CapitaLand Malaysia Trust posts 7.7% increase in 1H 2026 distribution per unit
Driven by proactive asset management and income contribution from industrial and logistics properties
27 Jul 2026
0 min
CapitaLand Malaysia Trust posts 7.7% increase in 1H 2026 distribution per unit
Driven by proactive asset management and income contribution from industrial and logistics properties
27 Jul 2026
0 min
CLMT's resilient performance in 1H 2026 was primarily driven by stronger performance from most of CLMT's existing properties and income recognition from the industrial and logistics acquisitions completed in 2025.
Summary of CLMT’s results
|
|
2Q 2026
|
2Q 2025
|
Change
(%)
|
1H 2026
|
1H 2025
|
Change
(%)
|
Gross revenue (RM’000)
|
123,054
|
115,733
|
6.3
|
250,437
|
236,108
|
6.1
|
Net property income (RM’000)
|
77,358
|
68,745
|
12.5
|
157,778
|
138,838
|
13.6
|
Distributable income (RM’000)
|
43,410
|
34,570
|
25.6
|
89,175
|
71,867
|
24.1
|
Distribution per unit (sen)
|
1.29
|
1.18
|
9.3
|
2.65
|
2.46
|
7.7
Kuala Lumpur, 27 July 2026 – CLMT announced a distributable income of RM89.2 million for the period 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026 (1H 2026), 24.1% higher than the RM71.2 million recorded for the same period last year. Correspondingly, the distribution per unit (DPU) for 1H 2026 grew 7.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 2.65 sen.
Net property income (NPI) for 1H 2026 rose 13.6% y-o-y to RM157.8 million. The resilient performance was primarily driven by stronger performance from most of our existing properties and income recognition from the industrial and logistics acquisitions completed in 20251.
Ms Yong Su-Lin, CEO of CapitaLand Malaysia REIT Management Sdn. Bhd. (CMRM), the manager of CLMT
Ms Yong Su-Lin, CEO of CapitaLand Malaysia REIT Management Sdn. Bhd. (CMRM), the manager of CLMT, said: “CLMT delivered a strong performance in 1H 2026, underpinned by resilient demand across our diversified portfolio and proactive asset management strategies. Against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, our active leasing and tenant engagement efforts enabled us to maintain high overall portfolio occupancy of 94.4% and sustain positive retail rental reversions.”
“We continue to enhance the appeal and competitiveness of our portfolio to cater to evolving shopper preferences by strengthening a well-curated tenant mix with the expansion of lifestyle, grocery, and food and beverage offerings at selected malls. These initiatives refresh the retail experience for shoppers and are expected to drive higher footfall and improve tenant sales.”
“While the global environment remains uncertain, CLMT will maintain a prudent approach to portfolio rejuvenation. Anchored by disciplined capital management and a proactive growth strategy, we remain agile in capturing emerging opportunities to deliver sustainable returns to our unitholders,” added Ms Yong.
Proactive portfolio management
As at 30 June 2026, CLMT’s retail occupancy remained stable at 93.2%. Including its logistics and industrial properties, the overall portfolio occupancy stood at 94.4%. CLMT’s retail portfolio achieved positive rental reversion of 11.6% for 1H 2026.
At The Mines, an asset enhancement initiative (AEI) is underway to upgrade spaces along the canal and introduce a vibrant marketplace on Level 1. Upon completion, it will feature a revitalised precinct with a curated mix of food and beverage offerings as well as improved shopper circulation that integrates the new social event spaces for a more immersive retail experience.
Prudent capital management
As at 30 June 2026, CLMT maintained a well-spread debt maturity profile with an average term to maturity of 4.2 years. Its year-to-date average cost of debt and gearing ratio were 4.21% and 38.5% respectively. 81% of its total borrowings are on fixed interest rates to mitigate exposure to interest rate movements.
Sustainability initiatives
Reflecting CLMT’s commitment to sustainability, East Coast Mall attained the Green Mark Platinum certification from Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority in May 2026. With this achievement, five of the six retail properties are green-certified. With a total of nine green-certified assets in CLMT’s overall portfolio, the proportion of green-certified assets by gross floor area increased to approximately 84%.
Distribution details
As CLMT’s DPU is paid out on a half-yearly basis, Unitholders can expect to receive a DPU of 2.65 sen for the period from 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026, payable by September 2026. The Board of CMRM has elected to apply the Distribution Reinvestment Plan to the income distribution for 1H 2026, enabling Unitholders to choose to receive the distribution fully in cash or to reinvest part of the distribution in new units. The dates of book closure and income distribution will be announced upon obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.
Notes: