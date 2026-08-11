Mr Hsieh Fu Hua appointed Deputy Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director of CapitaLand Investment

11 Aug 2026
0 min
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Singapore, 11 August 2026 – CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) today announced the appointment of Mr Hsieh Fu Hua as Deputy Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from 12 August 2026. Mr Hsieh will also serve as a Member of the Executive and Sustainability Committee, the Executive Resource and Compensation Committee, and the Nominating Committee.
Mr Hsieh, 75, joins the CLI Board as the Company accelerates its growth ambitions as a leading global real asset manager. His appointment enhances the Board's breadth of experience across financial markets, investment management, corporate governance and organisational leadership, further strengthening CLI’s ability to execute its strategic priorities and scale its global funds management business.
Mr Miguel Ko, Chairman of CLI, said: “On behalf of the Board and Management, I am delighted to welcome Fu Hua to CLI. Fu Hua is a highly respected business leader with extensive board and capital markets experience. His strategic insight, independent perspectives and boardroom experience will further strengthen the Board as we advance our growth agenda, execute our strategic priorities and deliver long-term value.”
Mr Hsieh said: “I am honoured to join the CLI Board. CLI has built a strong foundation as a real asset manager. With its global reach, strong capital partnerships and proven track record across its key sectors, the Company has significant opportunities to further scale its fund management franchise. I look forward to working with the Board and management team as CLI advances its growth ambitions and expands its global real asset management platform.”
Mr Hsieh is the Co-Founder and Advisor to the PrimePartners Group and Chairman of GXS Bank. He is a Director of the GIC Board and serves on the boards of several other organisations including as Chairman of the National University of Singapore and WWF Singapore.
Over his career, Mr Hsieh has held several leadership roles, including Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Exchange and President of Temasek Holdings. He has also served as Chairman of United Overseas Bank, Tiger Airways, Asia Capital Reinsurance Group and Eastspring Investments Group.
Following Mr Hsieh’s appointment, CLI’s Board will comprise 12 directors, nine of whom are independent.