CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Shinjuku Front TowerA collaboration with Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd (MEC) and Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd to develop a commercial cum residential site in Tokyo’s prime Shinjuku business district. The development will comprise a 35-storey office tower and a 20-storey condominium on an approximately 155,000 sq ft freehold site. The site is strategic in locale as it is near the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office.