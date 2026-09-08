CapitaLand Development hands over first homes at Lumi Hanoi

Advancing delivery of nearly 3,000 homes in Vietnam in 2026
08 Sep 2026
0 min
Advancing delivery of nearly 3,000 homes in Vietnam in 2026
08 Sep 2026
0 min
Hanoi, 8 September 2026 – CapitaLand Development (CLD) Vietnam has commenced the handover of 2,375 homes at Lumi Signature, the first completed phase of Lumi Hanoi. This marks a significant milestone for one of CLD Vietnam’s largest residential projects in the city’s west. The handover underscores CLD’s commitment to delivering quality homes and forms part of a broader delivery pipeline of nearly 3,000 homes that are expected to be handed over across Vietnam in 2026.
Buyers will receive their homes in conditions tailored to their lifestyle preferences. Standard units are delivered fully finished, while duplexes and penthouses are handed over in basic finished and bare-shell conditions respectively, to allow greater scope for personalisation of interior design.
Lumi Hanoi welcomes homeowners to its completed first phase, featuring thoughtfully designed residences and green communal spaces in Hanoi’s West
Mr Tan Tze Wooi, CEO of CapitaLand Development (Vietnam), shares CLD’s commitment to delivering quality homes and well-planned communities in Vietnam
Spanning 5.6 hectares, Lumi Hanoi features nine towers ranging from 29 to 35-storeys. With nearly 4,000 residences, it offers a mix of one- to three-bedroom units, duplexes and penthouses. Developed by CLD in a joint venture with Mitsubishi Estate and Far East Organization, the successful completion of the first phase reflects CLD’s strong execution capabilities and delivering large-scale residential developments.
Mr Tan Tze Wooi, CEO of CapitaLand Development (Vietnam), said: “The commencement of handovers at Lumi Hanoi is a proud moment for our homeowners and for CLD. As one of our largest residential projects in Vietnam, it reflects years of thoughtful planning and quality execution. I would like to recognise the many colleagues and business partners whose vision, collaboration and commitment planted the seeds for today's achievement.
We are grateful for the trust and support of our homebuyers. Seeing residents move into Lumi Hanoi brings to life a community designed around well-being, connectivity and everyday convenience.
Together with upcoming handovers at The Fullton Edition and Orchard Hill later this year, we remain on track to deliver close to 3,000 homes in Vietnam in 2026. We remain committed to creating quality homes and sustainable communities that deliver lasting value for our customers.”
Designed to support multi-generational living, Lumi Hanoi features over 80 curated amenities, including 12 sports courts and three outdoor swimming pools, that promote wellness, connection, and an active lifestyle. The development offers a generous parking ratio with a dedicated nine-storey parking facility supported by an automated mechanical parking system in the basement.
With more than 75% of its total land area dedicated to lush greenery and landscaping, Lumi Hanoi features rolling hills, ecosystem ponds, a biotope system, and rainwater harvesting infrastructure. At the heart of the development is a central park anchored by a distinctive 200-metre elevated treetop promenade. The green corridor serves as a scenic spine that connects residents to key facilities while bringing nature closer into everyday life. Lumi Hanoi has achieved EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) preliminary certification issued by the International Finance Corporation.
The project features three outdoor pools, promoting wellness and a rejuvenating lifestyle for residents
Lumi Hanoi’s Sky Party House offers residents spaces for family time and community connection
Mr. L. H. Long, a Lumi Hanoi homeowner, shared: “Receiving our home today is a meaningful moment for my family. After following the project’s progress, it is rewarding to finally walk through the apartment and see the spaces we will soon call home. We are especially excited about the greenery, facilities and open areas, which will make daily life here more comfortable and enjoyable.”
Located along Thang Long Highway with direct access to Ring Road 3.5, Lumi Hanoi offers convenient connectivity to Hanoi’s Central Business District, education and healthcare institutions, shopping and leisure destinations, business hubs and future metro line expansions. The location strengthens Lumi Hanoi’s appeal as a residential address that supports daily convenience and continued growth of Hanoi’s western corridor. The project also offers residents convenient access to key community amenities set to open in 2027, including a 5-hectare green park, educational facilities including kindergarten and secondary school, and well-connected public bus routes.
The elevated treetop promenade connects residents to landscaped spaces and lifestyle facilities while bringing nature closer to everyday living
Conceived as a “city of light”, Lumi Hanoi blends architecture, landscape and communal spaces through design. Designed by Studio Milou as the lead architect, complemented by interiors curated in collaboration with design consultants SuMisura and 2ND Edition, the development features dynamic facade elements that play with natural light and shadows throughout the day and warm illuminations at night.
As residents begin their homeownership journey at Lumi Hanoi, CLD continues to enhance the customer experience beyond handover through CapitaOne, its mobile app that helps homeowners manage their property journey with greater ease. Through the app, homeowners can access key information such as construction progress, payment schedules, estimated handover dates, property portfolio and contract details on their mobile devices. CapitaOne is available on Google Play at https://bit.ly/3ROr6xB and the iOS App Store at https://bit.ly/4e95nsW. For more information, visit https://capitaone.com.vn/.
About CapitaLand Development Vietnam (https://www.capitaland.com/vn)
CapitaLand Development (CLD) is the development arm of CapitaLand Group, shaping vibrant cities and communities across Asia. CLD has a strong presence in its core markets of Singapore, China and Vietnam. With deep expertise in master planning, development and project execution, CLD creates quality live-work-play spaces across diverse asset classes and markets. As a developer of choice, CLD delivers innovative and sustainable developments that enrich communities and create long-term value for stakeholders.
CLD (Vietnam) oversees and grows CLD’s investment and development business in Vietnam, where it has built an extensive presence over 30 years. CLD (Vietnam)’s portfolio comprises one SOHO development, one integrated development, and over 19,000 quality homes across 20 projects. Its strong expertise in master planning, land development and project execution has won numerous accolades, including Asia Pacific Property Awards, PropertyGuru Asia PropertyAwards, PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards and Golden Dragon Award.
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About Far East Organization (https://www.fareast.com)
Far East Organization is a Christian enterprise, which develops real estate and operates businesses by serving with grace, love, integrity and honesty. Together with its Hong Kong-based sister company Sino Group, it operates in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, China (Mainland and Hong Kong), Japan and Taiwan, and maintains a presence in Vietnam, UK and USA. Far East Organization is the largest private property developer in Singapore, having developed over 780 developments across all segments of real estate including more than 55,000 private homes in Singapore since its establishment in 1960.
Far East Organization includes three listed entities: Far East Orchard Limited, Far East Hospitality Trust and Yeo Hiap Seng Limited. Far East Organization is the winner of 14 FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence awards, the highest honour in international real estate.
Follow @FarEastOrganization on social media
Facebook: facebook.com/FarEastOrganization
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/fareastorganization
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YouTube: youtube.com/fareastorganization
About Mitsubishi Estate (https://www.mec.co.jp/en/)
Mitsubishi Estate is a comprehensive real estate company, established in 1937. With “contribution to society through urban development” as its basic mission, the company engages in the development, leasing, and management of office buildings and commercial properties, typified by the cluster of buildings in Tokyo's Marunouchi district, the development of real estate for investment purposes, the development and sale of residential properties, design supervision, real estate brokerage services and investment management business.
Mitsubishi Estate currently promotes its International Business in the United States, Europe, Asia and Oceania, and its total assets worldwide stand at ¥2.0 trillion (S$16.4 billion, as of the end of FY2025). Mitsubishi Estate aims to further expand International Business to achieve the targets established under its Long-Term Management Plan 2030 for operating profit of ¥90.0 billion and return on assets (ROA) of 6% ahead of schedule.
Since 2010, Mitsubishi Estate has been conducting several businesses in Vietnam for over a decade and established branches in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in 2019 and 2020, the total investment amounts to over ¥100 billion so far. In the residential assets, our track record includes projects such as “Seasons Avenue” and “SORA gardens II”, while in the logistics assets, it includes projects such as “Logicross Hai Phong” and “Logicross Nam Thuan”. Mitsubishi Estate will continue to respond to the diverse real estate demands in Vietnam.