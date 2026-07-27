CapitaLand Ascott Trust delivers stable DPS of 2.53 cents in 1H 2026
Portfolio reconstitution and asset enhancements position CLAS for future growth, underpinned by resilient operating performance
28 Jul 2026
0 min
CapitaLand Ascott Trust delivers stable DPS of 2.53 cents in 1H 2026
Portfolio reconstitution and asset enhancements position CLAS for future growth, underpinned by resilient operating performance
28 Jul 2026
0 min
Singapore, 28 July 2026 – CapitaLand Ascott Trust (CLAS) delivered an 11% year-on-year (YoY) increase in income available for distribution to S$107.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (1H 2026), due to higher non-periodic items1. Total distribution was S$97.5 million, after retaining S$9.6 million in non-periodic items, as CLAS continues to execute its portfolio reconstitution and growth strategy.
CLAS’ 1H 2026 Distribution per Stapled Security (DPS) remained stable YoY at 2.53 Singapore cents. The trailing 12-month DPS corresponds to a distribution yield of 6.9%2. The record date for the 1H 2026 DPS is on 5 August 2026, and CLAS’ Stapled Securityholders can expect to receive their distribution on 28 August 2026.
CLAS’ core distribution income3 was mainly impacted by transitional factors, including timing differences in acquisitions and divestments, the near-term impact of asset enhancement initiatives (AEIs) undertaken to enhance the quality and long-term resilience of the portfolio, foreign exchange impact and one-off tax adjustments. Core distribution income for 1H 2026 included a distribution top-up to mitigate the closures of The Cavendish London and Madison Hamburg4. On a same-store basis5, operating performance remained resilient, with revenue per available unit (REVPAU) increasing 1% YoY, despite macroeconomic uncertainties.
CapitaLand Ascott Trust’s (CLAS) 1H 2026 Distribution per Stapled Security remained stable YoY at 2.53 Singapore cents. In the same period, CLAS continued to enhance portfolio quality and income resilience through disciplined portfolio reconstitution, including its acquisition of three freehold rental housing properties in Southern Kanagawa, Greater Tokyo, Japan. Pictured is Lime Residence Hiratsuka West, one of the properties.
Ms Serena Teo, Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand Ascott Trust Management Limited and CapitaLand Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd.
In the first half of 2026, CLAS continued to enhance portfolio quality and income resilience through disciplined portfolio reconstitution. We deepened our exposure to the living sector with three rental housing acquisitions in Japan in February, and announced the divestment of The Robertson House by The Crest Collection at an attractive exit yield of 2.3%, unlocking value for CLAS.
We remain focused on recycling capital into higher-quality assets and value-enhancing AEIs to strengthen CLAS’ income profile. The upcoming opening of Somerset Clarke Quay Singapore in early 2027, together with contributions from renovated properties, is expected to support future income growth.
While these initiatives may have some near-term income impact, we remain committed to delivering stable distributions to Stapled Securityholders, supported by sustained operating performance and the distribution of non-periodic and/or divestment gains where appropriate.
1H 2026 revenue and gross profit were S$370.9 million and S$161.6 million respectively, 7% and 11% lower YoY. On a same-store basis5, revenue and gross profit dipped 1% and 5% YoY respectively.
REVPAU for 1H 2026 was S$147 with average occupancy of 78%. In 2Q 2026, REVPAU was S$156 with average occupancy of 79%.
Enhancing portfolio quality
CLAS actively pursues investment, divestment and asset enhancement opportunities to strengthen portfolio quality and deliver sustainable returns.
In February 2026, CLAS acquired three freehold rental housing properties in Southern Kanagawa, Greater Tokyo, Japan for JPY4.6 billion (S$38.3 million6). On a FY 2025 pro forma basis, the acquisition has a blended net operating income entry yield of 4.1% and DPS accretion of 0.2%.
In May 2026, CLAS announced the divestment of The Robertson House by The Crest Collection in Singapore for S$360.0 million. The divestment is at 4.0% above book value7 and an exit yield of 2.3%. It will enhance CLAS’ financial flexibility to redeploy the proceeds into higher-yielding properties, AEIs, and debt repayment. The transaction is expected to be completed by end July 2026.
CLAS’ strategically timed AEIs for its well-located properties in key gateway cities have enhanced asset performance. Citadines République Paris, which was refurbished in 2025, achieved an 18% uplift in REVPAU in 2Q 2026, compared to 2Q 2024. The early completion of the AEI at Sheraton Tribeca New York Hotel also enabled the property to capture the demand during the FIFA World Cup that was held between 11 June 2026 and 19 July 2026.
In 2026 and 2027, CLAS has three other properties undergoing AEIs. The Cavendish London, located in the exclusive Mayfair area, will be rebranded under The Crest Collection, a heritage-inspired luxury brand managed by CLAS’ sponsor, The Ascott Limited. The AEI will elevate the property’s positioning and income potential. The other two properties are Sotetsu Grand Fresa Osaka-Namba in Japan and Citadines Place d’Italie Paris in France.
CLAS is also redeveloping Somerset Clarke Quay Singapore, a 192-unit serviced residence with a hotel licence. The property is expected to be completed in 2026 and begin contributing income from early 2027.
Strong balance sheet and disciplined capital management
CLAS adopts a disciplined capital management strategy, underpinned by active capital recycling, diversified financing sources and a well-staggered debt maturity profile. Supported by its strong balance sheet, CLAS remains well-positioned to pursue accretive growth opportunities while navigating a dynamic macroeconomic environment. Its exposure to foreign exchange movements is further mitigated by a geographically diversified portfolio and hedging strategies.
As at 30 June 2026, CLAS' gearing stood at 37.7%. The average cost of debt remained low at 2.8% per annum and is expected to be relatively stable through 2026. The weighted average debt maturity was 3.5 years, with approximately 77% of borrowings effectively on fixed interest rates. Interest cover remained healthy at 2.9 times.
Notes:
[1] Relating to realised exchange gain arising from the settlement of cross currency interest rate swaps and repayment of foreign currency bank loans.
[2] Based on the total DPS for 2H 2025 of 3.58 Singapore cents and 1H 2026 of 2.53 Singapore cents, and closing price of S$0.885 on 30 June 2026.
[3] Refers to income available for distribution less non-periodic items.
[4] Madison Hamburg was closed in January 2026 for carpark works. The hotel reopened in February 2026, while the carpark remained out of service until the completion of works in June 2026.
[5] Excluding The Cavendish London, acquisitions and divestments in FY 2025 and 1H 2026, comprising: Acquisitions: ibis Styles Tokyo Ginza and Chisun Budget Kanazawa Ekimae (in January 2025), and six rental housing properties in Japan (in August 2025 and February 2026); Divestments: Somerset Olympic Tower Tianjin (in April 2025) and Citadines Central Shinjuku Tokyo (in October 2025).
[6] Based on an exchange rate of JPY1 to S$0.008402, as announced on 23 February 2026.
[7] As at 31 December 2025.
|
|
1H 2026
|
1H 2025
|
Variance
%
|
Revenue (S$ million)
|
370.9
|
398.5
|
(7)
|
Gross Profit (S$ million)
|
161.6
|
182.5
|
(11)
|
Income Available for Distribution to Stapled Securityholders
(S$ million)
|
107.1
|
96.5
|
11
|
Total Distribution (S$ million)(1)
|
97.5
|
96.5
|
1
|
Distribution Per Stapled Security (DPS) (cents)
|
2.53
|
2.53
|
–
|
Core DPS (cents)(2)
|
2.16
|
2.40
|
(10)
|
Revenue Per Available Unit (REVPAU) (S$/day) (3)
|
147
|
150
|
(2)
Notes:
(1) Total distribution included non-periodic items relating to realised exchange gain arising from the settlement of cross currency interest rate swaps and repayment of foreign currency bank loans. In 1H 2026, CLAS had retained approximately S$9.6 million of the non-periodic items.
(2) Adjusted for the non-periodic items mentioned in note 1 above.
(3) On a same-store basis, excluding The Cavendish London, acquisitions and divestments in FY 2025 and 1H 2026, REVPAU was 1% higher YoY.
|
Distribution
|
For 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026
|
Distribution Per Stapled Security
|
2.532 cents
|
Record Date
|
Wednesday, 5 August 2026
|
Payment Date
|
Friday, 28 August 2026
For CLAS’ 1H 2026 financial statement and presentation, please visit www.capitalandascotttrust.com.