Bugis Street launches a brand-new experiential zone at Level 2
26 Jul 2026
0 min
Bugis Street launches a brand-new experiential zone at Level 2
26 Jul 2026
0 min
A well-known destination for both locals and tourists, Bugis Street continues to evolve beyond its retail roots. The refreshed Level 2 marks a new chapter for the mall, introducing an experience-led concept that puts creativity, community, and self-expression at the forefront. Home to Somewhere @ Bugis Street and a curated mix of local independent brands, the revitalised space invites visitors to explore new ideas, support local talent and connect with others through shared experiences.
Somewhere @ Bugis Street: A Retail Playground for the Next Generation
In collaboration with Invade, the creators behind Artbox and Fleawhere, Bugis Street introduces Somewhere @ Bugis Street, a new concept envisioned as a retail playground for the next generation of youth. The space brings together curated pre-loved items, indie and local brands, hands-on workshops and creative sessions, alongside amenities such as an exclusive lounge, podcast rooms, open-deck turntables, creator spaces in partnership with schools and art institutions, and interactive rooms.
On weekends, the experience extends to a sprawling thrifters, crafters and creators market, with approximately 40 booths offering pre-loved finds, handmade trinkets, collectibles, activities and more.
To celebrate the launch weekend on 25 and 26 July, Somewhere @ Bugis Street presents CLOSET RAID, a special edition market where visitors can explore booths by Singapore’s favourite fashion content creators, along with a multitude of freebies, including complimentary DIY keycap charms.
A New Generation of Local Independent Brands
Complementing Somewhere @ Bugis Street on Level 2 is a selection of local, independent brands handpicked exclusively by Bugis Street. From accessories to experiences, these emerging labels bring a distinctly modern Singaporean flavour and identity, redefining current youth retail trends and preferences.
Ruby Merlot
Founded in Singapore and now also operating out of Seoul, Ruby Merlot designs wearable companions, from bags to journals, that feel personal rather than merely functional. Its first physical store at Bugis Street marks a new chapter for the brand, bringing its online world into a welcoming third space where community, creativity, and connection come together.
Shoppers can enjoy experiences such as journal customisation, weekend junk journaling sessions, and community gathering events. This creates opportunities for people to connect and create.
Creamie Sippies
From its beginnings as a humble homegrown brand brewing drinks live on TikTok, Creamie Sippies has quickly grown into the name behind Singapore’s first matcha mill café. The brand will debut its newest concept, a Banana Pudding Bar, where guests can create their own banana pudding with custom toppings, sauces, and seasonal specials, alongside curated pairings with Creamie Sippies’ mini signature beverages for a personalised treat.
White Pixies
Bringing Singapore’s first dedicated Candle Bar experience to the community, White Pixies invites people to explore the art of scent and wax through immersive and hands-on creation. The concept transforms everyday moments into personalised sensory experiences. Visitors can enjoy personalised candle-making, perfume balm charms and diffuser experiences through a selection of seven signature workshops.
Standard Photo Studio
Standard Photo Studio reimagines the classic photo booth with a playful self-shoot concept designed for capturing moments effortlessly. Visitors can enjoy a hands-free photo booth experience across four uniquely themed booths, complete with a classic photo strip and a DIY station with unlimited beads to personalise their own photo keychains. The experience unfolds across four vibrant concept rooms, including a locally inspired Hawker Room.
More to discover at Bugis Street
Beyond the revitalised Level 2, Bugis Street continues to introduce fresh concepts, exclusive offerings, and immersive experiences. Visitors can look forward to new interactive adventures at the soon-to-open Myth Jinn Escape Room, a first and exclusive in Singapore, along with Bugis Street-favourite Xcape Singapore’s introduction of all new escape room content in an expanded and refreshed location.
With this new chapter, Bugis Street continues to evolve beyond a traditional retail destination into a vibrant space for discovery, creativity, and connection. Through curated concepts, local independent brands, and experience-led offerings, the revitalised Level 2 aims to inspire a new generation to explore, create, and build a community.