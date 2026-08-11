CapitaLand Investment successfully lists RMB3.15 billion China Commercial Private REIT, China’s largest private REIT sponsored by an international asset manager

11 Aug 2026
0 min
11 Aug 2026
0 min
(From left to right) Ms Kara Wang, Chief Investment Officer, CLI China; Mr Tan Chee King, Consul-General of Singapore in Shanghai; Mr Puah Tze Shyang, CEO, CLI China; Ms Shen Danna, Vice-Mayor of Huangpu District, Shanghai; Mr Xu Jia, Executive Director of Investment Banking, China International Capital Corporation; and Mr John Zheng, Managing Director & Head, Private Capital Markets, CLI China, strike the gong to commemorate the occasion.
Singapore, 11 August 2026 – CapitaLand Investment (CLI), a leading global real asset manager, has successfully listed China Commercial Private REIT (CCPR, stock code: 269333) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. With an issue size of RMB3.15 billion, CCPR is the largest private REIT sponsored by an international asset manager in China by issue size.
CCPR expands CLI’s onshore capital platform, complementing CapitaLand Consumption C-REIT which was listed in September 2025 and its RMB funds in China. Together, these investment vehicles provide CLI with additional avenues to recycle capital across its China portfolio and increase its recurring fee income.
Mr Puah Tze Shyang, CEO, China
“Leveraging our more than 30 years of experience in China and deep local expertise, we will continue to broaden our fund offerings and connect institutional capital to high-quality opportunities in China,” Mr Puah added.
CCPR’s seed asset, CapitaMall LuOne
CCPR is seeded with CapitaMall LuOne, a flagship integrated development in Shanghai’s Xintiandi precinct. CLI will continue to manage CapitaMall LuOne, leveraging its operating and asset management expertise in China and international network of tenants to enhance the performance and long-term value of the asset.
Located in downtown Shanghai, CapitaMall LuOne is directly connected to two major metro lines and surrounded by established upscale residential neighbourhoods and key business districts. Designed by renowned architect Moshe Safdie, whose iconic works include Jewel Changi Airport and Raffles City Chongqing, CapitaMall LuOne integrates premium retail and office space with over 130,000 square metres of leasable area. With several surrounding residential projects expected to be completed over the next three years to support population growth, the property is expected to continue to see strong local demand.