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Discover your inner Starbucks® Bearista: CapitaLand malls unveils five adorable Starbucks Bearistas and interactive personality quiz

  • CapitaLand malls kickstarts its holiday celebrations at Bugis Junction Fountain Square, introducing all five Starbucks Bearista friends - Brewster, Jam, Star, Snowmallow, and Dasha, dressed in festive outfits.
  • Shoppers can take the interactive "Discover Your Inner Starbucks® Bearista" personality quiz to discover their festive match and unlock rewards up for grabs; including a share of 5,000,000 STAR$® and 1,000 complimentary Starbucks beverages.

04 Nov 2026

Five festive Starbucks Bearistas unveiled at Bugis Junction Fountain Square

The clues led here! Meet the five festive Starbucks Bearistas at Bugis Junction Fountain Square and discover the personality that brews best with yours.

Singapore, 4 November 2026 – The festive story is finally revealed! Following days of clue-hunting and visual teasers, CapitaLand malls welcomes visitors to Bugis Junction Fountain Square at the outdoor event space on L1 to meet all five Starbucks Bearista friends: Brewster, Jam, Star, Snowmallow, and Dasha.

Bringing this beary magical world to life, each Bearista has a distinct personality inspired by values that resonate with both the holiday season and the Starbucks experience: craft and passion, self-expression, connection, discovery, and the spirit of giving.

Discover Your Inner Starbucks® Bearista

Starting today, shoppers can take the Discover Your Inner Starbucks® Bearista interactive digital personality quiz to find their festive Bearista match and unlock exclusive rewards!

How to Participate:

Discover Your Inner Starbucks® Bearista personality quiz

Take the Discover Your Inner Starbucks® Bearista personality quiz to find your festive Bearista and matching Go-To Starbucks drink, and receive a unique reward code to unlock rewards.
Enter the code in the CapitaStar app

Enter the code in the CapitaStar app to unlock an eligibility eVoucher.

Bearista installations at Bugis Junction Fountain Square

From 4 to 8 November, head down to Bugis Junction Fountain Square to meet your Bearista match in person! Simply scan the QR code at your matching Bearista installation using your eligibility eVoucher to unlock festive rewards including a matching Starbucks Go-To Drink eVoucher and 5,000 STAR$®, while stocks last.
CapitaLand malls' exclusive Iced Hazelnut Bianco Latte

Then from 4 to 30 November, redeem your complimentary Starbucks drink via the CapitaStar app at participating Starbucks outlets:

• Bugis Junction
• Bugis+
• Plaza Singapura
• Raffles City Singapore

Starbucks Bearista’s Go-To Drinks include: Toffee Nut Crunch Latte, Caramel Frappuccino®, Peppermint Mocha, Java Chip Frappuccino®, or the CapitaLand Malls Exclusive Iced Hazelnut Bianco Latte*.

*Exclusively available for redemption at participating CapitaLand malls from 4 November only. 

Meet Your Beary Merry Bearista Match!

Star Bearista

Star Bearista

"Life's better when nobody sits alone."

Star saves everyone a seat, turns introductions into conversations and gatherings into memories. Wherever Star goes, everyone feels welcome. 

Jam Bearista

Jam Bearista

"Every celebration deserves your own spin."

With reindeer ears on, a Starbucks Frappuccino® in hand, and a playlist ready, Jam brings the fun and makes every laugh louder!

Brewster Bearista

Brewster Bearista

"There's always a better brew to dream up."

Part barista, part inventor, Brewster never stops exploring what's possible in a cup. 

Snowmallow Bearista

Snowmallow Bearista

"The magic is in the little things."

Bundled up with a warm drink in hand, Snowmallow sees magic where others might miss. 

Dasha Bearista

Dasha Bearista

"Joy grows when it's shared."

With arms full and an even bigger smile, Dasha believes the best gifts are the ones we share.

The Perfect Blend of Holiday Magic

The debut of Starbucks Bearistas Brewster, Jam, Star, Snowmallow, and Dasha offers a first glimpse of “Brewing Up Christmas Magic at CapitaLand malls”, a season-long celebration brewing joy, surprises and festive cheer across 16 CapitaLand retail and workspace properties from 11 November to 31 December 2026. 

From adorable larger-than-life Bearista inflatables and festive decorations taking centrestage across CapitaLand malls islandwide to an exclusive limited-time Starbucks beverage at participating stores in CapitaLand malls, visitors can look forward to a full blend of festive experiences.

Adding an extra shot of excitement, the exclusive Bearista Holiday Experience pop-up at Raffles City Singapore and Bugis+ will feature Singapore's first-ever Create-Your-Own Cold Foam Beverage concept, interactive coffee discovery zones, and hands-on roast appreciation workshops. To top it off, shoppers can take home a piece of the magic with festive favourite merchandise, limited-edition collectibles and event-exclusive keepsakes from the pop-ups, including  plushies, mugs, tumblers and more!

And the magic doesn’t stop there. The holiday celebrations will keep pouring with extra rewards through CapitaStar all season long. Members can look forward to holiday delights every step of the way from 11 November, so keep a lookout for what’s brewing next!

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