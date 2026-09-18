Debt plays: Asia pacific real estate private credit is maturing; deals with flexibility and execution certainty command a premium

18 Sep 2026
0 min
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
The expansion of real estate private credit across Asia Pacific is largely driven by a structural mismatch between banks tightening lending parameters and increasingly complex borrower requirements. A wholesale withdrawal of banks is neither likely nor necessary to support the market. Rather, the opportunity for debt funds and other nonbank lenders lies in financing assets and business plans that sit outside standard bank constraints, particularly where projects are operationally complex, transitional or capital-intensive, and require greater leverage and faster execution.
"Financing that requires a certain time or size may not be served by major banks, so that is where private credit comes in," says Arjun Pandit, managing director, private funds (credit), at CapitaLand Investment (CLI).
In many cases, the relationship is collaborative, rather than competitive. Debt funds finance development or repositioning before a bank refinances the asset once income has stabilised and execution risk has fallen. Traditional banks therefore remain central to the Asia Pacific real estate financing ecosystem, and retain a clear advantage in lending against stabilised assets, established sponsors and predictable cashflows.