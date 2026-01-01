Situated right in the heart of bustling Shinjuku, Citadines Central Shinjuku Tokyo enjoys a prime location in Kabukicho, Shinjuku’s main entertainment area.
About the Property
Lodging
Situated right in the heart of bustling Shinjuku, Citadines Central Shinjuku Tokyo enjoys a prime location in Kabukicho, Shinjuku’s main entertainment area. The serviced residence is located near the JR Shinjuku Station East exit and across the street from Shinjuku Ward Office. An 8-minute walk will bring you to JR Shinjuku Station, one of the world’s busiest transport hubs that connects central and western Tokyo by rail and subway. The Shinjuku Sanchome and Higashi Shinjuku metro stations are also located nearby.
Citadines Central Shinjuku Tokyo offers both leisure and corporate travellers a choice of various rooms. Each of these rooms is fully furnished with contemporary furnishing and modern amenities, including cable and satellite television with Video-on-Demand.
Address
1-2-9 Kabuki-cho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, 160-0021, Japan