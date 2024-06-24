Contact Us

CapitaLand Group
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Contact List
168 Robinson Road
#30-01 Capital Tower
Singapore 068912
Tel: +65 6713 2888
Fax: +65 6713 2999
168 Robinson Road
#30-01 Capital Tower
Singapore 068912
Tel: +65 6713 2888
Fax: +65 6713 2999
Website
168 Robinson Road
#30-01 Capital Tower
Singapore 068912
Tel: +65 6713 2888
Fax: +65 6713 2999
Website
168 Robinson Road
#30-01 Capital Tower
Singapore 068912
Tel: +65 6713 2888
Fax: +65 6713 2121
Website
168 Robinson Road
#30-01 Capital Tower
Singapore 068912
Tel: +65 6713 2888
Fax: +65 6713 2121
Website
168 Robinson Road
#30-01 Capital Tower
Singapore 068912
Tel: +65 6713 2888
Fax: +65 6713 2121
Website
Level 48, 101 Collins Street
Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia
Tel: +61 3 9913 0700
info_au@capitaland.com
Level 6, 33 Albert Street
Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
Tel: +61 2 8039 0900
info_au@capitaland.com
268 Xi Zang Middle Road
#19-01 Raffles City Shanghai
200001 Shanghai
People's Republic of China
Tel: +86 21 3311 4633
Fax: +86 21 6340 3733
Website
120 rue Jean Jaures
92532 Levallois-Peret Cédex, France
Tel: +633 (0) 141057905
Website
Level 3, Discoverer, International Tech Park, Whitefield Road
Bangalore 560 066
Karnataka, India
Tel: + 91 80 4188 0000
bangalore@capitaland.com
No 7 & 8, Level 1, Pinnacle Building, International Tech Park Chennai
CSIR Road, Taramani, Chennai 600 113
Tamil Nadu, India
Tel: + 91 44 4225 6000
chennai@capitaland.com
WeWork DLF Two Horizon Centre, Level 5, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43, Golf Course Road, Gurugram
Haryana 122 002, India
Tel: + 91 124 4405 100
gurgaon@capitaland.com
International Tech Park Hyderabad, Mariner - Admin Block, Plot No. 17, Software Units Layout
Madhapur, Hyderabad 500 081
Telangana State, India
Tel: + 91 40 6628 5000
hyderabad@capitaland.com
Unit No. 605, 607 & 608, Level 6, Amar Business Park Survey, No. 105 (3), Pune 411045
Maharashtra, India
Tel: + 91 20 6730 7700
pune@capitaland.com
3rd Floor, 309, G Block, Inspire BKC
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East
Mumbai 400 051, Maharashtra, India
Tel: +91 22 6221 2400
info@ascendas-firstspace.com
Marunouchi Nakadori Building 6F, 2-2-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0005, JAPAN
Tel: +81-3-5219-3033
Fax: +81-3-5219-2590
jp.marketing@capitaland.com
1-4-28 Mita Minato-ku,
Tokyo 108-0073, JAPAN
Tel: +81-3-6453-6030
Fax: +81-3-6453-6031
enquiry.tokyo@the-ascott.com
6F, Seoul Finance Center, 136, Sejong-Daero, Jung-gu, Seoul, 04520, Korea
Tel: +82 2 721 9300
Fax: +82 2 721 9301
info_kr@capitaland.com
Website
7, Yulgok-ro 2-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul, Korea
Tel: +82 2 6730 8041
Website
Unit No. 1-27, Level 27,
Naza Tower
No. 10, Persiaran KLCC
50088 Kuala Lumpur
Tel +60 3 2279 9888
Fax +60 3 2279 9889
Unit No. 1-27, Level 27,
Naza Tower
No. 10, Persiaran KLCC
50088 Kuala Lumpur
Tel +60 3 2279 9888
Fax +60 3 2279 9889
Website
Level 1, DIFC Funds Centre, Precinct Building 4,
Dubai International Financial Centre
Tel: +971 5646 86888
38 Jermyn Street
Suite 5A, Princes House
London, SW1Y 6DN
ask-us@capitaland.com
Los Angeles
101000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Suite 1070 & 1075, 10th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90067, USA
ask-us@capitaland.com
New York
575 Fifth Avenue
Suite 3005, 30th Floor
New York, NY 10017, USA
ask-us@capitaland.com
Ho Chi Minh City
Head Office: Floor 17, Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh, 33 Le Duan Str., Sai Gon Ward, HCMC
General Inquiries : +84 - 28 3519 1067
Sales : 1800 599 986
Customer Relations : +84 - 28 3519 4504
Fax : +84 - 28 3519 1063
Website
Ha Noi
Head Office: Floor 30, Tower 1, Capital Place, 29 Lieu Giai Str., Ngoc Ha Ward, Hanoi
General Inquiries : +84 - 24 3939 3232
Sales/Leasing : 1800 400 088
Customer Relations: +84 - 24 3939 3232
Fax : +84 - 24 3939 3099
Website