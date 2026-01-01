Behind the scenes: Demo Day
The CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge (CSXC) 4th Edition Demo Day took place on 10th July at BCA Academy’s Braddell Campus, where 10 finalists emerged from a competitive pool of over 900 global entries. Each finalist was allocated just five minutes to present their innovative solutions to an international panel of judges, another 5 minutes for a Q&A by the judges and a lightning round of questions from the live audience. The finalists competed for a chance to pilot at selected CapitaLand properties globally and over S$1 million to cover the cost of piloting for all shortlisted projects. The execution of CSXC 4th Edition was carried out over almost 12 months of preparation by various dedicated staff from different business units and supported by over 70 partners. Our team of experts conducted several rounds of assessment to identify 31 shortlisted startups, ultimately selecting only 10 to move on as finalists. Those selected were paired with mentors and underwent 6 weeks of mentorship from CapitaLand and external subject matter experts.
In alignment with CapitaLand's sustainability commitments, our catering services for lunch and dinner utilised reusable plates, cups, and cutlery provided by a sustainable vendor. Such an arrangement is uncommon and surprising to many event attendees, further reinforcing that sustainable practices must be embraced at every level to drive meaningful impact.
The CSXC 4th Edition trophy was crafted by Magorium, Enterprise Singapore’s Emerging Startup Award Winner from CSXC 2023. This unique trophy was made from an eco-asphalt premix, a sustainable material for road construction.
The encased eco-asphalt combined aggregates and NEWBitumen derived from plastic waste recycled from CapitaLand’s retail operations, CSXC 2023 Sandbox Partners DBS, and KPMG in Singapore, and CapitaLand’s tenants such as Calvin Klein, Fairmont Singapore & Swissôtel The Stamford, L’Occitane, Marks & Spencer, MLS Logistic Services Pte Ltd, Tommy Hilfiger and Uniqlo. This innovative material has been used to pave the driveways and carpark at CapitaLand's LyndenWoods show flat in Singapore.
In collaboration with CapitaLand and our tenants, this partnership marked a significant stride towards creating a circular economy and advancing sustainability in the urban environment. It exemplifies the potential innovation, impact and scale that CSXC aims to achieve.
The finalists’ CSXC journey continued post Demo Day. It included an exclusive site visit to Geneo, a world-class hub for life sciences and innovation nestled in the vibrant and iconic Singapore Science Park. The development team provided insights into Geneo’s design inspiration and sustainability initiatives. Participants toured one office floor, which showcased an expansive column-free floor plan designed for flexibility in lab and office space planning along with panoramic views of Singapore’s urban landscape.
There are no traffic lights between Geneo and Changi Airport.
Finalists were also granted an exclusive site visit to Magorium's facilities to find out more about their winning innovation. Magorium's leadership team shared insights into their startup journey, detailing their progression from conceptual development to commercial implementation, as well as their ongoing partnership with CapitaLand. The visit included a tour of Magorium’s facility where finalists had the unique opportunity to observe factory operations.
With Demo Day done and dusted, the startups' journey was just beginning! We look forward to piloting these remarkable innovations across selected CapitaLand properties and contributing to our journey towards net zero. We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners who have contributed to the growth of CSXC, with special thanks to Enterprise Singapore and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).
Missed the excitement of Demo Day? Visit our YouTube Channel to discover the innovation shaping tomorrow’s sustainable urban environment!