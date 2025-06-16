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Innovations

Successful Pilots

Aeroseal

Aeroseal (USA)
Air duct sealing technology using airborne adhesive particles injected into HVAC ducts to seal leaks​

 

 

 

 

CSXC 2021 Participant

  • Trialled in Singapore

Achieved:

  • Energy savings between 19.45% to 51.11% with an associated ROI between 1.05 years to 2.41 years
AI Building Optimisation

AI Building Optimization Platform (Hong Kong)

A chiller plant and air side Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) optimisation solution that integrates seamlessly with the building management systems and utilises artificial intelligence (AI) for energy optimisation and predictive fault diagnostics

CSXC 2023 Finalist

  • Trialled at Raffles City Shenzhen, China

Achieved:

  • Effective Coefficient of Performance of 1.9%

  • Cooling cost reduction of 8.6%

    •  

AI-powered Video Analytics

AI-powered Video Analytics (Hong Kong)

AI-powered video analytics tool to provide granular insights that enhance safety, productivity and compliance with safety and environmental standards at the workplace

 

 

 

CSXC 2023 High Impact Award Winner

  • Trialled at Canninghill Piers (development site), CapitaSpring (integrated development) and IMM (retail building), Singapore

Achieved:

  • 87-100% accuracy rate for different AI Detection Module​
  • Average response time between 8 to 13 seconds for trigger alerts
  • Online dashboard access via any device connected to internet​
Automated Flow Switch Testing System

Automatic Flow Switch Testing System (United Kingdom)

An automated sprinkler system flow-switch test that can be activated with just a key, reducing manpower, energy and water usage

 

CSXC 2023 Finalist

  • Trialled at Techview, Singapore (high-specifications industrial building)

Achieved:

  • 100% water savings from fire sprinkler flow switch testing
  • Reduction of manpower from 3-4 persons to 1 person
  • Reduction in testing time from 59:23 minutes to 34 seconds (~99.8% time saved annually per flow switch)

 

Carbon Mineralization Concrete Tech

Carbon Mineralization Concrete Tech (China)

A carbon dioxide mineralised concrete technology that creates low-carbon green building materials with carbon dioxide captured and stored in concrete during its manufacturing process

CSXC 2023 Finalist

  • Trialled in CapitaLand projects in Hangzhou and Xi’an, China (development sites)

Achieved:

  • 85–87.5% reduction in CO2 emissions as compared to traditional steam curing

  • 5.39–5.40% CO2 absorbtion by mass percentage

  • Strength of carbon reinforced concrete solid bricks between 15.0 and 15.9 MPa

Climatec

Climatec Corp (Singapore)
Unique, chemical-free and electricity-free cooling tower water treatment that maximises blowdown savings

 

 

CSXC 2021 Most Innovative Award Winner

  • Trialled at CapitaGreen, Singapore (office building)

Achieved:

  • 99.8% decrease in blowdown water
  • Up to 27.7 cycle of concentration (CoC)
  • 2.8% improvement in chiller plant efficiency
  • ROI of 17 months
CONTINEWM

CONTINEWM® (Japan)

Patented ceramic net emitting infrared

 

 

 

 

 

CSXC 2021 Finalist

  • Trialled at LogisTech, Singapore (integrated logistics development)
  • Scaled up at LogisTech, Singapore

Achieved:

  • Up to 51% reduction of fan energy usage
  • Up to 16% reduction in cooling load energy usage
  • Up to 153 kWh/day energy savings across 2 AHUs
Corrugated Solar Roof

Corrugated Solar Roof (Taiwan)

Lightweight flexible solar module integrated with corrugated steel that can be installed horizontally or vertically as a Building Integrated photovoltaic (PV) or as a conventional solar PV

 

CSXC 2023 Most Scalable Award Winner:

  • Trialled at 35-61 South Park Drive, Australia (logistics)

Achieved:

  • Improved energy generation of 24% over conventional solar panels with an ROI of approximately 5 years, 1 month vs. conventional solar PV of 7 years 3 months on a whole lifecycle basis (based on installation as solar panels, ROI would be better if factored in serving as a roof replacement)

Magorium

Magorium (Singapore)

Technology that converts contaminated and unsorted plastic waste into a sustainable construction material that can potentially be used for the construction of roads within CapitaLand’s business parks

CSXC 2023 Emerging Startup Award Winner

  • Trialling in Singapore

Achieved:

  • 6,000kg of plastic waste recycled​

  • 2,975 m² across 2 eco-roads paved with NEWBitumen eco-asphalt premix, demonstrating successful end-use performance and alignment with road construction standards

Read more at: 

Water Stick

New Generation Bio Water Saving Stick (Austria)
Irrigation via transfer of humidity from air to ground

 

CSXC 2021 Finalist

  • Trialled at Aperia, Singapore (integrated development)

Achieved:

  • Up to 33% irrigation water savings
Solar Hybrid Air-con

Solar Hybrid Air-con (Singapore)

An air-conditioner that runs directly on solar power on a sunny day and integrates both solar and grid energy when there is insufficient solar energy, thus reducing grid energy consumption

CSXC 2023 Finalist:

  • Trialled at Extra Space Boon Keng (self-storage facility), IMM (retail) and 1 Changi South Lane (warehouse), Singapore

Achieved:

  • Between 31.62% and 71.64% energy savings for various site conditions

     

Sunman Energy

Sunman Energy (China)

Glass-free, lightweight & flexible solar panel, can be used on roofs that are unable to support glass modules for structural reasons

 

CSXC 2022 Carbon Action Hero Award Winner

  • Trialled at Kunshan Bacheng Logistics Park (logistics)

Achieved:

  • ​Comparable performance to standard glass solar panel with 70% reduced weight of panel ​

Wi.Plat

WI.Plat (South Korea)
Custom high-precision acoustic IoT sensor technology that detect leaks with a machine learning algorithm

CSXC 2022 Finalist

  • Trialled at CQ @ Clarke Quay, Singapore (retail building)​

Achieved:

  • 4 detection and repair of pipe leakages

Pilots with Mixed Results

Blade Air

Blade Air Pro Filter (Canada)

Sensors & active polarisation provide buildings with HEPA-class air quality

CSXC 2022 Finalist

  • Trialled at Perimeter Four, USA (office building)

Achieved:

  • 48% improvement in IAQ
  • Up to 890 kWh energy savings per AHU a year
EcoFlow

Ecoflow (Singapore)

Air-compression valve to improve water meter accuracy

CSXC 2022 Finalist

  • Trialled at Funan (retail) and 9 Tai Seng (data centre), Singapore, and Ascott Sathorn Bangkok, Thailand (lodging)

Achieved:

  • Inconclusive water savings due to multiple variables

Hydroleap

Hydroleap (Singapore)

On-site electro-oxidation to reduce cooling tower blowdown

CSXC 2022 Finalist

  • Trialled at 9 Tai Seng, Singapore (data centre)

Achieved:

  • Average 22% reduction in blowdown water
  • Average 19% Hardness Removal
  • Average 8.2% Conductivity Removal
  • Average 8.3% Total dissolved Solids Removal
  • Total Legionella Count and Heterotrophic Plate Count within NEA limits

 

Inovues

INOVUES (USA)
Insulating glass retrofit technology reduces heat gain in building during summer & heat loss during winter​

CSXC 2021 High Impact Award Winner

  • Trialled at Creekside 5, Portland, USA (business park)​

Interim results:

  • ~8% reduction in total annual energy consumption verified by 3rd party consultant
  • Enhanced sound dampening with up to 65% (5.4db) reduction in transmission of outside noise
  • 62% improvement in thermal insulation*

*this value varies based on the existing windows and the retrofit glass option

SlideLuvre

SlideLuvre (South Africa)

Smart voltaic louvres

 

 

CSXC 2022 Finalist

  • Trialled at BCA Skylab, Singapore

Achieved:

  • 22.9% average cooling load reduction
  • Resulted in 3.1% average increase in lighting energy use
  • Delivered overall 6.8% electrical energy savings
  • Maintained imperceptible glare (≤0.35) 100%  of the time
  • Lower average surface temperature on internal glazing with a maximum difference of 1.2oC
  • Maintained good thermal comfort 99.6% of the time based on Predicted Mean Vote (PMV) between -0.5 and 0.5
  • Simulated Solar energy yield of 235 to 253kWhe/m2 slat/year

 

 

Pilots In Progress

Maini Renewables

CHAKRA 5 Turbine (India)

Efficient micro wind turbine

 

 

 

 

CSXC 2022 Finalist

  • Trialling at Cypress, India

Testing:

  • Up to 15,000 kWh energy generation

     

Disinfecting Filtration System

Disinfecting Filtration System (USA)

Patented low-pressure drop filtration technology that replaces existing media filters to improve the performance and system-level filtration efficiency of existing air handling units while reducing energy load on fans’ motors

CSXC 2023 Most Innovative Award Winner

  • Trialling in Singapore

Testing:

  • DFS Particulate Matters (PM) filtration efficiency to be higher than MERV 16 (>95% at 0.3microns)​

  • DFS pressure drop to be < MERV 14 by 40%-60%​

  • 43% - 53% reduction in energy savings​

  • Bacteria removal efficiency of >95%

Enexor

Enexor Bioenergy (USA)

Renewable energy system: converts organic, biomass, or plastic waste into onsite renewable electricity & thermal power while offsetting significant volumes of carbon dioxide

 

CSXC 2022 Most Innovative Award Winner

  • Trialling in Singapore

Testing:

  • 20% decrease in energy and waste cost

Inoviea

Inoviea (India)
Waterless solar panels self cleaning system

 

 

 

 

CSXC 2021 Participant

  • Trialling in India

Testing:

  • >30% increase in solar energy generation
  • Reduction in water consumption and maintenance cost
Nano-crystal Reverse Scaling Technology

Nano-crystal Reverse Scaling Technology (China)

Reduces scaling and wastewater challenges in central air-conditioning system cooling towers, effectively reducing water discharge and cooling water usage

CSXC 2023 Finalist

  • Trialling in China

To test:

  • Up to 95% reduction in total cooling tower blowdown ​

  • To increase CoC to >5-6 to meet international standard​

  • Reduction of inorganic and organic fouling and scaling over pilot duration​

    •  

Refleshine

Refleshine Novel Heat-Reflecting Film (Japan)

A clear and low absorption film that reflects solar heat, improves thermal insulation and can be installed on any smooth facade window or glass surface, minimising energy consumption

 

CSXC 2023 Finalist

  • Trialling in Singapore

To test:

  • Reduction of at least 2°C in indoor temperature after installation of film​

     

SolCold

SolCold (Singapore & Israel)

Nanoparticle material using sunlight for active cooling

 

 

CSXC 2022 Finalist

  • Trialling at 80 Bendemeer Road, Singapore

To test:

  • 10% reduction of cooling tower energy consumption

     

Taichu

Glassfiber Reinforced Polyurethane (GRPU) curtain wall​ (China)

Innovative substitute to conventional aluminium curtain walls offering improved thermal insulation

CSXC 2021 Participant

  • Trialling in China

To test:

  • Up to 85% embodied carbon reduction with enhanced heat and wind resistance