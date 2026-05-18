Forging Stronger Communities Across Asia.
Vulnerable communities across Asia, particularly children and youth, face escalating climate-risk and socio-economic challenges.
The CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative is a multi‑year, outcome‑driven resource mobilisation platform to strengthen high‑potential non‑profits and scale effective solutions to build community resilience across Asia.
By focusing on children and youth, the initiative aims to equip the next generation with the skills, knowledge and support systems needed to thrive in the face of adversity, driving economic growth and strengthening their resilience to ensure a stronger, more adaptive and equitable future.
CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative 2026
The second edition of the CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative (CCRI) will provide a funding of up to S$4 million to support non-profits across Asia. This includes an initial mobilisation of S$3.5 million, alongside a new Outcomes Achievement Fund that grantees can unlock upon successful delivery of defined results.
Applications are now open from 19 May 2026 - 22 June 2026!
The Initiative is supported by a network of strategic partners.
- AVPN: One of Asia’s largest social investment networks, AVPN returns as our Global Knowledge Partner, strengthening the grantee selection process with access to a wide pool of quality applicants, due diligence, outcome monitoring, cross-regional learning and capacity building.
- Beijing Normal University China Philanthropy and Research Institute (CPRI): A credible philanthropy research institution, CRPI serves as our China implementing partner, overseeing local delivery of the Initiative.
- Philanthropy Asia Alliance (PAA): Part of the Temasek trust ecosystem, PAA serves as an ecosystem partner, helping to identify grantees with proven results and further scale high-impact solutions through its network.
Who are we looking for?
Impact Areas
The initiative is looking to support impact organisations that work in these three impact areas with programmes that can show the following clear, measurable outcomes for children and youth.
- Education: To strengthen age-appropriate cognitive and learning skills in early childhood and basic education
- Skills development: To equip beneficiaries with relevant technical, vocational, and/or life skills
- Mental well-being: To enhance socio-emotional competencies and access to social support
Target Markets
Impact organisations should be operating in at least one of the four target markets across Asia:
China
India
Singapore
Vietnam
Find out about the specific Programme Implementation Geographies in the FAQ here.
Eligibility Criteria
To be eligible for consideration, your organisation should meet the following criteria:
Be a legally registered impact organisation operating in one of the target regions of our target markets
Be secular in nature and non-politically affiliated
Have a programme that has been running for at least one (1) year - pilot programmes are not eligible
Possess a well-defined plan with clear potential for scalability, feasibility, and impact
Be able to provide two (2) recent years of audited financial reports
Be able to provide volunteer opportunities to supporters of the initiative
Your organisation should not be:
Included in the US or EU sanctions list, or blacklisted by any UN or international agency
More details can be found in the FAQ here.
Why should you apply?
Hands-on support to strengthen organisational effectiveness
Collaboration platform to facilitate knowledge exchange, visibility and potential follow-on funding opportunities
Additional funding that may be unlocked by grantees upon achieving defined outcomes
Timeline & Events
Applicant Timeline
19 May 2026: Launch of Call for applications
22 June 2026: Application Deadline
June - October 2026: Review Period
November 2026: Announcement of grantees
Upcoming Events
28 May 2026: Virtual Info Session 1
2 June 2026: In-person Engagement Session in Hanoi, Vietnam
5 June 2026: In-person Engagement Session in Shanghai, China
10 June 2026: Virtual Info Session 2
11 June 2026: In-person Engagement Session in Bangalore, India
CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative 2025
In 2025, S$3.4 million was awarded under inaugural initiative to 12 grantees across China, India, Singapore and Vietnam to support vulnerable children and youth through programmes that strengthen education, skills development, and physical and mental well-being.
The 12 grantees will deliver programmes addressing some of the most pressing needs in the region, including:
- China: Providing mental health support and educational opportunities to left-behind children in rural communities.
- India: Leveraging assistive technology to enable inclusive education for children with disabilities, alongside large-scale efforts to improve access to quality teaching and empower adolescent girls.
- Singapore: Offering entrepreneurship training for underserved youth, vocational pathways for persons with disabilities, and community-based support for children from low-income households.
- Vietnam: Delivering education for youths-in-need, holistic caregiver support for children with disabilities, and inclusive education initiatives targeting disadvantaged communities.
Hear from Our Grantees
Support from the CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative has provided timely and meaningful support, enabling Ho Chi Minh City Child Welfare Association (HCWA) to sustain community learning classes for migrant and vulnerable children, strengthen the capabilities of teachers and facilitators and enhance the overall learning environment.
In addition, the partnership has helped HCWA enhance programme quality, expand life skills and capacity-building initiatives, and strengthen resilience among vulnerable children and youth, contributing to the longer-term sustainability of community-based child support efforts.
HCWA also values the support that comes alongside access to the wider CapitaLand ecosystem, which can provide meaningful opportunities for disadvantaged children and youth—particularly in career exposure and future-readiness pathways—further strengthening existing programmes and driving more sustained impact for vulnerable children and youth.
— Luong Thi Thuan, Chairwoman, HCWA
The CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative has played an important role in strengthening SwaTaleem’s work by going beyond financial support to creating an enabling ecosystem for our girls and team.
Through opportunities such as hosting girls at CapitaLand India’s office in Bangalore, CapitaLand staff volunteer engagement, and additional support like the schooling essentials distributed during International Women’s Day, the Initiative has helped broaden exposure, aspiration, and confidence among the girls we work with. The partnership has also created meaningful avenues for collaboration, visibility, and institutional support that strengthen our long-term impact.
— Vaibhav Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, SwaTaleem Foundation, India
The CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative's funding empowers us to step beyond traditional school-based programs and dive into grassroots community exploration in China. It enables us to accumulate vital frontline experience to build a holistic life support system for children and fundamentally enhance community resilience.
The Initiative also provides valuable opportunities for exchange and learning with peers from different countries and regions. Furthermore, we hope to leverage CapitaLand's ecosystem to engage its staff volunteers and customers in joint philanthropic initiatives, collectively amplifying our social impact.
— Guangmin Li, Secretary General, Beijing Western Sunshine Rural Development Foundation, China
Presbyterian Community Social Services' (PCS) CareAbilities Programme strengthens community resilience by enabling persons who are differently abled to contribute meaningfully in the Community Care sector.
Funding from the Initiative has enabled PCS to design the programme in a more rounded and sustainable way—providing stipends that give trainees financial stability over a year‑long programme, while also opening access to CapitaLand’s ecosystem of staff volunteers and resources that enrich trainees’ exposure, confidence and communication skills. Being part of the ecosystem has also allowed PCS to explore provision of targeted training for youth with special needs to develop roles in facility and event management.
— Dr. Andrew Lim, CEO, PCS, Singapore
- Luong Thi Thuan
- Vaibhav
- Li GuangMin
- Andrew