CapitaLand China Trust Receives Inaugural ‘BBB’ Rating with Stable Outlook from Fitch

Rating enhances the Trust’s funding flexibility and access to debt capital markets
03 Nov 2026
0 min
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Singapore, 3 November 2026 – CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) has received a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of ‘BBB’ with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings (Fitch), marking its first investment-grade rating from Fitch. The rating reflects CLCT’s credit profile and its disciplined approach to capital management. CLCT also received a senior unsecured rating of ‘BBB’ from Fitch.
Fitch’s assessment highlights the resilience of CLCT’s well-located retail assets in Beijing and Guangzhou, which have maintained high occupancy and achieved growth in tenant sales. Fitch also recognises CLCT’s access to a high-quality retail tenant network through its sponsor, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI), alongside funding access and low funding costs supported by its association with CLI, while taking into consideration prevailing economic conditions in China and its business park market.
Mr Gerry Chan, CEO of CapitaLand China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CLCT, said:
Receiving our first investment-grade credit rating from Fitch marks an important milestone for CLCT. It reflects the resilience of our portfolio, disciplined financial management and prudent approach to capital allocation.
The rating will enhance our access to debt capital markets in Singapore and Greater China, support funding diversification and reinforce stakeholder confidence in our financial resilience.
As we continue to navigate evolving market conditions, we remain committed to maintaining a healthy balance sheet while pursuing sustainable long-term growth for our unitholders.
DBS Bank Ltd. acted as the sole rating adviser to CLCT.
Please refer to Fitch’s announcement on CLCT’s credit ratings for more information.