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Something beary merry is brewing across CapitaLand malls with 5,000,000 STAR$® up for grabs

  • A larger-than-life festive installation debuts at Bugis Junction Fountain Square on 29 October, kicking off a clue hunt into a beary magical wonderland.
  • Shoppers are invited to follow the trail across selected CapitaLand malls, and digital touchpoints, such as the CapitaStar app, to uncover clues and unlock up to 10,000 STAR$® with a share of 5,000,000 STAR$® up for grabs.
  • The full festive story will unfold on 4 November 2026, revealing five adorable friends.

29 Oct 2026

Giant cup to be unveiled at Bugis Junction Fountain Square

A giant 4-metre red cup and a shy visitor peeking out from a mountain of marshmallows. Who could it be?

SINGAPORE, 29 October 2026 – Something beary magical is brewing across CapitaLand malls! Taking centre stage at Bugis Junction Fountain Square is a giant red cup towering almost four metres tall, accompanied by a shy visitor peeking out from behind a mountain of marshmallows.

The debut of the eye-catching installation marks the start of a clue hunt across Bugis Junction, Plaza Singapura, Raffles City Singapore, and digital touchpoints offering visitors a glimpse of an enchanting world waiting to be discovered. They can uncover the clues, make their best guess and be rewarded ahead of the full reveal on 4 November 2026.

Follow the Clues with 5,000,000 STAR$® Up for Grabs!

From now till 3 November, shoppers are invited to follow the trail and uncover clues across the participating CapitaLand malls, and their social channels (@CapitaLandMallsSG).

  • Solve the Clues: Key in missing letters via reward code in the CapitaStar app to win STAR$®. Fastest fingers first! Earn 100 STAR$® for every clue solved and get closer to unlocking bigger rewards.
  • Complete the Trail: Explorers who complete the trail and find all four clues the fastest will be rewarded with up to 10,000 STAR$®.
The festive decorations at Plaza Singapura’s lift lobby

The festive decorations at Plaza Singapura’s lift lobby
Festive decorations at Raffles City Singapore

Festive decorations at Raffles City Singapore

The Festive Story Unfolds

On 4 November 2026, all five adorable personalities will be revealed at Bugis Junction Fountain Square, bringing the festive story to life.

Visitors can take an interactive personality quiz to find their personality match. The personalities are inspired by values that make the season meaningful: joy in expression; connection with loved ones; the wonder of discovery; craft and passion; and the spirit of giving. Visitors can also look forward to more rewards, festive experiences, and magical moments at CapitaLand malls. Stay tuned for more throughout the campaign.

Press Assets: https://tinyurl.com/Photo-Release-Xmas-2026

Official photos will be uploaded on 29 October and 4 November 2026 following the respective media previews.

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