Annual Reports
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2019 Annual Report - (06 Apr 2020)
Making An ImpactA Message from Our Group CEO
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2018 Annual Report - (18 Mar 2019)We Are Reimagining The FutureLetter to Shareholders dated 18 Mar 2019Download
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2016 Annual Report - (31 Mar 2017)
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2015 Annual Report - (23 Mar 2016)
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2014 Annual Report - (06 Apr 2015)
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2013 Annual Report - (10 Apr 2014)
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2012 Annual Report - (10 Apr 2013)
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2011 Annual Report - (11 Apr 2012)
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2010 Annual Report - (08 Apr 2011)
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2009 Annual Report - (01 Apr 2010)
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2008 Annual Report - (07 Apr 2009)
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2007 Annual Report - (13 Nov 2008)
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2006 Annual Report - (14 Feb 2007)
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2005 Annual Report - (17 Oct 2005)
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2004 Annual Report - (17 Oct 2004)
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2003 Annual Report - (17 Oct 2003)
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2002 Annual Report - (17 Oct 2002)
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2001 Annual Report - (17 Oct 2001)
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2000 Annual Report - (17 Oct 2000)