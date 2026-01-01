CapitaLand's Global Sustainability Innovation Platform
Launched in 2020, the CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge (CSXC) is a global platform to advance innovation and collaboration in sustainability within the urban environment. Through the CSXC, CapitaLand aims to source for emerging solutions/technologies globally to solve sustainability challenges impacting our business and accelerate our progress to meet our sustainability targets.
As one of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups, CapitaLand places sustainability at the core of what it does. As a responsible real estate company, CapitaLand contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.
Relive the moments from the CSXC 4th Edition Demo Day where all 10 finalists were awarded the opportunity to pilot their innovations at CapitaLand properties globally. In addition, four special recognition awards were also given to the following:
🏆High Impact Award: Gaiamesh is a plug-and-play AIoT control system that empowers commercial and industrial buildings to reduce energy consumption by up to 30% through intelligent, wireless automation
🏆Most Innovative Award: HydroVigor transforms ordinary building water tanks into scalable, 24/7 micro hydropower plants, recovering waste energy from everyday water use
🏆Enterprise Singapore’s Most Scalable Award: MireCool Energy-saving Additive by Miredo Asia is a safe & proven energy-saving additive engineered for easy application to chilled water and boiler loops of HVAC systems
🏆Enterprise Singapore’s Emerging Startup Award: ENVI-GEL 365 rPET is a thin-film thermal membrane engineered for versatile applications.
CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge provides an opportunity for innovators to work with us in making urban environment more climate-resilient and resource-efficient including:
- Pilot, test and implement innovations within CapitaLand's buildings located across more than 260 cities in over 40 countries, with over S$1 million to cover the cost of piloting all the chosen innovations.
- Access to both local and global markets with expert mentoring on strategy and approach.
- Implement forward-looking solutions for asset types including retail, office, lodging, business parks, industrial, logistics, self storage, data centres and development/construction sites globally.