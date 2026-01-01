Innov Park is a new generation industrial park property located in Ningbo Chengxi Wangchun Industrial Park. A joint venture between CapitaLand Development and Ningbo Haishu District Government, the development is the first Sino-Singapore collaboration in Ningbo city, the provincial capital of Zhejiang.
About the Property
Business Parks, Industrial & Logistics
Innov Park is a new generation industrial park property located in Ningbo Chengxi Wangchun Industrial Park. A joint venture between CapitaLand Development and Ningbo Haishu District Government, the development is the first Sino-Singapore collaboration in Ningbo city, the provincial capital of Zhejiang.
Innov Park is located within the core area of the national-level Ningbo Linkong Economic Demonstration Zone, with a total planned area spanning 89 hectares. The total gross floor area is targeted to reach 1 million sq m, with construction expected to take 5 to 8 years. Innov Park is easily accessible by the Ningbo Lishe International Airport, Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway, the starting station of Metro Line 5 (under construction) and the planned Ningbo West high speed railway station. With its excellent location and supportive government policy, many companies in the technology, advanced materials, and biomedical sectors surround Innov Park.
Both joint venture parties were responsible for the overall planning of Innov Park from construction, leasing, development of amenities and supporting facilities to the operation and property management, targeting high-quality multinational and local enterprises in smart manufacturing research and development, advanced materials, new energy, next generation IT and technology sectors.
The first phase of Innov Park - CapitaLand Qiwang Center - was completed in 2021 with a total floor area of 100,000 sq m.
Address
299 Yunlin Middle Road, Haishu District, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
Property Status
Completed and Operational
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Key Facts
Ownership / Platform
CapitaLand Development (CLD)
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Capitaland Group > Global Property Listing > Business Park/Industrial/Logistics