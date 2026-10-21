CapitaLand Malaysia Trust posts higher 3Q 2026 distributable income of RM46.3 million
Growth driven by income contribution from industrial and logistics properties and proactive asset management
21 Oct 2026
0 min
CapitaLand Malaysia Trust posts higher 3Q 2026 distributable income of RM46.3 million
Growth driven by income contribution from industrial and logistics properties and proactive asset management
21 Oct 2026
0 min
CLMT's stable performance in 3Q 2026 was mainly driven by contributions from the industrial and logistics properties acquired in 2025 as well as higher contributions from most of CLMT's existing properties.
Summary of CLMT’s results
|
|
3Q 2026
|
3Q 2025
|
Change
(%)
|
YTD 2026
|
YTD 2025
|
Change
(%)
|
Gross revenue (RM’000)
|
126,541
|
116,036
|
9.1
|
376,978
|
352,144
|
7.1
|
Net property income (RM’000)
|
79,402
|
69,101
|
14.9
|
237,180
|
207,939
|
14.1
|
Distributable income (RM’000)
|
46,334
|
35,051
|
32.2
|
135,509
|
106,918
|
26.7
|
Distribution per unit (sen)
|
1.35
|
1.11
|
21.6
|
4.00
|
3.57
|
12.0
Kuala Lumpur, 21 October 2026 – CapitaLand Malaysia Trust (CLMT) reported a distributable income of RM46.3 million for the quarter from 1 July 2026 to 30 September 2026 (3Q 2026), an increase of 32.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) compared to RM35.1 million a year ago. Correspondingly, distribution per unit (DPU) grew 21.6% y-o-y to 1.35 sen.
Net property income (NPI) for 3Q 2026 rose 14.9% y-o-y to RM79.4 million, mainly driven by contributions from the industrial and logistics properties acquired in 20251 as well as higher contributions from most of CLMT’s existing properties.
Ms Yong Su-Lin, CEO of CapitaLand Malaysia REIT Management Sdn. Bhd. (CMRM), the manager of CLMT
Ms Yong Su-Lin, CEO of CapitaLand Malaysia REIT Management Sdn. Bhd. (CMRM), the manager of CLMT, said: “Against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, CLMT continued to deliver stable performance in 3Q 2026, underpinned by healthy demand across our diversified portfolio. Our retail portfolio achieved positive rental reversions of 11.3%, while committed occupancy remained healthy.”
“At the same time, our expansion into industrial and logistics has enhanced the diversification and resilience of our portfolio. The properties acquired in 2025 are contributing to our performance and have expanded our presence in key industrial and logistics hubs, including Penang and Johor.”
“With a strong balance sheet, we remain well positioned to pursue accretive growth opportunities while continuing to optimise our existing portfolio. We will remain disciplined in our approach so as to deliver sustainable returns to our unitholders,” added Ms Yong.
Proactive portfolio management
As at 30 September 2026, CLMT’s retail occupancy remained stable at 93.1%. Including its logistics and industrial properties, the overall portfolio occupancy stood at 94.3%. CLMT’s retail portfolio achieved positive rental reversion of 11.3% for YTD 2026. Shopper traffic improved by 7.0% y-o-y, while tenant sales per square foot grew 0.6% y-o-y.
Prudent capital management
As at 30 September 2026, CLMT maintained a well-spread debt maturity profile with an average term to maturity of 5.5 years. Its year-to-date average cost of debt and gearing ratio were 4.17% and 38.3% respectively. 75% of its total borrowings are on fixed interest rates to mitigate exposure to interest rate movements.
Sustainability initiatives
CLMT continues to make progress on its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments. In the 2026 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, CLMT retained its 4-star rating and received an ‘A’ rating for Public Disclosure, reflecting its strong transparency and ESG reporting standards. Reflecting its commitment to sustainability, CLMT has achieved 100% green building certification for its five operationally controlled retail assets ahead of its 2030 Sustainability Master Plan target.
CLMT also remained as a constituent of the 2026 FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index and was recognised as the best performing company in the Real Estate Investment Trusts sector at The Edge Malaysia ESG Awards 2026.
Notes: