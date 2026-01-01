CapitaLand Group
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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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About the Property
Retail

Nestled along the iconic Singapore River at the fringe of Singapore’s Central Business District, CQ @ Clarke Quay is a unique conserved landmark, seamlessly blending heritage with modernity. The riverfront destination has evolved into a globally recognised, locally cherished haven, redefining day-and-night experiences. It comprises three distinctive zones, The Warehouses (Block B), The Riverfront (Blocks A and D), and The Circuit (Blocks C and E).

 From high-energy entertainment to a plethora of dining concepts, CQ @ Clarke Quay plays host to about 60 restaurants, lifestyle and entertainment spots, welcoming locals and tourists alike from day to night.

Address
3 River Valley Road, Singapore 179024
Property Status
Completed and Operational

Key Facts
Ownership / Platform
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
Year Completed
1993
Net Lettable Area (sq ft)
290000
Key Tenants
1-Group, FairPrice Finest Clarke Quay, Zouk
Amenities

Property Showcases
Official Website
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Map of CQ @ Clarke Quay