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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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About the Property
Business Parks, Industrial & Logistics
Gourmet Xchange is Singapore’s largest strata-titled food development and a landmark waterfront food hub where innovation, business growth and lifestyle converge. Nestled along the Kallang River within an integrated precinct, it brings together a vibrant waterfront lifestyle, central plaza, F&B* and active zones with premium food spaces in a conducive business environment framed by greenery. More than just a food hub, it is a destination where culinary ideas take shape, businesses thrive and communities connect.

Gourmet Xchange is built on CapitaLand’s strong reputation in Singapore’s food and industrial property sector. With over 5,704,000 sq ft of industrial space delivered, CapitaLand has shaped thriving ecosystems that empower food businesses to grow and innovate. Drawing on its proven experience and deep industry insights, Gourmet Xchange is designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s food businesses, with efficient and scalable spaces built for future growth and expansion.

Development Features
  • Sprawled over a land area 474,800 sq ft, offering 264 units in a 9-storey multi-user block and 8 heritage terrace units
  • Purpose-built food spaces catering to every need – from multi-user production, restaurant/F&B* spaces to mixed-use terraced units 
  • Modular units with flexibility to combine into larger spaces of up to 24,000 sq ft to meet growing needs
  • The only strata food development with ramp-up access for 40-footer container truck to levels 1, 2 and 3
  • Widest 16-metre driveway facilitating smooth logistics and heavy vehicular access

Prime Central Location
  • Swift access to Orchard Road and CBD within 10-15 minutes’ drive
  • Direct access to major expressways (CTE, KPE, PIE) for seamless islandwide connectivity and efficient distribution
  • Near Mattar MRT station, residential estates and major food clusters, supporting workforce accessibility and supply chain efficiency


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*Authority applications for change of use are required for showrooms/cafe/retail use, to be carried out by the owner.

Disclaimer:
CL Savour Property Pte Ltd (“CL Savour”) has used reasonable care in preparing this marketing material and neither our agents nor CL Savour will be held responsible for any inaccuracies in the contents of this marketing material. Whilst CL Savour believe the contents of this marketing material to be correct and accurate at the time of going to print, they are not to be regarded as statements or representation of facts. All information, specifications and plans herein contained may be subject to change from time to time by CL Savour and/or the competent authorities as may be required and do not form part of an offer or contract. Renderings, depictions and illustrations are artistic impressions. Photographs do not necessarily represent as-built standard specifications. Floor areas are approximate measurements and are subject to final survey.
Address
1 Kallang Way, Singapore 349532
Property Status
Under Development

Key Facts
Ownership / Platform
CapitaLand Development (CLD)
Year Completed
Expected TOP in 2028
Gross Floor Area (sq ft)
1229700
Total Site Area (sq ft)
474800
Property Showcases
Microsite
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Map of Gourmet Xchange, Kallang

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