News
Change of Chairman of Audit Committee
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that Mr Sum Soon Lim will relinquish his role as Chairman of CapitaLands Audit Committee with effect from 20 May 2002. Mr Sum Soon Lim will continue to serve as a Member of the Audit Committee. The Board wishes to record its thanks and appreciation to Mr Sum for his guidance and stewardship of the Audit Committee. Mr Hsieh Fu Hua, an existing Member of the Audit Committee will assume the role of Chairman of the Audit Committee with effect from 20 May 2002. With the aforesaid change, CapitaLands Audit Committee will comprise the following Members, all of whom are independent Directors of CapitaLand: Chairman: Mr Hsieh Fu Hua Members: Mr Sum Soon Lim Mr Lucien Wong Yuen Kuai