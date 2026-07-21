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Aperia Mall unveils new F&B wing, enhanced accessibility and vibrant community spaces

  • A brand-new F&B wing broadens the dining mix, from family favourites to speciality concepts serving authentic regional flavours.
  • Refreshed common spaces, including a fully sheltered arrival zone, additional entry points and a rooftop garden and playground, make the mall easier to navigate and more welcoming for shoppers and the wider community.
  • Curated experiences such as the weekly Luggage Market and Rocketland's imaginative play space bring the neighbourhood together, alongside launch campaigns The Great Bounce Party and Hidden Bites of Aperia Mall.

21 Jul 2026

Main entrace

Singapore, 21 July 2026 - Aperia Mall has completed its latest asset enhancement initiative (AEI), unveiling refreshed spaces and amenity upgrades that elevate the shopper experience. Visitors now enjoy a fully sheltered arrival and drop-off zone with direct retail access, alongside additional entry points for improved accessibility. To better serve the neighbourhood and the bustling daytime business hub in the Kallang-Whampoa area, the mall has also introduced a new F&B wing featuring an expanded line-up of dining options.

 

Lavender street

New F&B tenants facing Lavender Street: Martina’s Kitchen, A Hot Hideout, Madeleine’s and Nai Nai Flavor
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New F&B wing featuring new tenants such as Hoe Nam Signatures, Hundred Grains, Subway and more

From Workday Lunches to Family Dinners

Aperia Mall now offers a vibrant dining scene for every occasion. The strengthened F&B lineup has resonated with shoppers, contributing to a 10% uplift in overall footfall since opening, alongside a notable increase in weekend traffic of up to about 20%. This reinforces Aperia Mall's position as a go-to destination for workday lunches, family gatherings, and after-work meetups.

Highlights among the new openings include: 

  • Hoe Nam Signatures - Hoe Nam Signatures is a pillar of Singapore’s Local Food heritage, a decades-old institution renowned for its umami-packed prawn noodles and its modernistic-nostalgic take on Bak Kut Teh.
  • EPIKebabs - Born and grilled in Singapore since 2012, EPIKebabs is redefining kebabs with bold local twists, handmade freshness, and an unapologetically Singaporean identity.
  • Nai Nai Flavor - Inspired by the warmth and nostalgia of Jiangnan’s street alleys, Nai Nai Flavor preserves the art of traditional handcrafted delicacies through authentic recipes, seasonal ingredients, and time-honoured cooking techniques. The brand brings comforting hometown flavours and heartfelt culinary traditions from China to modern diners abroad.
  • Martina’s Kitchen - Born from a storied Peranakan lineage, Martina’s Kitchen offers fresh, modern interpretations of traditional recipes and a cultural showcase beyond the plate.
  • Madeleine’s - A beloved local brand with over 25 years of heritage, Madeleine’s Egg Tarts returns with its iconic handmade Portuguese egg tarts and a refreshed Macau-inspired café concept, blending nostalgic flavours with contemporary comfort food for a new generation of diners. 

A full list of new tenants and existing favourites is available in Annex A. 

New Spaces for Connection, Relaxation and Play

Aperia Mall has refreshed its common spaces to create a more comfortable, accessible, and engaging environment for shoppers and the wider community. A brand identity refresh is brought to life through curated wall murals by local artist Nuriman (@nuriman), adding character and visual vibrancy throughout the mall. Improved drop-off and pick-up points, alongside new entry points, have also been introduced to enhance accessibility and provide a smoother arrival experience for visitors. Complementing these upgrades is a new rooftop playground and garden, offering a welcoming community space where families, workers, and visitors can relax, connect, and enjoy moments of respite amidst the urban landscape.

Lavender street

Increased accessibility with new entry points
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Enhanced drop-off and pick-up points
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Drop-off point along Kallang Avenue
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Brand identity refresh with curated wall murals by artist Nur Iman Amri

A Vibrant Community Hub For Weekend Family Fun

Aperia Mall is evolving beyond a retail and dining destination to become a vibrant community hub where families can spend quality time together through a diverse range of experiences.

Events include: 

  • The Luggage Market - Singapore’s favourite sustainable thrift market has over 45 booths, where sellers pack their pre-loved items in suitcases for an eco-friendly, treasure-hunting shopping experience every week. 
  • The Hammock Market - The Hammock Market is Singapore’s curated thrift and creative market, home to over 50 vendors showcasing vintage clothing, preloved fashion, and handmade accessories. A curated, cozy weekend market featuring local makers, thrift finds, and artisanal crafts, where visitors can shop and lounge in a relaxed, community-first atmosphere.
  • Rocketland - An imaginative, purposeful indoor play space designed for children to explore, build confidence, and engage in active play within a safe environment. Unlock a 1-hour free pass for 2 pax when you make a min. spend of $30 using eCapitaVoucher in a single transaction at Aperia Mall!
  • Secrets of the Kallang Otters at Aperia Mall - Celebrate National Day by discovering the wild side of Singapore with Ranger Buddies! Uncover why Singapore is one of the few cities in the world where wildlife and people thrive side by side. Learn more about the otters through interactive activities and discover how caring communities help wildlife thrive. Complete the mission to earn an exclusive Ranger Buddies badge!  
Great Bounce Party

The Great Bounce Party at Aperia Mall

In collaboration with Rocketland, Aperia Mall presents The Great Bounce Party, happening on 31 July and 1 August 2026—a grown-up spin on Rocketland that transforms the mall into a lively playground for burnt-out urban adults to switch off and escape the daily grind.

To secure your access to The Great Bounce Party, simply key in the reward code <BOUNCE> in the CapitaStar app from 25 Jul, to receive one complimentary DAY pass eVoucher, one complimentary PARTY pass eVoucher and one Hidden Rewards Hunt eVoucher

Leave the daily hustle behind and dive into the ultimate playground adventure with your DAY Pass. Wade through the 50,000-Ball Play Pit where hidden QR codes unlock dining treats and vouchers from favourites like Wangfu Dim Sum, Madeleine’s, Subway, Hoe Nam Signatures, Hundred Grains, Epikebabs, Beutea and more. There are more than $10,000 worth of rewards up for grabs! The fun doesn't stop at the ball pit — spin the Wheel of Tattoo, rep your style and snap a mirrorgram in your best pose at the photo booth.

As the sun sets, the PARTY Pass unlocks a whole new side of Rocketland. Step into an electrifying adults-only playground where high-energy DJ sets, pulsating EDM beats, and ice-cold Tiger Beer set the stage for an unforgettable night.

The full list of event highlights and activities can be found within Annex B.

Hidden Bites

Uncover Culinary Gems with Hidden Bites of Aperia Mall

From 1 Aug to 30 Sep 2026, Aperia Mall invites shoppers to discover hidden culinary gems through Hidden Bites of Aperia Mall, a food discovery experience designed to encourage diners to venture beyond their usual favourites. 

Hidden Bites Trail: Discover the Best-Kept Secret | 1 Aug to 30 Sep 2026

Embark on the journey to unlock rewards, with each stop revealing a unique, under-the-radar dish worth savouring. It’s a delicious hunt that transforms everyday dining into an experience of exploration, surprise and reward.

Featuring 13 participating tenants such as Martina's Kitchen, Madeleine’s, Hoe Nam Signatures, EPIKebabs and Nai Nai Flavor the trail highlights underrated signatures, secret menu items, and lesser-known must-try dishes across the mall, plus enjoy exclusive dining promotions along the way. 

Savour your way around Aperia Mall and collect 1 stamp with every min. spend of $10 at participating stores using eCapitaVoucher or linked payment methods. Collect 5 stamps to complete the trail and receive a $20 eCapitaVoucher*!

*While stocks last. Limited to the first 200 redemptions.

Weekend Treats | 8 Aug - 30 Sep 2026

Turn up the flavour every weekend with Weekend Treats where Aperia’s Bites take centre stage.

Key in the reward code <BITES> from 8 August, to receive a $10 eVoucher off the total bill* at participating stores. Unlock new flavours at Aperia Mall on weekends and find your new favourite bites!

*Limited to the first 500 eVoucher utilisations while stocks last. Limited to one 1 redemption per member. Full T&Cs as indicated in eVoucher on CapitaStar app.

Free Parking Promotion | 1 Aug - 30 Sep

To make the discovery journey even more rewarding, enjoy two hours of complimentary parking—giving you more time to explore Aperia Mall’s diverse dining offerings.

Weekdays: 1st two hours from 6:00pm to 2:00am

Weekends: 1st two hours from 12:00am to 11:59pm

For more information, please visit the website

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