Aperia Mall unveils new F&B wing, enhanced accessibility and vibrant community spaces
- A brand-new F&B wing broadens the dining mix, from family favourites to speciality concepts serving authentic regional flavours.
- Refreshed common spaces, including a fully sheltered arrival zone, additional entry points and a rooftop garden and playground, make the mall easier to navigate and more welcoming for shoppers and the wider community.
- Curated experiences such as the weekly Luggage Market and Rocketland's imaginative play space bring the neighbourhood together, alongside launch campaigns The Great Bounce Party and Hidden Bites of Aperia Mall.
21 Jul 2026
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