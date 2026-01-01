CapitaLand Group
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Global

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About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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About the Property
Office
新宿フロントタワーは、東京都の再開発事業によって作られたオフィス・レジデンシャルの複合開発、新宿フロントスクエア内に立地する35階建て、延床面積92,192㎡の高層オフィスビルです。敷地は東京都庁に近接しており、ビジネスの一等地である新宿という戦略的な場所に立地しています。 

A collaboration with Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd (MEC) and Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd to develop a commercial cum residential site in Tokyo’s prime Shinjuku business district. The development will comprise a 35-storey office tower and a 20-storey condominium on an approximately 155,000 sq ft freehold site. The site is strategic in locale as it is near the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office.
Address
21-1, Kita-Shinjuku 2-chome, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, 169-0074, Japan
Property Status
Completed and Operational

Key Facts
Ownership / Platform
CLI Owned and/or Managed
Net Lettable Area (sq ft)
617353.31
Gross Floor Area (sqm)
0
Net Lettable Area (sqm)
57354
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Map of Shinjuku Front Tower