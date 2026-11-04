‘We’re building a platform, not a collection of loans’: Why Asia is private credit’s next frontier

04 Nov 2026
0 min
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
The continued emergence of real estate credit as a private markets asset class has to this point been mostly a North American and European story, as non-bank lenders continue to expand their market share in both regions.
Far more nascent is private real estate credit in the Asia-Pacific region, but that is starting to change. Early movers in some of the region’s biggest real estate markets say it holds a potentially massive untapped opportunity.
“Asia has a huge share of global GDP. It has probably 70 percent of the growth of global GDP, but maybe about 1 percent or 2 percent of [the overall market for] private credit,” said Kishore Moorjani, CEO of alternatives in the private funds division of Singapore-based manager CapitaLand Investment (CLI).
Moorjani joined the podcast shortly after the launch of CLI’s third APAC real estate credit fund for a conversation with senior credit reporter Shihao Feng about why CLI is complementing its massive real estate equity with a credit sleeve, how it differs from more mature private credit markets in the US and Europe and the broader role that non-bank lending can play in both the real estate capital stack and institutional portfolios.