Nestled along the iconic Singapore River at the fringe of Singapore’s Central Business District, CQ @ Clarke Quay is a unique conserved landmark, seamlessly blending heritage with modernity. The riverfront destination has evolved into a globally recognised, locally cherished haven, redefining day-and-night experiences. It comprises three distinctive zones, The Warehouses (Block B), The Riverfront (Blocks A and D), and The Circuit (Blocks C and E).
From high-energy entertainment to a plethora of dining concepts, CQ @ Clarke Quay plays host to about 60 restaurants, lifestyle and entertainment spots, welcoming locals and tourists alike from day to night.