Discover your inner Starbucks® Bearista: CapitaLand malls unveils five adorable Starbucks Bearistas and interactive personality quiz
- CapitaLand malls kickstarts its holiday celebrations at Bugis Junction Fountain Square, introducing all five Starbucks Bearista friends - Brewster, Jam, Star, Snowmallow, and Dasha, dressed in festive outfits.
- Shoppers can take the interactive "Discover Your Inner Starbucks® Bearista" personality quiz to discover their festive match and unlock rewards up for grabs; including a share of 5,000,000 STAR$® and 1,000 complimentary Starbucks beverages.
04 Nov 2026
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