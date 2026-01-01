- Sprawled over a land area 474,800 sq ft, offering 264 units in a 9-storey multi-user block and 8 heritage terrace units
- Purpose-built food spaces catering to every need – from multi-user production, restaurant/F&B* spaces to mixed-use terraced units
- Modular units with flexibility to combine into larger spaces of up to 24,000 sq ft to meet growing needs
- The only strata food development with ramp-up access for 40-footer container truck to levels 1, 2 and 3
- Widest 16-metre driveway facilitating smooth logistics and heavy vehicular access
- Swift access to Orchard Road and CBD within 10-15 minutes’ drive
- Direct access to major expressways (CTE, KPE, PIE) for seamless islandwide connectivity and efficient distribution
- Near Mattar MRT station, residential estates and major food clusters, supporting workforce accessibility and supply chain efficiency
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Disclaimer:
CL Savour Property Pte Ltd (“CL Savour”) has used reasonable care in preparing this marketing material and neither our agents nor CL Savour will be held responsible for any inaccuracies in the contents of this marketing material. Whilst CL Savour believe the contents of this marketing material to be correct and accurate at the time of going to print, they are not to be regarded as statements or representation of facts. All information, specifications and plans herein contained may be subject to change from time to time by CL Savour and/or the competent authorities as may be required and do not form part of an offer or contract. Renderings, depictions and illustrations are artistic impressions. Photographs do not necessarily represent as-built standard specifications. Floor areas are approximate measurements and are subject to final survey.