TOUCH Community Services, in collaboration with CapitaLand, launches TOUCHpoint@Capital Tower, Singapore's first integrated workplace wellness centre in the CBD
15 Sep 2026
TOUCH Community Services, in collaboration with CapitaLand, launches TOUCHpoint@Capital Tower, Singapore's first integrated workplace wellness centre in the CBD
15 Sep 2026
Singapore, 15 September 2026 – TOUCH Community Services, in collaboration with CapitaLand, today launched TOUCHpoint@Capital Tower, Singapore’s first integrated workplace wellness centre in the Central Business District (CBD). Bringing mental, physical and digital well-being support together under one roof, the centre serves working adults and their families. The launch was officiated by Mr Foo Cexiang, Minister of State for Manpower and Trade and Industry, and attended by more than 100 guests including corporate and community partners, as well as staff from TOUCH and CapitaLand.
Designed to meet the evolving needs of today's workforce, including working parents and caregivers, the centre brings holistic well-being support to a convenient, central location for people across Singapore. By placing community-based services within the work environment, it demonstrates how commercial spaces can serve as accessible platforms for well-being and contribute to more resilient communities.
A Holistic Suite of Well-being Services
To support mental well-being, the centre offers drop-in mindfulness clinics at ‘MIND Concierge’. ‘MIND Concierge’ also provides one-to-one and family counselling services to provide individuals and families with practical strategies to manage stress, strengthen resilience and navigate personal or relational challenges. Creative outlets are also available through art therapy programmes, including parent-child sessions during lunch hours. This gives working parents opportunities to connect with their children through therapeutic activities within their office vicinity.
For physical well-being, the centre houses ‘Kinesse’, a specialist musculoskeletal clinic that provides physiotherapy services for pain management, sports and activity-related injuries, joint and muscle conditions, and post-injury rehabilitation. The services are designed to help individuals improve mobility, support recovery and remain active both at work and in everyday life.
Complementing these is a suite of digital innovations, including AI-enabled physical and range-of-motion screening, rolled-out in collaboration with technological partners. This technology supports more precise movement tracking and personalised musculoskeletal assessments, enabling practitioners to develop more targeted treatment and interventions for clients.
Additionally, CapitaLand Hope Foundation, the philanthropic arm of CapitaLand Group, will fund holistic workplace wellness programmes that complement the centre's services across the digital, emotional, social, intellectual and financial dimensions of well-being. Together, these programmes will equip working adults, caregivers and families with the support, resources and skills needed to enhance mental well-being, build resilience and navigate challenges.
Reimagining People-Centric Workplaces
TOUCHpoint@Capital Tower reflects a broader opportunity to rethink workplaces as environments that support not only productivity, but also the people and communities within them.
Mr James Tan, CEO of TOUCH Community Services, said, "The partnership with CapitaLand allows us to bring TOUCH's three decades of community-based care directly into the heart of the CBD. Too often, working adults put their well-being on hold because they do not have the time or know where to turn to for support. TOUCHpoint@Capital Tower changes that by making trusted, professional support accessible during the workday – whether it's a 15-minute mindfulness reset, a lunchtime art therapy session, or musculoskeletal physiotherapy. We want to provide this care to the working community and those that they care for."
Mr Ervin Yeo, CEO, Commercial Management, CapitaLand Investment, said:
“At CapitaLand, we don’t just provide workspaces. We create vibrant communities where people can connect, thrive and feel supported. TOUCHpoint@Capital Tower is a natural extension of that. Through our partnership with TOUCH, we are bringing professional well-being into the workplace and making it more accessible to working adults and their families. It also reflects how we draw on our strengths in placemaking and community-building to create value for both people who work in our buildings and the wider community around them.”
Responding to a Growing Need
According to the 2025 Quality of Life study by the National Council of Social Service, about a quarter or 26% of adults in Singapore experience mild depressive or anxiety symptoms. A 2024 survey by Telus Health also found that 67% of 1,000 workers surveyed in Singapore reported at least one of three indicators of burnout. By integrating well-being support within the CBD, TOUCHpoint@Capital Tower brings timely and accessible resources closer to working adults, making it easier to seek help and access early intervention. Through this collaboration, TOUCH and CapitaLand are pioneering a new model of workplace wellness, which treats well-being not as an add-on, but as core infrastructure for a future-ready workforce.
The centre is an extension of TOUCH's mission to inspire hope and impact lives, while reinforcing CapitaLand’s commitment to creating environments that support how people work, connect and thrive.
TOUCHpoint@Capital Tower is now open, with services available by appointment and select programmes open for walk-ins. More information on programmes and booking can be found at www.touch.org.sg.