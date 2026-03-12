Previous Editions

Witness ten outstanding shortlisted entries from around the world pitch in the style of “Demo Day” for an opportunity to pilot their innovations at selected CapitaLand properties worldwide. In addition, there will be four special recognition awards (High Impact Award; Most Innovative Award; Enterprise Singapore’s Most Scalable Award; and Enterprise Singapore’s Emerging Startup Award) given out with funding of over S$1 million to cover the cost of test bedding all the selected innovations. Thanks to the collaboration with more than 70 international institutional partners, we have received over 900 entries from more than 90 regions.
CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge 4th Edition
10 July 2025 (Thursday) | 2pm to 5.30pm (GMT+8)
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Mr Manohar Khiatani
Senior Executive Director
CapitaLand Investment
Senior Executive Director
CapitaLand Investment
Manohar is Senior Executive Director at CapitaLand Investment (CLI), where he assists CLI’s Group CEO in strategic projects, Group-wide initiatives as well as the India and business/industrial park business. He also oversees the Data Centre business and Group Centre of Excellence for Customer Solutions and Innovation.
Prior to joining CapitaLand, Manohar was Deputy Group CEO of Ascendas-Singbridge (Ascendas), which merged with CapitaLand in 2019. Before joining Ascendas in 2013 as CEO, he was CEO of JTC Corporation, the Singapore government’s lead agency for planning, promoting and developing industrial infrastructure and facilities. Prior to that, Manohar had a long career with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and was its Deputy Managing Director. While at EDB, he played a key role in developing several sectors of Singapore’s economy and led EDB’s operations in the Americas and Europe.
Concurrent with his CLI’s responsibilities, Manohar is a Special Advisor to the Chairman of the EDB. He also sits on the boards of several private and public sector organisations.
Manohar holds a Master in Naval Architecture from the University of Hamburg, Germany. He has also attended the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School.
Ms Yvonne Voon
Partner
Fifth Wall
Partner
Fifth Wall
Yvonne Voon is a Partner at Fifth Wall, based out of its Singapore office.
She is in charge of spearheading the Firm's growth in APAC, including LP Coverage and Capital Markets, as well as looking out for future investment opportunities in APAC. Prior to joining Fifth Wall, Yvonne was heading up capital raising efforts at a leading APAC logistics platform, LOGOS Property.
Yvonne also spent almost 15 years at Credit Suisse, where she was most recently the Head of Southeast Asia Real Estate within the Investment Banking and Capital Markets division. She also took on various roles in the Equities division in Singapore, London and Malaysia offices, including in Equity Research and Sales.
Yvonne was born in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and currently lives in Singapore. She graduated from the University of Melbourne, Australia with a degree in Commerce.
Ms Magdalene Loh
Director, Urban Solutions & Sustainability
Enterprise Singapore
Director, Urban Solutions & Sustainability
Enterprise Singapore
Magdalene Loh is the Director overseeing the Urban Solutions & Sustainability (USS) industry cluster group in Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG).
EnterpriseSG is the government agency championing enterprise development. Under the USS portfolio, Magdalene oversees the energy, water and waste management and built environment sectors. She leads the team to engage committed enterprises to help them build their capabilities, innovate and expand their presence internationally.
Magdalene also holds a concurrent appointment as Deputy Executive Director in Infrastructure Asia, a facilitation office set up by EnterpriseSG and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, to support Asia’s social and economic growth through infrastructure development, working closely with both private and public sector organisations in Singapore and the region.
Prior to joining EnterpriseSG, Magdalene was Director of the Emerging Markets Division with the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry, where she oversaw the bilateral economic relations between Singapore, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. She had also earlier served across different portfolios in EnterpriseSG looking at Offshore Trade, Infrastructure Services and South Asia.
Mr Tan Chee Kiat
Deputy CEO (Industry Development)
Building & Construction Authority
Deputy CEO (Industry Development)
Building & Construction Authority
Mr Tan Chee Kiat is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Industry Development) of the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) of Singapore. In his current role, he sets the direction and drives the industry development initiatives to ensure Singapore’s built environment sector is capable, technological advanced and productive to deliver a sustainable, high quality and safe built environment.
Chee Kiat has more than two decades of experience in regulatory control and industry development. Over the years, he has taken on various portfolios in BCA, spanning across building engineering, construction productivity, construction procurement and business development. Between those years, he also completed stints in the private sector and the flagship Sino-Singapore Tianjin Ecocity Project. Prior to his current role, he was the Group Director (Engineering) at JTC Corporation (JTC), where he oversaw the engineering design work and research efforts as well as led JTC’s sustainability efforts for a greener future in his capacity as JTC’s Chief Sustainability Officer.
Chee Kiat graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) with Honours. He also holds a Master of Science (Soil Mechanics & Engineering Seismology) with Distinction from Imperial College, University of London, under the UK’s Commonwealth Scholarship and BCA Scholarship. He was awarded The Public Administration Medal (Bronze) in 2015 and The Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2023 by the Singapore Government for his contributions to public administration. For his outstanding contributions to Singapore’s fight during Covid-19 pandemic, he was also awarded The Public Administration Medal (Silver) (COVID-19) in 2022.
Mr Magnus Grimeland
Founder and CEO
Antler
Founder and CEO
Antler
Magnus is the founder and CEO of Antler. Before Antler, Magnus co-founded Zalora, took the company from zero to Asia’s leading fashion e-commerce platform, and then helped scale Global Fashion Group across 26 markets.
He is a Harvard graduate, a former McKinsey partner, and served in the Norwegian Naval Special Forces.
Today, PitchBook ranks Antler as the most active VC globally, and Dealroom recognizes the firm as the most active investor in AI startups.
Magnus is a frequent speaker at leading global events, including Web Summit, Forbes CEO Summit, and the Future Investment Initiative (FII).
BUILD
CHALLENGE DESCRIPTION
On-Site Clean Energy
On-site clean energy presents an opportunity for building owners to diversify their energy sources and minimise carbon emission. Clean energy can be generated from waste heat recovery, solar thermal collection, photovoltaic panels, wind turbines, etc.
While technological advancements have raised standards on safety and performance, not all solutions can be cost effectively deployed at all locations due to varying reasons (e.g., minimum system size for deployment, low solar irradiance).
Reduced Energy Consumption
Low-energy buildings are characterised by energy-efficient design and systems that provide high standards of occupant comfort at low energy consumption. A combination of passive strategies (e.g., solar shading, natural ventilation, daylighting), active strategies (e.g., energy efficient HVAC, energy efficient artificial lighting), and energy management (e.g., building automation, smart control, and plug-load management) can be adopted to significantly reduce an existing building energy consumption. However, not all solutions can be effectively deployed at an existing building given its site constraints.
CapitaLand seeks innovations and technologies that can push the boundaries of on-site clean energy generation or energy efficiency in buildings as we strive towards super-low energy and beyond the highest rating in national green building standards across the globe in an efficient, effective commercially viable, and safe manner considering the limited space for deployment within our existing assets.
PAIN POINTS
A.01 Limited space for on-site installation at existing building and competing use of said limited space (e.g., urban farming versus solar panel installation)
A.02 Limited availability of renewable energy sources at certain properties (e.g., properties in urbanised area might have limited opportunity for wind power or thermal power)
A.03 Limited cost effective and efficient technologies to harness renewable energy
A.04 Costly to further improve energy efficiency of assets that are already fairly energy efficient (e.g., buildings that have already attained national level green ratings)
A.05 Existing portfolio of buildings with different HVAC systems (e.g., buildings with mixture of centralised and split units, buildings with only split units) and varied building management systems
A.06 Existing portfolio of buildings in various stages of energy efficiency
A.07 Limited opportunities to improve energy efficiency due to site constraints (e.g., age of the asset, legacy plantroom, legacy building systems, etc.)
A.08 Hard to achieve optimal indoor thermal comfort conditions due to varying weather conditions, layouts, occupancy and individual thermal comfort preference
SOLUTION REQUIREMENTS
We seek solutions for on-site clean energy generation and reduced energy consumption for the portfolio of CapitaLand's assets that meet the relevant following requirements::
- Occupant experience - occupants' comfort and experience in the building are not compromised
- Small installation footprint - suitable for installation within limited space available in our existing properties
- Carbon reduction - measurable reduction in carbon emission
- Cost efficient - strong financial benefits relative to its cost
- Measurable and trackable - clear calculation methods of energy consumption and auditable data
- Relative ease of implementation - implemented with minimal disruption to business operations
- Ready to pilot - at least Technological Readiness Level 8 with proof of implementation
OPPORTUNITY AREAS
Opportunity areas include but are not limited to:
- Recovery of waste heat
- Building integrated solar PV or modular PV panels of high-capacity output or co-location of solar PV with rooftop farming
- Best in class energy efficient solutions that optimise heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) and lighting
- Efficient energy management
CHALLENGE DESCRIPTION
Water scarcity and poor access to potable water have driven building owners to search for alternate sustainable source of water. Greywater can be reclaimed for reuse. Rainwater can also be harvested and treated for higher value usage. However, integration of such alternate water supplies into existing properties typically require significant retrofitting of pipes and storage systems.
CapitaLand would like to explore innovative solutions and technologies to optimise the use of water and maximise alternative sources of water while taking into consideration the existing piping and infrastructure in our existing buildings
PAIN POINTS
B.01 Limited space for water storage and additional treatment in existing buildings
B.02 Difficult and costly to install additional water piping system for alternate water sources (e.g., recycled greywater, treated rainwater) or challenging regulatory requirements
SOLUTION REQUIREMENTS
We seek solutions to reduce the water footprint of CapitaLand's properties that meet the following requirements:
- Ease of integration in existing buildings - collection, piping, and treatment of water without major retrofit works
- Small installation footprint - suitable for installation within limited space available in our existing properties
- Cost efficient - strong financial benefits relative to its cost
- Energy efficient/low carbon - low carbon footprint and consume reasonable amount of energy
- Ready to pilot - at least Technological Readiness Level 8 with proof of implementation
OPPORTUNITY AREAS
Opportunity areas include but are not limited to:
- Water efficiency measures
- Greywater / rainwater harvesting for uses beyond irrigation, (e.g., toilet flushing and shower)
CHALLENGE DESCRIPTION
Waste segregation is an integral part of proper waste management that requires cooperation from multiple stakeholders along the value chain. Waste from building occupants and users such as guests in serviced apartments, shoppers and tenants in shopping malls, and tenants in office buildings present an untapped potential for reuse and circularity.
Venturing beyond the existing take-make-waste economic model, a circular economy (also referred to as “circularity”) is a concept aimed at overall limiting waste and promoting the continual use of resources. It employs rethink, reduce, re-use, repair, refurbish, recover, and recycle to create a closed-looped economic system. There could similarly be opportunities for circularity for construction waste.
CapitaLand seeks innovations to reduce pressure on environment, improve security of raw materials supply, and deliver long term economic value. Currently, the challenges faced include forging the right partnerships to create an ecosystem for segregation, circularity, and solutions that can cost effectively minimize or repurpose one's waste into high-value products.
PAIN POINTS
C.01 Limited options to recycle or reuse or repurpose waste into higher value products
C.02 Limited space to implement recycling equipment due to large footprint.
C.03 Lack of traceability and verification processes on origin of waste
C.04 Lack of incentives for stakeholders to identify technologies and solutions that establish partnerships with other companies and create the close-looped circular system
C.05 Hard to implement effective measures to influence behaviour and habits of users (e.g., waste segregation or recycling in serviced apartments, tenants in shopping mall)
C.06 Lack of means to clearly measure and demonstrate the benefits of waste segregation (e.g., food and non-food waste, recyclables and non-recyclables)
C.07 Difficult to enforce waste segregation even if it is a mandatory requirement
C.08 Labour intensive process during backend waste sorting if segregation is not performed properly at source
C.09 Lack of incentive and motivation for customers to cooperate and play their part on waste segregation
C.10 Existing solutions are either low impact (i.e., recycling bins) or too expensive to implement (i.e., AI/robotic waste segregation)
SOLUTION REQUIREMENTS
We seek solutions to improve the efficacy of recyclable waste (e.g., food waste, plastic waste) segregation at source for the portfolio of CapitaLand's properties that meet the following requirements:
- Call to action - solutions that include educating and engaging stakeholders in waste segregation
- Measurable and trackable - clear calculation methods and auditability of data
- Cost efficient - strong financial benefits relative to its cost
- Carbon reduction - measurable reduction in carbon emissions
- Enhanced ecosystem for circularity - Partnerships, programs, platforms and/or solutions to close the loop
- Ready to pilot - at least Technological Readiness Level 8 with proof of implementation
OPPORTUNITY AREAS
Opportunity areas include but are not limited to:
- Cost effective solutions to detect waste that are not recyclable and/ or contaminated at source
- Cost effective solutions to detect and separate waste that are not recyclable and/ or contaminated post collection
- Incentive and engagement models that could positively influence user behaviours
- Platform for circularity
- Waste tracing, monitoring and management
- On-site solutions to generate higher valued product from waste
- New uses for construction and other waste generated in the buildings
CHALLENGE DESCRIPTION
The lifecycle carbon of a building is typically 30% embodied vs. 70% operational. In areas with shorter building lifespans, this can shift to 40% vs 60%. To reduce the overall carbon footprint during construction or asset enhancement, CapitaLand would like to explore technologies which would result in reduction of embodied carbon. As a developer and asset owner there are opportunities to incorporate new construction tools, low embodied carbon materials in construction of new assets and during the enhancement of existing assets.
PAIN POINTS
D.01 Difficult to test and verify low embodied carbon materials
D.02 Difficulty in overcoming regulatory hurdles for construction-based low embodied carbon materials
D.03 Lack of clear economic incentives to adopt low embodied carbon materials
SOLUTION REQUIREMENTS
We seek solutions for new construction technologies and methodologies, and low embodied carbon materials in construction of new assets and enhancement of existing assets:
- Digital Design to Advance Sustainability Performance - New digital design tools incorporate criteria such as comfort (wind, daylight, acoustics), quality (views, social safety), and sustainability (embodied carbon, biodiversity improvements). These tools enable design iterations that achieve the project's sustainability goals. Advanced software optimises all design stages to enhance overall sustainability performance in CapitaLand's projects
- Plan for Whole-Life Carbon - Real estate industry must shift toward a whole-life carbon perspective to drive long-term business success in an increasingly sustainability-focused market. Potential innovative solutions and best practices for integrating whole-life carbon considerations into real estate projects to mitigate climate-related risks, and reduce projects' whole-life carbon impact to meet regulatory requirements, investor expectations, and tenant preferences
- Innovative Construction Methodologies - Construction materials and resources account for the majority of a project's carbon footprint. Ways construction methodologies and processes can be innovated to significantly diminish water, waste, and energy usage across CapitaLand's constructions and developments
- Ready to pilot - at least Technological Readiness Level 8 with proof of implementation
OPPORTUNITY AREAS
Opportunity areas include but are not limited to:
- New technology to advance sustainability performance
- Low embodied carbon materials for construction or asset enhancement initiatives/refits
- Innovative construction methodologies
ENABLE
CHALLENGE DESCRIPTION
Occupational Health & Safety
Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) is critical because your first mistake could be your last and all it takes is just 5 seconds. Hence, stringent processes are implemented to assure OHS. Permit processes are established to provide additional protection for hazardous work. Training is provided to uplift OHS knowledge and skills. Inspections are done to “find the problem before it finds us”. OHS dashboards provide leaders with important indicators to drive performance. In addition, there is the human element where OHS often needs to be enforced to ensure that OHS is done, is done right, and is done always. How can technology enhance OHS, or help to simplify and improve OHS performance including OHS in operational buildings or construction projects?
Wellness
Wellness of users is affected by outdoor air quality (e.g., haze, air pollution), building management practices (e.g., selection of building materials, air treatment in air-conditioned space) and occupant behaviour (e.g., preference in keeping doors/windows open). In the post-pandemic world, wellness is top of mind for management and tenants.
Many solutions focus only on the IAQ component of wellness through monitoring and improving IAQ but are mainly effective in small, enclosed areas or neglect further wellness features. CapitaLand owns and manages different types of assets with characteristics such as large indoor space, multiple building entrances and high footfall, making it challenging to monitor and control IAQ. Green building design with extensive naturally ventilated common areas and multiple entrances to air-conditioned tenanted spaces may also increase possibility of polluted outdoor air infiltration.
While CapitaLand has deployed measures like IAQ sensors, high grade air filters, purging system, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation air handling units to monitor and improve IAQ at our properties, CapitaLand continues to look for innovations to enhance the wellness of our building occupants and users.
PAIN POINTS
E.01 Limited space for on-site installation in existing buildings
E.02 Limited cost effective and proven technologies
E.03 Hard to quantify the benefits
E.04 Numerous OHS processes can be burdensome as they may be labour-intensive, and difficult to track due to manual and paper-driven processes
E.05 Much OHS data can be collected, but can that data be used effectively to realistically predict OHS trend?
E.06 Restricted implementation of OHS technologies in remote sites without internet connection
E.07 Not all solutions that benefit IAQ are energy efficient or have low carbon footprint
E.08 Small coverage area and/or poor accuracy of IAQ sensors/solutions
E.09 Hard to control human behaviour (e.g., PM2.5 is higher when the window is always opened)
E.10 Difficulty to reduce outdoor air infiltration through building entrances without compromising the building design
SOLUTION REQUIREMENTS
We seek solutions to improve the monitoring, visualisation and/or treatment of IAQ for the portfolio of CapitaLand's properties that meet the following requirements:
- Occupant experience - improve occupant comfort, wellness, and experience in the building
- Ease of integration with existing buildings - no major retrofit works required and able to work in spaces where there is frequent infiltration of outdoor air
- Small installation footprint - suitable for installation within limited space available in our existing properties
- Energy efficient/low carbon - low carbon footprint and consumes a reasonable amount of energy
- Measurable and trackable - clear computation of benefits and auditable data
- Cost efficient - strong financial benefits relative to its cost
- Ready to pilot - at least Technological Readiness Level 8 with proof of implementation
OPPORTUNITY AREAS
Opportunity areas include but are not limited to:
- Augmented reality / Virtual reality (AR/VR) for safety training, including smart glasses
- Video analytics (VA) for safety enforcement
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) for predictive safety
- IOT sensors for deployment e.g., work-at-height activities such as high-rise maintenance and cleaning
- Cloud solutions for accessibility
- Robotics, Drones
- IOT solutions that are effective and accurate over wide coverage area for monitoring and visualising IAQ and infiltration of outdoor air
- Air Handling Units enhancements
- IAQ treatment
CHALLENGE DESCRIPTION
CLI will transit to a low-carbon business aligned with climate science, with targets validated by SBTi. CLI is focusing on decarbonising its Scope 3 GHG emission, which attributed close to 70% of CLI’s total carbon footprint. Purchased goods and services which are part of its supply chain emissions, made up about ~9% of CLI's total Scope 3 emissions in 2023. We seek effective initiatives to help better baseline and reduce these indirect emissions, while maintaining operational efficiency and meeting customer expectations.
PAIN POINTS
G.01 Derivation of suppliers’ product/service carbon footprint. This should then translate to comparable and usable data for tracking and disclosure. With a wide spectrum of supply chain companies, this requires understanding of its specific industry. There are multiple platforms claiming to help track carbon emissions of suppliers, but are unable to attribute the relevant portion to the clients for their Scope 3 emissions tracking. We prioritise common services such as cleaning, security, and mechanical & engineering services in our operational buildings.
G.02 Complex data collection and measurement processes – Procurement data is large and diverse, and it is time-consuming to match transaction lines to the appropriate activity type and emissions factors in order to compute Scope 3 emissions from supply chain
SOLUTION REQUIREMENTS
We seek effective initiatives to baseline and help set practical targets to reduce these indirect control emissions, while maintaining operational efficiency and meeting customer expectations:
- Occupant experience - occupants’ comfort and experience in the building are not compromised
- Cost efficient - strong financial benefits relative to its cost
- Measurable and trackable - clear calculation methods of energy consumption and auditable data and meeting international standards
- Relative ease of implementation - implemented with minimal disruption to business operations
- Ready to pilot - at least Technological Readiness Level 8 with proof of implementation
OPPORTUNITY AREAS
Opportunity areas include but are not limited to:
- Cloud solutions for accessibility
Judging Criteria
The projects were assessed following the criteria below:
1. Impact & Business Value for CapitaLand
2. Innovation & Creativity of solution to meet the problem statements
3. Potential to Scale and deploy across the different geographies and asset types of CapitaLand’s properties
🏆High Impact Award: Gaiamesh is a plug-and-play AIoT control system that empowers commercial and industrial buildings to reduce energy consumption by up to 30% through intelligent, wireless automation
🏆Most Innovative Award: HydroVigor transforms ordinary building water tanks into scalable, 24/7 micro hydropower plants, recovering waste energy from everyday water use
🏆Enterprise Singapore’s Most Scalable Award: MireCool Energy-saving Additive by Miredo Asia is a safe & proven energy-saving additive engineered for easy application to chilled water and boiler loops of HVAC systems
🏆Enterprise Singapore’s Emerging Startup Award: ENVI-GEL 365 rPET is a thin-film thermal membrane engineered for versatile applications.
CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge 2023 Demo Day
& Launch of Built Environment Innovation Hub @ BCA Braddel Campus
26 October 2023 (Thursday) | 2.30pm to 6pm (GMT+8)
If you are unable to view the video, please check your connection settings or click here to watch directly from our YouTube channel.
Ms Indranee Thurai Rajah
Minister, Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Finance and Second Minister for National Development
Minister, Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Finance and Second Minister for National Development
Ms Indranee Rajah is the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office. She is also Second Minister for Finance, and Second Minister for National Development.
Ms Rajah is the Leader of the House for the 14th Parliament. She has been the Member of Parliament for the Tanjong Pagar Group Representation Constituency (GRC) since 2001.
She was in practice as a lawyer and Senior Counsel before joining the Government.
Under her law portfolio from 2012 – 2018, she co-chaired the Committees on Family Justice, the formation of the Singapore International Commercial Court as well as the Committee to Strengthen Singapore as an International Centre for Debt Restructuring. She also co-chaired the Penal Code Review Committee whose recommendations led to major amendments of the Penal Code, including greater protections of women and the vulnerable.
In her first tour of the Education Ministry from 2012 - 2015, she led the Applied Study in Polytechnics and ITE Review (ASPIRE) Committee resulting in SkillsFuture, a national movement to align education with economic demand, career guidance and lifelong learning. In the second stint from 2018 - 2020, Ms Rajah chaired UPLIFT – the “Uplifting Pupils in Life and Inspiring Families Taskforce”, an inter-agency team convened in 2018 to strengthen support for students from disadvantaged families.
Under her finance portfolio, Ms Rajah co-chaired the Working Group on Legal and Accounting Services, a sub-committee of the 2016 Committee on the Future Economy, the recommendations of which are aimed at transforming the legal and accounting industries in Singapore and catalysing the internationalisation of such professional services. She oversees infrastructure Asia, the Singapore government platform that connects infrastructure demand and supply in the region.
In the Prime Minister’s Office, Ms Rajah oversees the National Population and Talent Division and assists Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean on population matters.
Mr Anthony Lim Weng Kin
Lead Independent Director and Non-Executive Independent Director, CapitaLand Investment
Lead Independent Director and Non-Executive Independent Director, CapitaLand Investment
Bachelor of Science, National University of Singapore
Advanced Management Program, Harvard Business School, USA
Board committees serving on
– Executive Resource and Compensation Committee (Member)
– Nominating Committee (Member)
– Strategy and Sustainability Committee (Chairman)
Present directorship in other listed company
– DBS Group Holdings Ltd.
Present principal commitments
– CapitaLand Hope Foundation (Director)
– Institute of International Education, Scholar Rescue Fund Selection Committee (Member)
– Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Colombia
– Queensway Secondary School, School Advisory Committee (Member)
Past directorship in other listed companies held over the preceding five years
– CapitaLand Limited
– Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V.
Ms Christine Wong
Executive Director, Urban Solutions and Sustainability, Enterprise Singapore
Executive Director, Urban Solutions and Sustainability, Enterprise Singapore
Christine is the Executive Director overseeing 2 portfolios in Enterprise Singapore, the government agency championing enterprise development.
Christine’s portfolio for the Urban Solutions and Infrastructure Services industry cluster groups covers the energy, water and waste management sub-sectors, as well as the built environment and real estate sub-sectors. She works with her teams to engage committed enterprises to help them build capabilities, innovate and expand their presence internationally.
Her work in the Circular Economy and Sustainability programme office involves the formulation of enterprise sustainability programmes and initiatives, in collaboration with industry and ecosystem partners, to support local enterprises in their journey towards becoming sustainable and to seize opportunities in the green economy.
Prior to joining Enterprise Singapore, Christine was the Group Director of Industry Cluster Group at JTC Corporation, where she supported multinationals and local enterprises on their infrastructure and real estate-related needs. Her span of work included customer and stakeholder engagement, planning and development of industry clusters, and marketing of industrial land and space to enterprises in sectors such as food manufacturing, aerospace, offshore and marine, biomedical sciences, electronics, infocomm and media.
Christine also spent 6 years leading JTC’s Corporate and Marketing Communications team, working in partnership with stakeholders to provide customer-centric communication services that will enhance the JTC brand.
Christine graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Real Estate from the National University of Singapore. She also holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from New York University’s Stern School of Business.
Ms Lucy Thomas
Chief Scientist of RSK Group, Director of RSK’s Centre for Sustainability Excellence in Singapore & RSK’s operations in Africa
Chief Scientist of RSK Group, Director of RSK’s Centre for Sustainability Excellence in Singapore & RSK’s operations in Africa
Lucy Thomas, a Chartered Geologist and Specialist in Land Condition, has over 20 years’ experience in sustainable risk-based remediation in the property, energy, waste and chemical sectors globally. Lucy is former chair of the Society of Brownfield Risk Assessment (SoBRA) and of the National Brownfield Forum, a collaboration of industry, academia and government, that advocates for sustainable land management in the UK. Lucy was also recently elected to the Council of the Geological Society. Lucy is RSK Group’s Chief Scientist, Managing Director of RSK’s Centre for Sustainability Excellence in Singapore and RSK’s operations in Africa. RSK is a family of over 130 environmental, engineering and technical services businesses who work together to provide practical solutions to some of the greatest challenges societies have ever faced. RSK operates in most sectors of the economy, including many of those most critical to future global sustainability, such as water, energy, food and drink, infrastructure, urban development, mining and waste.
Mr Markus Bruderer
Partner, Antler
Partner, Antler
Markus is a Partner at Antler sharing the overall responsibility for Antler’s operations in Southeast Asia. Markus has worked with technology ventures in SEA for nearly a decade. Prior to Antler, Markus was in Venture Development Roles at Zalora and Global Fashion Group (GFG) based in Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore. He holds a Master’s degree in Banking and Finance from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland.
Mr Quentin Vaquette
Founding Partner, Wavemaker Impact
Founding Partner, Wavemaker Impact
Quentin is a venture builder and with deep expertise in climatech, energy and business model innovation. He has founded and built a successful corporate climatech venture builder (ENGIE Factory) based out of Singapore, for the ENGIE Group, a leading global low-carbon utility.
Since founding ENGIE Factory in 2019, he secured partners like the Economic Development Board of Singapore (EDB), Enterprise Singapore and Standard Chartered Bank and built over 10 climatech companies in Southeast Asia in areas such as solar, energy efficiency, cold chain, industry and green finance.
Prior to that, in 2015 he founded and built ENGIE's renewable hydrogen business and contributed to early policy developments around hydrogen in Australia in collaboration with South Australian Government, ARENA and CSIRO.
He started his career in project finance and large-scale renewable asset development in India, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Australia.
Quentin holds a Master in Management from Vlerick Business School in Belgium and a Masters in Computer Science and Electronics Engineering from KU Leuven in Belgium.
CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge 2022 Demo Day
20 July 2022 (Wednesday) | 2.30pm to 5.30pm (GMT+8)
Dr Koh Poh Koon
Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, and Manpower, Singapore
Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, and Manpower, Singapore
Topic: Transition to Net Zero in the Built Environment
Ms Lynette Leong
Chief Executive Officer, Environment, Social & Governance Funds & Stewardship, CapitaLand Investment
Chief Executive Officer, Environment, Social & Governance Funds & Stewardship, CapitaLand Investment
Lynette is Chief Executive Officer, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Funds & Stewardship, responsible for leading the development and growth of CLI’s ESG-linked investment management business.
Prior to this role, Lynette was CapitaLand’s first Chief Sustainability Officer and elevated the Group’s ESG leadership, including the launch of the 2030 CapitaLand Sustainability Master Plan and CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge, and embedding of ESG best practices into CLI’s business. She served as CEO, Commercial and Chief Business Innovation Officer from 2017 and co-led the integration of CapitaLand and Ascendas-Singbridge when they merged in 2019. As CEO of CapitaLand Commercial Trust from 2007 to 2017, Lynette led the growth of its assets by about three times to over S$10 billion, and to becoming Singapore’s largest commercial real estate investment trust and office landlord with high sustainability standards.
Before joining CapitaLand in 2007, Lynette held leadership roles in international private equity real estate investment management for over 15 years, including as CEO, Korea at Ascendas, and as Director at the London, New York, Chicago and Asian offices of LaSalle Investment Management.
Lynette holds a Bachelor of Science in Estate Management and a Master of Science in Real Estate from the National University of Singapore. She was conferred The Public Service Medal in 2021 by the Prime Minister's Office, Singapore for her contributions to the public service.
Mr Frederick Teo
Chief Executive Officer, GenZero
Chief Executive Officer, GenZero
Frederick is the Chief Executive of GenZero. In this role, he oversees the direction of the company and leads the execution of strategies to achieve both climate impact and sustainable long-term financial returns.
Prior to his appointment at GenZero, Fred held various leadership positions in Sustainability, Portfolio Management and Business Continuity Management in his 12 years at Temasek International. As Managing Director of Sustainable Solutions, he established the team and conceived capability programmes in clean energy, urban, and climate and nature solutions. He led key initiatives such as the establishment of Climate Impact X, a global marketplace and exchange for carbon credits, as well as Singapore’s first brownfield distributed district cooling retrofit project in partnership with SP group.
Fred worked on value creation projects with some of Temasek’s large portfolio companies like Singtel and MediaCorp and led corporate governance and stewardship initiatives within the Portfolio Management team. Fred also led several community programmes. In 2014, he partnered Temasek Foundation to execute a nationwide delivery of mask kits during a severe haze episode and worked with ST Engineering on the development of the world’s first N95 masks specifically designed for young children.
Fred holds an MSc in International Relations from the London School of Economics, and a BA and MA in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Lincoln College, Oxford University.
Ms Marie Cheong
Founding Partner, Wavemaker Impact
Founding Partner, Wavemaker Impact
Marie is a Founding Partner of Wavemaker Impact, the first VC backed climate tech venture builder in Southeast Asia. Wavemaker Impact co-founds start-ups with experienced entreprenuers with the aim of building a portfolio of scalable companies that can abate 10% of the global carbon budget.
Marie has worked with over 20 entrepreneurs to help them build their businesses. In the last two years, Marie has focused exclusively on launching climate tech startups in Southeast Asia and is passionate about increasing the pipeline of women founders in the sector.
Prior to joining Wavemaker Impact, Marie led the Venture Build program at ENGIE Factory, where she was responsible for building a portfolio of 10 climate tech ventures valued at over US $8m at pre-seed round.
Marie was also the general manager at a SaaS startup and a senior member of KPMG's Digital + Innovation team. Her career also includes stints in management consulting and in a construction company where she specialized in operations strategy, business development, cost reduction and process improvement.
Marie has a MBA from the National University of Singapore where she graduated as valedictorian and holder of the Panasonic Marketing Award.
Mr Rohit Sipahimalani
Chief Investment Officer & Head, South East Asia, Temasek
Chief Investment Officer & Head, South East Asia, Temasek
Rohit Sipahimalani is the Chief Investment Officer at Temasek and is also Head of South East Asia, directly responsible for investments in the region. He joined Temasek in 2008 as Head of Telecom, Media & Technology investments. In 2012, he was appointed co-Chief Investment Officer and has since held various roles including Joint Head for Investment Group, Joint Head of Portfolio Strategy & Risk Group as well as Head, India, before assuming his current position in January 2020.
Prior to joining Temasek, Rohit spent 11 years with Morgan Stanley holding senior positions across its Mumbai and Hong Kong offices, including Co-Head of the Asia Pacific M&A business in Hong Kong, before his appointment as Managing Director and Head of South East Asia Investment Banking in Singapore.
Rohit started his career with Citibank, Mumbai, after which he spent a few years with McKinsey & Company in India as a management consultant, before he joined Morgan Stanley.
Mr Sipahimalani graduated from St. Stephens College, Delhi University with a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
Prof Cheong Koon Hean
Practice Professor & Chair of the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities (Singapore University of Technology & Design) & Chair of the Centre for Liveable Cities’ Advisory Panel (MND)
Practice Professor & Chair of the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities (Singapore University of Technology & Design) & Chair of the Centre for Liveable Cities’ Advisory Panel (MND)
Prof Cheong Koon Hean is currently Practice Professor and Chairman of the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities (Singapore University of Technology and Design) and Chairman of the Centre for Liveable Cities’ Advisory Panel (MND). She has extensive experience in land use planning, conservation of built heritage, the real estate market, public housing, governance and policy.
She has served on numerous advisory panels including the World Economic Forum Council and is currently on the international advisory panels on Asia Sustainable Infrastructure and Urban Solutions and Sustainability. She is a board trustee of the National University of Singapore, Chairman of the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize’s Nominating Committee, Senior Advisor on Public Sector Sustainability (MSE), a Fellow(Life) and Honorary Fellow of the Singapore Institute of Architects and Institute of Planners respectively.
Prof Cheong has been conferred numerous awards, notably the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding public service and is the first Asian to receive both the 2016 Urban Land Institute’s Prize for Urban Visionaries and the Lynn S Beedle Lifetime Achievement Award by the Council for Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.
Mr David Su
Founding Managing Partner of Matrix Partners China & Non-Executive Independent Director, CapitaLand Investment
Founding Managing Partner of Matrix Partners China & Non-Executive Independent Director, CapitaLand Investment
David Su is a Founding Managing Partner of Matrix Partners China. David has been investing in China for the last two decades and some of his investments include Baidu, DiDi, Xpeng, Bona Film, Focus Media, Kanghui Medical, Kingfriend Biochemical, China Youzan, AAC Technologies, Heptagon, ele.me, CloudDr., Guomai Culture Media, etc.
Before founding Matrix China, David was a Founding General Partner of TDF Capital and KPCB China. Prior to joining the venture capital industry, David worked at Lotus Development, IBM Software Group for seven years and was last responsible for Lotus software and services business in the Greater China Region.
David Su has been awarded the Annual Most Influential VC Investor by China Renaissance in 2019 and the Top 100 Best Investors by Forbes in 2020. He has also been recognized as Top 10 China Best Healthcare Investors by 36Kr in 2020. In 2021, David has been named the Top 50 Best Venture Investors by China Venture and Annual Top 50 Investor by Yicai Media.
Ms Huey Lin
Venture Partner, GGV Capital
Venture Partner, GGV Capital
Huey Lin is a Venture Partner with GGV Capital where she supports and advises the fund's portfolio companies. She also leads special projects at Terraformation whose mission is to catalyze global forest restoration to solve climate change.
Huey is an experienced fintech operator. She was the founding Chief Operating Officer at Affirm (NYSE: AFRM). She was responsible for building the Finance, Compliance, Legal, HR, G&A, Business Operation, Client Success, and Customer Service teams. During her tenure, Affirm scaled from 5 to 500 employees, 0 to 1000+ merchants, and 3 million+ active consumers.
Huey began her career at PayPal as one of the company’s first product managers. She subsequently spent more than a decade at the firm where she led China and Asia-Pacific operations in addition to serving in key leadership roles in product, international risk, and policy strategy.
Most recently, she was the President of Asia at Flexport, a modern freight forwarder and one of the fastest-growing companies in global trade. She led all activities for Flexport across Asia, the company’s most strategic market.
Huey holds a B.S. from Carnegie Mellon University and an A.M. from Stanford University. Huey is currently an active board member, advisor, and angel investor.
Mr Jeffrey Paine
Co-founder & Managing Partner, Golden Gate Ventures
Co-founder & Managing Partner, Golden Gate Ventures
Jeffrey Paine is a Co-founder and Managing Partner of Golden Gate Ventures, an early stage technology venture capital fund based in Singapore investing in Southeast Asia with over US$175 million under management investing in over 45 companies since 2012.
Jeff started and manages the Founder Institute in Singapore where he is currently overseeing its expansion in Southeast Asia, and Japan. Since 2010 the Founder Institute in Singapore has graduated over 100 companies. He is a recipient of the Founder Institute Director Award 2012 for “Greatest Ecosystem Impact” Worldwide (Singapore).
He is a Singapore native and graduated with a Bachelors of Business Administration (Information Systems) from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
Dr Jon Creyts
Managing Director and Chief Program & Strategy Officer, Rocky Mountain Institute
Managing Director and Chief Program & Strategy Officer, Rocky Mountain Institute
Jon Creyts is the Chief Program Officer of RMI, where he manages the strategy and execution of RMI’s global research and collaboration activities. He is an internationally recognized leader on global energy issues and climate change.
Jon has been a senior leader at RMI for over a decade, where he has helped grow the institution more than tenfold in size, and multiples larger in impact. He has extensive knowledge and practical experience using market catalysts like finance, digitalization, and technology to support the rapid decarbonization of infrastructure and industries globally. Among his many roles at RMI, Jon helped build RMI’s Carbon-Free Electricity Program, playing a leadership role in the formation of entities like the Electricity Innovation Lab and the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance. He founded RMI’s China Program and worked extensively with senior Chinese leadership on the energy transition components of the 13th Five-Year Plan. He is a digital innovator who helped build and grow the Energy Web Foundation, the world’s largest energy-focused blockchain consortium. And he created RMI’s Breakthrough Technology Program, cofounding its Third Derivative global climate technology venture platform. He now works alongside fellow managing directors to steward all 14 major RMI programs and support RMI’s market affiliates.
Prior to joining RMI, Jon was a partner with McKinsey & Company for 11 years in the global energy practice. He cofounded the sustainability practice at McKinsey and was one of the principal authors of the “McKinsey cost curve” for greenhouse gas abatement. Before that, he was a designer in the energy and aviation industries, and is an alumnus of Lockheed Martin’s renowned Skunk Works prototyping facility.
Jon currently serves as the chair of both the Energy Web Foundation and WattTime boards, two digital innovators whose tools support a decentralized and decarbonized grid.
Ms Lucy Thomas
Chief Scientist of RSK Group, Managing Director of RSK’s Centre for Sustainability Excellence in Singapore & RSK’s operations in Africa
Chief Scientist of RSK Group, Managing Director of RSK’s Centre for Sustainability Excellence in Singapore & RSK’s operations in Africa
Lucy Thomas, a Chartered Geologist and Specialist in Land Condition, has over 20 years’ experience in sustainable risk-based remediation in the property, energy, waste and chemical sectors globally. Lucy is former chair of the Society of Brownfield Risk Assessment (SoBRA) and of the National Brownfield Forum, a collaboration of industry, academia and government, that advocates for sustainable land management in the UK. Lucy was also recently elected to the Council of the Geological Society. Lucy is RSK Group’s Chief Scientist, Managing Director of RSK’s Centre for Sustainability Excellence in Singapore and RSK’s operations in Africa. RSK is a family of over 130 environmental, engineering and technical services businesses who work together to provide practical solutions to some of the greatest challenges societies have ever faced. RSK operates in most sectors of the economy, including many of those most critical to future global sustainability, such as water, energy, food and drink, infrastructure, urban development, mining and waste.
Industry experts globally from CapitaLand and the following partners were also involved in the shortlisting and selection process.
CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge 2021 Grand Finale
11 June 2021 (Friday) | 4pm to 6.30pm (GMT+8)
From 10 November 2020 to 17 February 2021, the CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge (CSXC) called for proposals across the globe to make buildings more climate-resilient and resource-efficient. Six outstanding submissions have been selected from over 270 entries across more than 25 countries. The six finalists are being mentored by CapitaLand business leaders and senior leaders from CSXC’s strategic partners. The finalists are also given access to potential investors through CSXC global partners’ sustainability and innovation platforms.
At the Grand Finale held on 11 June 2021, two winners walked away with an exclusive opportunity to pilot their solutions with CapitaLand, while securing up to S$50,000 in project funding. In addition, they will also have the chance to showcase their innovations to senior global business leaders, investors and policymakers at the annual Ecosperity Week organised by Temasek.
Most Innovative Award
Climatec Corp Pte Ltd (Singapore)
- ClimaControl Quantum Resonance Water - Revolution in cooling tower water treatment
- Challenge Statement #2 How might we achieve significant reduction in energy consumption for existing buildings?
High Impact Award
INOVUES, Inc. (United States of America)
- Adaptive Glazing Shield, revitalizing windows for enhanced energy efficiency
- Challenge Statement #2 How might we achieve significant reduction in energy consumption for existing buildings?
- <p><b>Climatec Corp Pte Ltd</b></p><p>ClimaControl - Revolution in cooling tower water treatment by Climatec Corp Pte Ltd – A chemical-free treatment process for cooling tower water to reduce scaling and increase cycles of concentration.</p>
- <p><b>Climatec Corp Pte Ltd</b></p><p>ClimaControl - Revolution in cooling tower water treatment by Climatec Corp Pte Ltd – A chemical-free treatment process for cooling tower water to reduce scaling and increase cycles of concentration.</p>
Ms Grace Fu
Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment
Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment
Mr Lee Chee Koon
Group Chief Executive Officer, CapitaLand Group
Group Chief Executive Officer, CapitaLand Group
Lee Chee Koon is the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CapitaLand Group and serves on its board of directors. Since Chee Koon was appointed as President and Group CEO of CapitaLand in September 2018, the Group has moved towards what he calls “CapitaLand 3.0”. This term denotes a CapitaLand under its third leadership team since its listing in 2000. It describes a vision for a focused and agile real estate company, that is balanced and diversified across asset classes and geographies, with a strong resolve for growth.
The most noteworthy change that has taken place under Chee Koon’s leadership is the Group’s acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge in 2019, which saw CapitaLand diversifying into the business park, industrial and logistics real estate segment and gaining significant scale in India – now one of CapitaLand’s core geographies. Following the acquisition, CapitaLand is currently one of the largest diversified real estate companies in Asia. It is also the largest real estate investment manager in Asia and one of the Top 10 globally.
Prior to becoming Group CEO, Chee Koon was Group Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and was responsible for identifying growth opportunities and capital allocation across the Group. Since joining CapitaLand in 2007, he has held several appointments within the Group, which includes his role as CEO of The Ascott Limited (Ascott) and Managing Director for Ascott in China.
Chee Koon was presented with the Business China Young Achiever Award by Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in 2017, for his contributions towards strengthening Singapore-China relations through Ascott. In 2016, he was also conferred the prestigious National Order of Merit (Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Mérite) by the President of the French Republic for Ascott’s contributions to France.
Chee Koon holds a First Class Honours degree in Mechanical Engineering from the National University of Singapore. He also holds a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College London, United Kingdom.
Ms Goh Swee Chen
Swee Chen is Chairman, National Arts Council and National Technological University (NTU). She joined Shell in 2003 and retired as Chairman, Shell Companies in Singapore in January 2019. She was previously with Procter & Gamble and IBM. A global leader, she has lived and worked in Singapore, Malaysia, Netherlands, Australia, USA, Japan and China. Swee Chen has a diverse professional background, having led significant businesses in Oil & Gas, Consumer Goods and IT sectors.
Swee Chen serves on the Boards of CapitaLand, Singapore Airlines, SP Group, Woodside Energy (Australia) and Centre for Liveable Cities. She is President - Global Compact Network Singapore, a UNGC Local Network and chairs the Institute for Human Resource Professionals. She is also a member of the Legal Services Commission.
Swee Chen had previously chaired/served in the Boards of Shell Joint Ventures in China, Korea and Saudi Arabia.
Swee Chen graduated with B.Sc. - Victoria University and MBA - Chicago Booth, University of Chicago. She was named Distinguished Alumni, Chicago Booth, in 2018. She is married with three children.
Swee Chen is Chairman, National Arts Council and National Technological University (NTU). She joined Shell in 2003 and retired as Chairman, Shell Companies in Singapore in January 2019. She was previously with Procter & Gamble and IBM. A global leader, she has lived and worked in Singapore, Malaysia, Netherlands, Australia, USA, Japan and China. Swee Chen has a diverse professional background, having led significant businesses in Oil & Gas, Consumer Goods and IT sectors.
Swee Chen serves on the Boards of CapitaLand, Singapore Airlines, SP Group, Woodside Energy (Australia) and Centre for Liveable Cities. She is President - Global Compact Network Singapore, a UNGC Local Network and chairs the Institute for Human Resource Professionals. She is also a member of the Legal Services Commission.
Swee Chen had previously chaired/served in the Boards of Shell Joint Ventures in China, Korea and Saudi Arabia.
Swee Chen graduated with B.Sc. - Victoria University and MBA - Chicago Booth, University of Chicago. She was named Distinguished Alumni, Chicago Booth, in 2018. She is married with three children.
Prof Cheong Koon Hean is currently Practice Professor and Chairman of the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities (Singapore University of Technology and Design) and Chairman of the Centre for Liveable Cities’ Advisory Panel (MND). She has extensive experience in land use planning, conservation of built heritage, the real estate market, public housing, governance and policy.
She has served on numerous advisory panels including the World Economic Forum Council and is currently on the international advisory panels on Asia Sustainable Infrastructure and Urban Solutions and Sustainability. She is a board trustee of the National University of Singapore, Chairman of the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize’s Nominating Committee, Senior Advisor on Public Sector Sustainability (MSE), a Fellow(Life) and Honorary Fellow of the Singapore Institute of Architects and Institute of Planners respectively.
Prof Cheong has been conferred numerous awards, notably the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding public service and is the first Asian to receive both the 2016 Urban Land Institute’s Prize for Urban Visionaries and the Lynn S Beedle Lifetime Achievement Award by the Council for Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.
Mr Rohit Sipahimalani
Chief Investment Strategist and Head, South-East Asia, Temasek
Chief Investment Strategist and Head, South-East Asia, Temasek
Rohit Sipahimalani is the Chief Investment Strategist at Temasek and is also Head of South East Asia, directly responsible for investments in the region. He joined Temasek in 2008 as Head of Telecom, Media & Technology investments. In 2012, he was appointed co-Chief Investment Officer and has since held various roles including Joint Head for Investment Group, Joint Head of Portfolio Strategy & Risk Group as well as Head, India, before assuming his current position in January 2020.
Prior to joining Temasek, Rohit spent 11 years with Morgan Stanley holding senior positions across its Mumbai and Hong Kong offices, including Co-Head of the Asia Pacific M&A business in Hong Kong, before his appointment as Managing Director and Head of South East Asia Investment Banking in Singapore.
Rohit started his career with Citibank, Mumbai, after which he spent a few years with McKinsey & Company in India as a management consultant, before he joined Morgan Stanley.
Mr. Sipahimalani graduated from St. Stephens College, Delhi University with a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
Dr Cheong Koon Hean
Chair of the Centre for Liveable Cities (MND) and the incoming Chair of the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities (Singapore University of Technology and Design)
Chair of the Centre for Liveable Cities (MND) and the incoming Chair of the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities (Singapore University of Technology and Design)
Dr CHEONG Koon Hean is the Chair of the Centre for Liveable Cities (MND) and the incoming Chair of the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities (Singapore University of Technology and Design). She was formerly CEO (Housing and Development Board) from 2010 to 2020, overseeing the development and management of some 1 million public housing flats and introduced a new generation of well designed, community centric, sustainable and smart public housing. She was CEO(Urban Redevelopment Authority) from 2004 to 2010 and concurrently Deputy Secretary ( Ministry of National Development) from 2001 to 2016, playing key roles in major urban transformations such as Marina Bay and the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco City. An active participant internationally on urban issues, she serves on numerous advisory panels including the World Economic Forum and was the former Deputy President/current Council member of the International Federation for Housing & Planning and Chair of the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize’s Nominating Committee. She is currently a board trustee of the National University of Singapore and was formerly on the boards of URA, HDB, JTC, Jurong Port, NHB and CSC. In addition, she was appointed the 5TH SR Nathan Fellow (NUS), Endowed Professor (NTU); Fellow(Life) and Honorary Fellow of the Singapore Institute of Architects and Singapore Institute of Planners respectively.
Dr Cheong has received numerous awards, notably the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding public service and is the first Asian to receive both the Urban Land Institute’s Prize for Urban Visionaries and the Lynn S Beedle Lifetime Achievement Award by the Council for Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat in 2016.
Mr Rushad Nanavatty
Managing Director, Urban Transformation, RMI
Managing Director, Urban Transformation, RMI
Rushad Nanavatty leads RMI’s Urban Transformation program, focused on helping cities around the world simultaneously reduce emissions, enhance urban liveability, increase resilience, and advance social equity. The Urban Transformation program offers cities targeted technical assistance, capacity building, analytical capabilities, and facilitation support to help them turn their climate and environmental justice commitments to action.
At RMI, Rushad also helped establish and lead the Global Cooling Prize, a global innovation competition to develop a climate-friendly residential cooling solution, and the Energy Web Foundation (EWF), a partnership between RMI and Grid Singularity to develop promising applications for blockchain technology in the energy sector.
Prior to joining RMI, Rushad served as the founding COO of WeGen Energy, a start-up developing off-grid energy solutions and virtual power plants in the Philippines and Vietnam, utilizing a mix of distributed solar and battery energy storage.
Before WeGen, Rushad spent six years at McKinsey & Company as a member of the firm’s sustainability, infrastructure, and private equity practices, working on projects across Africa, Asia, and the Americas.
Rushad has a Master’s degree from the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) at Johns Hopkins University, and a Bachelor’s degree from St. Stephens College at the University of Delhi.
Dr Chris Luebkeman
Head of Strategic Foresight, ETH Zurich
Head of Strategic Foresight, ETH Zurich
Chris Luebkeman’s career to date has spanned professions and geographies. His multidisciplinary education (geology, civil engineering, structural engineering, entrepreneurship and a Doctorate in Architecture) was encouraged by his Mid-Western family of educators. His journey included Vanderbilt, Cornell and the ETH in Zurich. He became an academic gypsy teaching courses on Design and on Technology at the University of Oregon, the Chinese University of Hong Kong and at MIT.
He joined Arup in London to lead the Research and Development group in 1999 and became a corporate intrapreneur by founding the Foresight, Innovation and Incubation teams. He established the Drivers of Change program and is proud to have been accused by the Guardian to have a mindset “in league with the future”. He is deeply passionate about curating constructive dialogue, insatiably curious, relished the opportunity to discover the opportunities which will be created by change and, perhaps most importantly, to evolve positive solutions to the profound challenges we face today. For twenty years he travelled the globe sharing his observations and insights by leading projects focused on the future for Arup, Arup’s clients and for many of the world’s leading institutions. For example, he has spoken at TED, hosted conversations at, and for, WEF and keynoted dozens of conferences around the world. He is a member of the nominating committee for the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize, the external advisory Board of the URA and of Brain Trust of the Climate Music Project. He returned to the ETH in Zurich in 2020 as a strategic advisor to the President and Executive Board.
Ms Lynette Leong
Chief Sustainability Officer, CapitaLand Group
Chief Sustainability Officer, CapitaLand Group
Lynette is responsible for elevating CapitaLand Group’s sustainability strategy and policies, and integrating them into its business and operations to drive strategic environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts and deliver long-term economic value to the Group’s stakeholders. She is a member of the CapitaLand Executive Committee.
She concurrently serves on the boards of Singapore’s National Environment Agency and Singapore Green Building Council, advisory board of Singapore Management University’s Lee Kong Chian School of Business and advisory committee of National University of Singapore’s School of Design and Environment.
Lynette has over 25 years of international experience and a proven track record of growing new businesses to reach unprecedented levels and pushing boundaries in business approaches and models. Her prior appointments at CapitaLand Group over the past 12 years include CEO and Executive Director of CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, CEO, CapitaLand Commercial and Chief Business Innovation Officer. Prior to joining CapitaLand, she was CEO of Ascendas South Korea. Before that, she acquired extensive experience in real estate acquisitions, asset management and fund management from being stationed for eight years in the London, New York, Chicago and Asian offices of LaSalle Investment Management. Lynette began her career in banking and finance at Standard Chartered Bank and United Malayan Banking Corporation.
Lynette holds a Master of Science degree in Real Estate and a Bachelor of Science degree in Estate Management from the National University of Singapore.
Mr Ben Powell
Chief Investment Strategist for APAC, BlackRock Investment Institute
Chief Investment Strategist for APAC, BlackRock Investment Institute
Ben Powell, CFA Managing Director, is the Chief Investment Strategist for APAC within the BlackRock Investment Institute. He is based in Singapore. The institute leverages BlackRock's expertise and produces proprietary research to provide insights on the global economy, markets, geopolitics, and long-term asset allocation -all to help clients and portfolio managers navigate financial markets.
Mr. Powell is a contributor in the formation of the Institute's tactical investment views across the whole portfolio. He has the responsibility of communicating the team's macroeconomic and financial market outlook to investment professionals and the media throughout the Asia-Pacific region.
Mr. Powell is a frequent contributor to financial news media and appears regularly on Bloomberg TV and CNBC.
Before joining BlackRock in 2019, Mr. Powell was co-Head of UBS Investment Bank Multi-Asset APAC Sales. Prior to that he worked for Barclays Capital. Mr. Powell has 20 years of experience in capital markets including over a decade in Asia.
Mr. Powell is a graduate in Economics and Philosophy from the University of Bristol. He is also a CFA Charter holder.
Mr Steve Melhuish
Founder, PropertyGuru and CEO, Planet Rise
Founder, PropertyGuru and CEO, Planet Rise
Steve is an award-winning tech entrepreneur with 28 years’ building businesses and start-ups in Asia and Europe. He is passionate about entrepreneurship, climate change and social equality.
In 2007, Steve co-founded PropertyGuru in answer to his own personal house-hunting frustrations. He led the business as CEO for first 10 years, growing it from 2 people into a leading proptech unicorn, backed by TPG and KKR, used by 25 million people in 5 countries today. Steve serves on the board.
Steve founded Planet Rise in 2019 to help companies tackling climate change and social inequality using tech to achieve impact at scale. The portfolio comprises start-ups in clean energy, clean water, clean air, clean food, migrant worker rights and women-led enterprises. He’s a member of Asian Venture and Philanthropy Network (AVPN) and Top Tier Impact (TTI), sponsor/mentor for HabitatForHumanity’s Sheltertech affordable housing accelerator, Capitaland’s Sustainable Buildings accelerator and judge/investor for Temasek Foundation’s The Liveability Challenge, recognising the best sustainability tech companies globally.
Steve has supported the development of South East Asia’s start-up ecosystem over the last 16 years and is an active angel investor, board advisor and mentor. He is an angel investor in 26 start-ups and been an LP and part time venture partner at Wavemaker Partners, one of South East Asia’s leading VC’s, since 2018. Prior to PropertyGuru, Steve invested in and then led ComiAsia as CEO, a Singapore mobile content start-up. Previously, he founded Business2Profit in UK to help large enterprises to innovate, and support start-ups with funding/scaling. Prior to this, Steve held leadership roles in the telco sector for 10 years, his last position was director of a $500 million turnover business at Cable & Wireless.
In 2007, Steve was awarded the “Spirit of Enterprise Award” in recognition of contributions to entrepreneurship in Singapore. He is a keynote speaker and regularly interviewed by media on start-up, VC and sustainability topics.