Innovations

CSXC 2021 Participant
- Trialled in Singapore
Achieved:
- Energy savings between 19.45% to 51.11% with an associated ROI between 1.05 years to 2.41 years
Aeroseal (USA)
Air duct sealing technology using airborne adhesive particles injected into HVAC ducts to seal leaks
CSXC 2021 Participant
Achieved:
AI Building Optimization Platform (Hong Kong)
A chiller plant and air side Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) optimisation solution that integrates seamlessly with the building management systems and utilises artificial intelligence (AI) for energy optimisation and predictive fault diagnostics
CSXC 2023 Finalist
Achieved:
Effective Coefficient of Performance of 1.9%
Cooling cost reduction of 8.6%
AI-powered Video Analytics (Hong Kong)
AI-powered video analytics tool to provide granular insights that enhance safety, productivity and compliance with safety and environmental standards at the workplace
CSXC 2023 High Impact Award Winner
Achieved:
Automatic Flow Switch Testing System (United Kingdom)
An automated sprinkler system flow-switch test that can be activated with just a key, reducing manpower, energy and water usage
CSXC 2023 Finalist
Achieved:
Carbon Mineralization Concrete Tech (China)
A carbon dioxide mineralised concrete technology that creates low-carbon green building materials with carbon dioxide captured and stored in concrete during its manufacturing process
CSXC 2023 Finalist
Achieved:
85–87.5% reduction in CO2 emissions as compared to traditional steam curing
5.39–5.40% CO2 absorbtion by mass percentage
Strength of carbon reinforced concrete solid bricks between 15.0 and 15.9 MPa
Climatec Corp (Singapore)
Unique, chemical-free and electricity-free cooling tower water treatment that maximises blowdown savings
CSXC 2021 Most Innovative Award Winner
Achieved:
CONTINEWM® (Japan)
Patented ceramic net emitting infrared
CSXC 2021 Finalist
Achieved:
Corrugated Solar Roof (Taiwan)
Lightweight flexible solar module integrated with corrugated steel that can be installed horizontally or vertically as a Building Integrated photovoltaic (PV) or as a conventional solar PV
CSXC 2023 Most Scalable Award Winner:
Achieved:
Improved energy generation of 24% over conventional solar panels with an ROI of approximately 5 years, 1 month vs. conventional solar PV of 7 years 3 months on a whole lifecycle basis (based on installation as solar panels, ROI would be better if factored in serving as a roof replacement)
Magorium (Singapore)
Technology that converts contaminated and unsorted plastic waste into a sustainable construction material that can potentially be used for the construction of roads within CapitaLand’s business parks
CSXC 2023 Emerging Startup Award Winner
Achieved:
6,000kg of plastic waste recycled
2,975 m² across 2 eco-roads paved with NEWBitumen eco-asphalt premix, demonstrating successful end-use performance and alignment with road construction standards
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New Generation Bio Water Saving Stick (Austria)
Irrigation via transfer of humidity from air to ground
CSXC 2021 Finalist
Achieved:
Solar Hybrid Air-con (Singapore)
An air-conditioner that runs directly on solar power on a sunny day and integrates both solar and grid energy when there is insufficient solar energy, thus reducing grid energy consumption
CSXC 2023 Finalist:
Achieved:
Between 31.62% and 71.64% energy savings for various site conditions
Sunman Energy (China)
Glass-free, lightweight & flexible solar panel, can be used on roofs that are unable to support glass modules for structural reasons
CSXC 2022 Carbon Action Hero Award Winner
Achieved:
Comparable performance to standard glass solar panel with 70% reduced weight of panel
WI.Plat (South Korea)
Custom high-precision acoustic IoT sensor technology that detect leaks with a machine learning algorithm
CSXC 2022 Finalist
Achieved:
Blade Air Pro Filter (Canada)
Sensors & active polarisation provide buildings with HEPA-class air quality
CSXC 2022 Finalist
Achieved:
Ecoflow (Singapore)
Air-compression valve to improve water meter accuracy
CSXC 2022 Finalist
Achieved:
Inconclusive water savings due to multiple variables
Hydroleap (Singapore)
On-site electro-oxidation to reduce cooling tower blowdown
CSXC 2022 Finalist
Achieved:
INOVUES (USA)
Insulating glass retrofit technology reduces heat gain in building during summer & heat loss during winter
CSXC 2021 High Impact Award Winner
Interim results:
*this value varies based on the existing windows and the retrofit glass option
SlideLuvre (South Africa)
Smart voltaic louvres
CSXC 2022 Finalist
Achieved:
CHAKRA 5 Turbine (India)
Efficient micro wind turbine
CSXC 2022 Finalist
Testing:
Up to 15,000 kWh energy generation
Disinfecting Filtration System (USA)
Patented low-pressure drop filtration technology that replaces existing media filters to improve the performance and system-level filtration efficiency of existing air handling units while reducing energy load on fans’ motors
CSXC 2023 Most Innovative Award Winner
Testing:
DFS Particulate Matters (PM) filtration efficiency to be higher than MERV 16 (>95% at 0.3microns)
DFS pressure drop to be < MERV 14 by 40%-60%
43% - 53% reduction in energy savings
Bacteria removal efficiency of >95%
Enexor Bioenergy (USA)
Renewable energy system: converts organic, biomass, or plastic waste into onsite renewable electricity & thermal power while offsetting significant volumes of carbon dioxide
CSXC 2022 Most Innovative Award Winner
Testing:
20% decrease in energy and waste cost
Inoviea (India)
Waterless solar panels self cleaning system
CSXC 2021 Participant
Testing:
Nano-crystal Reverse Scaling Technology (China)
Reduces scaling and wastewater challenges in central air-conditioning system cooling towers, effectively reducing water discharge and cooling water usage
CSXC 2023 Finalist
To test:
Up to 95% reduction in total cooling tower blowdown
To increase CoC to >5-6 to meet international standard
Reduction of inorganic and organic fouling and scaling over pilot duration
Refleshine Novel Heat-Reflecting Film (Japan)
A clear and low absorption film that reflects solar heat, improves thermal insulation and can be installed on any smooth facade window or glass surface, minimising energy consumption
CSXC 2023 Finalist
To test:
Reduction of at least 2°C in indoor temperature after installation of film
SolCold (Singapore & Israel)
Nanoparticle material using sunlight for active cooling
CSXC 2022 Finalist
To test:
10% reduction of cooling tower energy consumption
Glassfiber Reinforced Polyurethane (GRPU) curtain wall (China)
Innovative substitute to conventional aluminium curtain walls offering improved thermal insulation
CSXC 2021 Participant
To test: