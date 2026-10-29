Something beary merry is brewing across CapitaLand malls with 5,000,000 STAR$® up for grabs
- A larger-than-life festive installation debuts at Bugis Junction Fountain Square on 29 October, kicking off a clue hunt into a beary magical wonderland.
- Shoppers are invited to follow the trail across selected CapitaLand malls, and digital touchpoints, such as the CapitaStar app, to uncover clues and unlock up to 10,000 STAR$® with a share of 5,000,000 STAR$® up for grabs.
- The full festive story will unfold on 4 November 2026, revealing five adorable friends.
29 Oct 2026
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