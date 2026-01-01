CSGKC is strategically positioned at the centroid of Guangzhou, in the northern region of Huangpu District with a total planned area of 232 square kilometres and aims to accommodate a population of 1 million. CSGKC broke ground on 30 June 2010. On August 28, 2020, the State Council of China approved the “China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City Master Development Plan (2020-2035)”, outlining the objectives of establishing CSGKC as a globally prominent State Knowledge Centre. The plan defines the strategic positioning of CSGKC as “a New Highland of Knowledge Generation, an International Talent Hub, an Innovation Centre in the Greater Bay Area and a Demonstration Zone for Openness and Cooperation”. With these strategic objectives in mind, CSGKC is committed to becoming a global leading State Knowledge Centre and a pivotal driving force for promoting high-quality development within the Greater Bay Area.
China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City Investment & Development Co., Ltd (GKC JV Co.) was jointly established by Knowledge City (Guangzhou) Investment Group, a consortium of Chinese state-owned enterprises and CapitaLand Development, the development arm of CapitaLand, one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups. Serving as an important platform for bilateral cooperation between China and Singapore, GKC JV Co. plays a significant role in the development of the Southern Start-Up Area (SUA) and subsequent phases within CSGKC. GKC JV Co. leverages its position as a conduit between China and Singapore to harness the support of government and enterprises from both countries, facilitating enhanced exchanges and cooperation in social, economic and cultural domains. Capitalising on regional advantages, GKC JV Co. employs its expertise in urban development and operations to drive the integrated development of industry and city, bolstering the regional economy.