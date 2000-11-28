News Releases
2021
- 19 Aug 2021 CapitaLand And CDL Introduce CanningHill Piers, A New Landmark Residence Nestled Between Fort Canning Hill And Singapore River
- 13 Aug 2021 CapitaLand Registers 1H 2021 PATMI Of S$922.2 Million
- 10 Aug 2021 CapitaLand Shareholders Resoundingly Approve Proposed Restructuring And Listing Of CapitaLand Investment
- 10 Aug 2021 CapitaLand To Seek Shareholders' Approval Of Proposed Restructuring At Shareholder Meetings On 10 August 2021
- 30 Jul 2021 CapitaLand Engages Retail Investors On Merits Of Proposed Restructuring At SIAS Dialogue Session
- 21 Jul 2021 Ascott Achieves Over 40% Y-o-Y Unit Growth Globally Boosted By Record Signings In Vietnam
- 12 Jul 2021 CapitaLand Welcomes Over 300,000 Shoppers To Raffles City The Bund In China On Opening Day
- 08 Jul 2021 Ascott Launches discoverasr.com To Unify 14 Lodging Brands On One Global Online Travel Booking Platform
- 07 Jul 2021 CapitaLand Launches Second S$400 Million Logistics Private Fund In India
- 01 Jul 2021 CapitaLand Divests Two Malls For Over JPY 42 Billion And Invests JPY 7.5 Billion In Second Logistics Asset In Japan To Grow In New Economy Sector
- 28 Jun 2021 CapitaLand Inks RMB46.7 Billion Deal With Ping An Life Insurance To Divest Partial Stakes In Six Raffles City Developments In China
- 24 Jun 2021 CapitaLand Obtains Registered Private Equity Fund Manager Status In China To Carry Out RMB-Denominated Capital Raising
- 21 Jun 2021 Ascott Boosts Fund Assets Under Management With Acquisition Of Two Properties In France And Vietnam For S$210 Million Through Ascott Serviced Residence Global Fund
- 16 Jun 2021 Ascott And Ascott Residence Trust Jointly Invest And Develop Student Accommodation Property In South Carolina, USA For US$109.9 Million
- 11 Jun 2021 CapitaLand Unveils S$50 Million Innovation Fund And Crowns Winners Of First CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge
- 31 May 2021 Ascott Is World's First Hospitality Company To Offer Global Telehealth, Telecounselling And Travel Security Advisory To Guests
- 24 May 2021 CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge Unveils Greentech Startup Finalists To Pilot Their Innovations At CapitaLand Properties
- 21 May 2021 CapitaLand's Raffles City Chongqing Scores Hat-Trick At The 2021 Council On Tall Buildings And Urban Habitat Awards
- 20 May 2021 CapitaLand Pledges S$9 Million To Date To Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts In Singapore, China, India And Beyond
- 28 Apr 2021 CapitaLand Acquires Its First Hyperscale Data Centre Campus In China For RMB3.66 Billion
- 22 Mar 2021 CapitaLand Proposes Restructuring To Sharpen Business Focus And Unlock Shareholder Value
- 24 Feb 2021 CapitaLand Posts S$1.57 Billion Net Loss For FY 2020 Mainly Due To Revaluation Losses And Impairments
- 05 Feb 2021 CapitaLand And Shopee Unveil IMM Virtual Mall In Latest Joint Initiative To Accelerate Digitalisation Of Singapore Retailers
- 25 Jan 2021 CapitaLand Ranked As One Of the World's Most Sustainable Corporations For The Ninth Time
- 20 Jan 2021 Anthony Lim Weng Kin To Be Lead Independent Director And Audit Committee Chairman Of CapitaLand
- 19 Jan 2021 CapitaSpring Tops Out, On Track For Full Completion In 2H 2021
- 12 Jan 2021 Ascott Exceeds 2019 Record Growth To Add Over 14,200 Units Globally In 2020 Despite COVID-19
2020
- 23 Dec 2020 CapitaLand Records 10-Fold Surge In China Gross Merchandise Value In 2020 Amidst Digitalisation Push
- 10 Dec 2020 Ascott Launches Southeast Asia's Largest Promotion On Leading eCommerce Platform Shopee From 12.12 Till End Of The Year
- 07 Dec 2020 CapitaLand Forms US$300 Million Joint Venture To Scale Multifamily Asset Portfolio In The USA
- 01 Dec 2020 CapitaLand Continues Portfolio Reconstitution Strategy By Divesting Three Retail Malls In Japan And An Office Building In Korea For S$448.7 Million
- 20 Nov 2020 CapitaLand Commemorates 20th Anniversary By Unveiling Business Transformation Framework "The Next 20"
- 18 Nov 2020 CapitaLand Secures First Three Green Loans In India Totalling INR17 Billion For Its Business Park Developments In Chennai, Gurgaon And Pune
- 16 Nov 2020 CapitaLand Recognised For Global Sustainability Leadership With Consecutive Listing On Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
- 16 Nov 2020 CapitaLand To Grow New Economy Assets In China To S$5 Billion
- 06 Nov 2020 CapitaLand To Divest Interest in Five Business Park Properties And Rock Square Mall In China
- 05 Nov 2020 CapitaLand, SP Group And Sembcorp To Study Use Of Integrated Energy Solutions To Green Data Centres
- 03 Nov 2020 Ng Kee Choe To Retire As Chairman Of CapitaLand, Miguel Ko To Succeed Ng Kee Choe As Next Chairman
- 03 Nov 2020 Ascott Is Recognised As Leading Serviced Apartment Brand In Asia And Europe At World Travel Awards 2020
- 28 Oct 2020 Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab, Southeast Asia's First Industry-Led Lab For Smart Cities Solutions Development, Opens In CapitaLand's Singapore Science Park
- 26 Oct 2020 CapitaLand And Shopee Collaborate To Accelerate Digitalisation Of Singapore Retailers Through Diversified Retail Strategies
- 16 Oct 2020 CapitaLand Wins 'Organisation Of Good' At President's Volunteerism And Philanthropy Awards 2020
- 15 Oct 2020 Ascott Achieves Record High Signings Of Over 5,600 Units In China To Date Despite COVID-19
- 14 Oct 2020 CapitaLand's #CareKitWithLove Receives Strong Volunteer Response To Make Over 9,000 Mask Pouches In Support Of President's Challenge
- 06 Oct 2020 Ascott Launches 'Discover ASR' Mobile App To Deliver Greater Value, Flexibility And Enhance Guests' Experience
- 01 Oct 2020 CapitaLand Launches 2030 Sustainability Master Plan To Elevate Commitment To Global Sustainability
- 17 Sep 2020 CapitaLand Pledges S$200,000 To President's Challenge 2020 To Support Children And Youth With Special Needs
- 07 Sep 2020 Ascott Inks New Partnerships With CapitaStar And Credit Cards To Offer More Perks To Ascott Star Rewards Members
- 03 Sep 2020 UOB Collaborates With CapitaLand On Singapore's First Dual Tranche SORA-SOFR Loan
- 28 Aug 2020 CapitaLand Is First To Win Top BCA SGBuilds Star Award For Developers For Expanding Singapore's Foothold Overseas
- 21 Aug 2020 CapitaLand Pledges Up To RMB1 Million in Donations To Support Flood Relief Efforts In Chongqing
- 19 Aug 2020 CapitaLand Is Top Winner At BCA Green Mark Awards 2020 With Green Mark Platinum Champion Recognition
- 13 Aug 2020 Ascott Offers 'Work In Residence' And 'Space-As-A-Service' To Seize New Business Opportunities
- 07 Aug 2020 CapitaLand Registers 1H 2020 PATMI Of S$96.6 Million
- 30 Jul 2020 Ascott's Coliving Brand lyf Signs Six New Properties In Australia, China And The Philippines
- 27 Jul 2020 CapitaLand Marks Construction Commencement Of International Tech Park Chennai, Radial Road In Virtual Ceremony Graced By Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
- 25 Jun 2020 CapitaLand Gears Up For Tenants' Return To Its Business Parks And Offices In Singapore With Digital Solutions And Tech Innovations
- 22 Jun 2020 Ascott Rewards Customers With 100% Free Bonus In New Loyalty Points Purchase Feature As Direct Online Bookings Grow
- 17 Jun 2020 Ascott Achieves 139% YoY Growth With Record Over 5,400 New Units Added Globally Amid COVID-19 Crisis
- 16 Jun 2020 OCBC Bank Partners CapitaLand On Singapore's First SORA-Based Loan
- 15 Jun 2020 Adapting To A New Normal For Real Estate - CapitaLand Boosts Recovery In China With Digitalisation Strategy
- 11 Jun 2020 CapitaLand Enhances Safety Through Increased Cleaning And Contactless Technologies Across Its Business Parks In India
- 08 Jun 2020 CapitaLand Committed To Working With Tenants And Supports Shared Responsibility To Ride Through COVID-19 Crisis
- 05 Jun 2020 CapitaLand Opens 250-Metre-High Glass-Bottom Exploration Deck At Raffles City Chongqing To Eager Visitors
- 29 May 2020 CapitaLand To Roll Out Enhanced COVID-19 Safety Measures At Its Singapore Malls Through Innovative Tech Solutions
- 28 May 2020 CapitaLand Obtains S$500 Million Sustainability-Linked Bilateral Loan - The Largest In Singapore's Real Estate Sector
- 28 May 2020 Ascott To Future-Ready Lodging Offerings For Continued Growth In A Post COVID-19 Landscape
- 22 May 2020 CapitaLand Launches eCommerce Platform eCapitaMall And Online Food Ordering Platform Capita3Eats In Singapore
- 05 May 2020 79 Robinson Road Achieves Temporary Occupation Permit
- 23 Apr 2020 CapitaLand Pledges S$1 Million To Support Vulnerable Elderly Affected By COVID-19 In Singapore
- 20 Apr 2020 Ascott Expands Lodging Support To Provide Safe Homes To Global Community In Fight Against COVID-19
- 15 Apr 2020 CapitaLand Secures S$400 Million In Green Loans To Catalyse Greening Of Global Portfolio By 2030
- 06 Apr 2020 CapitaLand Sees Encouraging Signs Of Recovery In China
- 06 Apr 2020 CapitaLand Reaffirms COVID-19 Support To Ecosystem Partners Will Go Beyond The S$100 Million Committed Year To Date
- 26 Feb 2020 CapitaLand Acquires Prime Freehold Arlington Business Park In United Kingdom For £129 Million
- 26 Feb 2020 CapitaLand Achieves FY 2019 PATMI Of S$2.14 Billion, Year-On-Year Increase Of 21.2%
- 24 Feb 2020 CapitaLand's COVID-19 Support Package For Mall Tenants Gets Full Endorsement From Restaurant association Of Singapore And Singapore Retailers Association
- 19 Feb 2020 Singapore Retailers At CapitaLand Malls To Enjoy Additional Support On Top Of Budget 2020 Measures
- 13 Feb 2020 CapitaLand Pledges S$300,000 To Community Chest's The Courage Fund To Lead In Supporting The Singapore Community Affected By COVID-19
- 13 Feb 2020 CapitaLand Introduces Wide-Ranging Support Measures To Help Singapore Retailers Tide Through COVID-19
- 29 Jan 2020 CapitaLand Puts In Place Precautionary Measures And Business Continuity Plans In Fight Against Novel Coronavirus
- 22 Jan 2020 CapitaLand Sets Sights On APAC REIT Market With Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust
- 21 Jan 2020 CapitaLand Recognised As One Of The World's Most Sustainable Corporations For Third Consecutive Year
- 16 Jan 2020 CapitaLand Wins Tender For Integrated Management Of Bugis Village And Bugis Street
2019
- 27 Dec 2019 Funan Marks Successful Launch With Official Opening Ceremony
- 18 Dec 2019 Ascott Opens Record 7,500 Units And Signs Over 14,100 Units In 2019 To Boost Fee Income
- 21 Nov 2019 CDL And CapitaLand To Redevelop Singapore's Liang Court Site Into An Integrated Development With 700 Residential Apartments
- 20 Nov 2019 CapitaLand Divests The Star Vista For S$296 Million
- 05 Nov 2019 CapitaLand Registers 3Q 2019 PATMI Of S$333.9 Million
- 01 Nov 2019 CapitaLand To Divest 30 Business Park Properties In The USA And Singapore To Ascendas REIT For S$1.66 Billion
- 25 Oct 2019 Sengkang Grand Residences Sales Gallery Opens For Viewing On Friday, 25 October 2019
- 17 Oct 2019 CapitaLand Partners NavInfo DataTech And TPG Telecom To Set Up Singapore's Largest 5G Smart Estate Trial Site At Singapore Science Park
- 11 Oct 2019 CapitaLand Launches S$750,000 Programme With NTUC First Campus To Prepare Low-Income Pre-School Children For Primary School
- 01 Oct 2019 CapitaLand Aims To More Than Double Assets Under Management In India To S$7 Billion By 2024
- 26 Sep 2019 CapitaLand Leads SIAS 20th Investors' Choice Awards 2019 For Fourth Consecutive Year With Record 14 Awards
- 26 Sep 2019 Ascott Acquires S$192-Million Freehold Property In Sydney Through Global Fund With Qatar Investment Authority
- 17 Sep 2019 CapitaLand Achieves International Acclaim In Sustainability With Listings On Dow Jones Sustainability Indices And Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark
- 09 Sep 2019 CapitaLand Welcomes Over 900,000 Shoppers To Raffles City Chongqing During Opening Weekend
- 05 Sep 2019 Ascott Opens Southeast Asia's Largest Coliving Property lyf Funan Singapore
- 02 Sep 2019 Ascott Steps Up Expansion In Singapore With Four Property Openings By End Of Year
- 14 Aug 2019 CapitaLand To Invest S$5 Million To Upskill Over 2,600 Employees In Singapore
- 07 Aug 2019 CapitaLand Registers 2Q 2019 PATMI Of S$579.8 Million
- 31 Jul 2019 CapitaLand Commemorates Singapore Bicentennial Through Raffles City Singapore's 'Arts In The City: We Love SINGApore' Exhibition
- 30 Jul 2019 More Than 70% Of Units In CapitaLand's And ParkCity's Joint Venture Residential Development In Kuala Lumpur Sold
- 29 Jul 2019 CapitaLand Achieves 95% Retail Leasing For Raffles City Chongqing Ahead Of Opening In September 2019
- 23 Jul 2019 CapitaLand Receives The Most Wins At Singapore Corporate Awards For The Third Consecutive Year
- 23 Jul 2019 CapitaLand Receives The Most Wins At Singapore Corporate Awards For The Third Consecutive Year
- 17 Jul 2019 CapitaLand To Divest 89.8% Interest In Holding Companies Of Main Airport Center In Frankfurt To CapitaLand Commercial Trust
- 15 Jul 2019 Ascott Expands Global Presence With 26 New Properties Across 11 Countries
- 13 Jul 2019 One Pearl Bank Sales Gallery Opens For Public Viewing On 13 July 2019
- 09 Jul 2019 CapitaLand To Install Solar Farms Atop Six Properties In Singapore To Generate Over 10,000 Megawatt Hours Of Energy Annually
- 05 Jul 2019 CapitaLand Launches S$500,000 Fund To Support Children Of NTUC Union Members Impacted By Unexpected Income Loss
- 01 Jul 2019 CapitaLand Divests Equity Stake In Non-Core Investment For HK$2,831 Million
- 30 Jun 2019 CapitaLand And Ascendas-Singbridge Complete Transaction To Form One Of Asia's Largest Diversified Real Estate Groups
- 28 Jun 2019 CapitaLand Unveils Reimagined Funan To The Public
- 28 Jun 2019 Funan To Welcome Shoppers On 28 June 2019
- 25 Jun 2019 Funan Achieves 95% Retail Leasing Ahead Of 28 June Opening
- 11 Jun 2019 CapitaLand To Divest Three Malls In China For RMB2,960 Million
- 31 May 2019 Raffles City Hangzhou Conferred World Gold Winner Of Retail Category At 2019 FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards
- 27 May 2019 CapitaLand Announces Key Executive Appointments To Drive Next Phase Of Growth As Asia's Leading Diversified Real Estate Group
- 24 May 2019 CapitaLand Steps Up Capital Management In China Through Funds Platform
- 14 May 2019 CapitaLand Unveils Design Of One Pearl Bank In Singapore's Prime Outram-Chinatown District
- 09 May 2019 Pearl Bank Apartments To Be Digitally Documented For Public Archives In Singapore
- 08 May 2019 Funan's Twin Office Blocks Achieve 98% Pre-Leasing Commitment
- 30 Apr 2019 CapitaLand Registers 1Q 2019 PATMI Of S$295.6 Million
- 23 Apr 2019 CapitaLand Divests StorHub Self-Storage Business For S$185 Million
- 23 Apr 2019 Ascott Transforms Digital Ecosystem To Support Rapid Expansion As Global Lodging Portfolio Grows Over 30% Annually
- 22 Apr 2019 CapitaLand Raises US$391 Million In First Closing Of Its Maiden Discretionary Equity Fund
- 09 Apr 2019 Ascott Steps Up Global Growth With 14 New Properties Including Three lyf Coliving Properties In China, Japan And Malaysia
- 29 Mar 2019 CRCT And CapitaLand To Divest Their Interests In CapitaMall Wuhu
- 26 Mar 2019 CapitaLand Marks Earth Hour With Record e-Waste Collection In Singapore By A Real Estate Company
- 27 Feb 2019 CapitaLand Launches One Of China's Largest Discretionary Debt Funds
- 25 Feb 2019 CapitaLand Marks Topping Out Of Raffles City Chongqing With Structural Completion Of One Of The World's Highest Sky Bridges
- 20 Feb 2019 CapitaLand Achieved FY 2018 PATMI Of S$1.76 Billion, A Year-On-Year Increase Of 12.3%, And Full-Year ROE Of 9.3%
- 11 Feb 2019 CapitaLand Takes Singapore's Most Popular Shopping Voucher Digital On CapitaStar App
- 22 Jan 2019 CapitaLand Ranks Among The Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations In The World For The Seventh Time
- 21 Jan 2019 Ascott Crosses 100,000 Lodging Units Globally With Bumper Signing Of 26 Properties In 18 Cities
- 14 Jan 2019 CapitaLand And Ascendas-Singbridge In S$11-Billion Deal To Create Asia's Largest Diversified Real Estate Group
- 07 Jan 2019 CapitaLand Enters 50:50 Joint Venture To Acquire Prime Office Building In Shanghai's Lujiazui CBD For RMB2.75 Billion
2018
- 19 Nov 2018 Ascott Boosts Pipeline Through Strategic Alliance With Indonesia's Leading Developer Ciputra
- 15 Nov 2018 CapitaLand Kickstarts Season Of Giving In Singapore With Annual My Schoolbag Programme
- 14 Nov 2018 CapitaLand's 3Q 2018 PATMI Increases 13.6% To S$362.2 Million
- 13 Nov 2018 CapitaLand's RCCIP III Fund In 50:50 JV With GIC To Acquire Shanghai's Tallest Twin Towers For RMB12.8 Billion
- 12 Nov 2018 CapitaLand Wins Bid For Prime Mixed-Use Site In Guangzhou Science City For RMB882 Million
- 08 Nov 2018 CapitaLand Unveils Singapore's First "phygital" Multi-Label Concept Store NomadX At Plaza Singapura
- 07 Nov 2018 CapitaLand Records RMB2 Billion Home Sales In China During "2018 Golden September Silver October" Season
- 04 Oct 2018 CapitaLand Secures First And Largest S$300 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan In Asia's Real Estate Sector
- 02 Oct 2018 CapitaLand Launches 'Office Of The Future' Ecosystem Featuring Core-Flex Model In Singapore's CBD
- 28 Sep 2018 Funan Set To Open Singapore's First O&O Shopping Mall Ahead Of Schedule In 2Q 2019
- 25 Sep 2018 CapitaLand Scores Most Awards With Seven Wins Group Wide At SIAS 19th Investors' Choice Awards 2018
- 20 Sep 2018 Ascott REIT Embarks On Maiden Development Project With Acquisition Of Prime Site In Singapore For S$62.4 Million
- 18 Sep 2018 CapitaLand Acquires Portfolio Of 16 Multifamily Properties In The United States For US$835 Million
- 17 Sep 2018 Ascott Scales Up Lodging Business With US$26-Million Investment In Indonesia's Leading Hotel Operator Tauzia
- 13 Sep 2018 CapitaLand Scores Global Recognition For Sustainable Practices In Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For Seventh Consecutive Year
- 30 Aug 2018 CapitaLand Ramps Up Vietnam Pipeline With Acquisition Of Prime Residential Site In Ho Chi Minh City For S$81.4 Million
- 28 Aug 2018 CapitaLand Announces Top Leadership Succession As The Group Charts Next Phase Of Growth
- 27 Aug 2018 CapitaLand Divests 70% Interest In Westgate In Singapore's Jurong Lake District To CapitaLand Mall Trust For S$789.6 Million
- 16 Aug 2018 CapitaLand-CDL Joint Venture Wins Prime Site In Sengkang Central
- 14 Aug 2018 CapitaLand Wins Bid For Two Prime Residential Sites Totalling 150,000 Square Metres In Guangzhou, South China
- 08 Aug 2018 CapitaLand's 2Q 2018 PATMI Increases 4.4% To S$605.5 Million
- 31 Jul 2018 CapitaLand Launches S$2-Million 'CapitaLand Silver Empowerment Fund' To Assist And Empower Vulnerable Elderly In Singapore
- 26 Jul 2018 Ascott Gains Access To 1,600-Unit Pipeline In The Philippines Through Strategic Alliance With Cebu Landmasters
- 18 Jul 2018 CapitaLand Receives The Most Wins At Singapore Corporate Awards For The Second Consecutive Year
- 27 Jun 2018 CapitaLand Acquires 32-Hectare Prime Mixed-Use Site In Chongqing For RMB5.7 Billion
- 19 Jun 2018 CapitaLand Bolsters Core City Clusters Strategy In China With Addition Of 1.2 Million sq ft Retail GFA In Guangzhou And Chengdu
- 01 Jun 2018 Cessation Of Service As President & Group Chief Executive Officer
- 22 May 2018 CapitaLand's Next-Gen Integrated Developments CapitaSpring, Funan And Jewel Changi Airport Win Top BCA Universal Design Mark Awards
- 17 May 2018 CCT Makes First Foray Into Europe With Acquisition Of 94.9% Stake In €356.0 Million Freehold Grade A Property In Frankfurt
- 09 May 2018 CapitaLand Codevelops Its First Kindergarten - CapitaLand Le Xa Hope Kindergarten With The Local Community Through Participatory Design
- 08 May 2018 Ascott Accelerates Growth Of Citadines Brand In China Through Joint Venture With Huazhu Hotels Group And CJIA Apartments Group
- 30 Apr 2018 CapitaLand Registers 1Q 2018 PATMI Of S$319.1 Million
- 26 Apr 2018 CapitaLand Explores Investments In High-Tech Business Park And New-Gen Township In Zhejiang Province, China
- 12 Apr 2018 Name Of Upcoming Raffles Place Skyscraper Unveiled - CapitaSpring Secures J.P. Morgan As Anchor Office Tenant
- 09 Apr 2018 Ascott Ties Up With Leading Developers In China, Japan And Thailand To Boost Pipeline
- 05 Apr 2018 CapitaLand Brings 2,500 Retailers In Singapore On Board Digitalisation Drive With Launch Of All-In-One ePayment Service - StarPay On Its Digital Merchant Services Suite
- 20 Mar 2018 CapitaLand To Manage Oxley's 420,000-sqft Mall In Phnom Penh Opening In 2020
- 19 Mar 2018 CapitaLand Launches Global Earth Hour Campaign With Over 280 Properties In Support Of Singapore's Year Of Climate Action
- 01 Mar 2018 CapitaLand Accelerates Growth Momentum In Vietnam With Investments Worth S$456 Million
- 26 Feb 2018 CapitaLand Sets World Record For Raffles City Chongqing With Highest "Horizontal Skyscraper" For This Architectural And Engineering Marvel
- 13 Feb 2018 CapitaLand Acquires Centrally Located Pearl Bank Apartments In Singapore's Chinatown For S$728 Million
- 13 Feb 2018 CapitaLand FY 2017 PATMI Increases 30.3% To S$1.55 Billion
- 09 Feb 2018 New 51-Storey Integrated Development In Raffles Place Breaks Ground, Set To Rejuvenate Singapore's CBD With Thriving Vertical Community
- 29 Jan 2018 Ascott Targets To Double Its Global Portfolio To 160,000 Units In Five Years
- 23 Jan 2018 CapitaLand Is Ranked The World's Most Sustainable Corporation In Real Estate Development And Management
- 18 Jan 2018 CapitaLand Signs MoU To Explore Investing In An Integrated Development In Wuhan, Central China
- 05 Jan 2018 CapitaLand Continues Portfolio Reconstitution Strategy By Divesting A Group Of Companies That Own 20 Retail Assets In China
- 04 Jan 2018 Ascott Surpasses 20,000-Unit Target For China With Bumper Signings Of Nine New Management Contracts
2017
- 28 Dec 2017 CapitaLand Acquires Its First Office Building In Germany For €245 Million
- 19 Dec 2017 CapitaLand Rides On Strong Leasing Momentum Of Innov Center In Shanghai With RMB838 Million Acquisition Of Adjacent Office Site
- 18 Dec 2017 Ascott Caps Record Growth Year Of Over 21,000 Newly Added Units With Its First Foray Into Africa
- 07 Dec 2017 CapitaLand Inks S$10-Million Innovation Partnership With EDB To Build A Future-Ready Workforce And New Proptech-Enabled Capabilities
- 28 Nov 2017 CapitaLand And CRCT To Jointly Acquire 100% Interest In Company That Owns Rock Square In Guangzhou For RMB3.3 Billion
- 28 Nov 2017 CapitaLand Holds Inaugural Volunteer Day In Malaysia In Conjunction With Annual My Schoolbag CSR Programme
- 24 Nov 2017 CapitaLand Forges Strategic Alliance With China UnionPay To Launch Cashless Payment In China Through CapitaStar
- 16 Nov 2017 CapitaLand Bolsters Portfolio With New S$247 Million Residential Project In Ho Chi Minh City To Meet Rising Demand For Quality Real Estate
- 13 Nov 2017 CapitaLand Marks Record Year Of 1 Million Square Metres Of Retail Space Offering With Opening Of Largest Mall In Suzhou, East China
- 11 Nov 2017 CapitaLand Donates S$250,000 To National Arthritis Foundation Singapore To Support Juvenile Arthritis Treatment
- 08 Nov 2017 CapitaLand 3Q 2017 PATMI Increases 28.1% To S$317.0 Million
- 03 Nov 2017 CapitaLand Mentors Secondary Students In Participatory Design To Develop Sustainable Solutions For Community Spaces Across Singapore
- 30 Oct 2017 Ascott Propels Growth Of Citadines Brand In Singapore With Two New Properties In Raffles Place And Rochor Precinct
- 19 Oct 2017 Ascott Acquires Freehold Hotel In Silicon Valley To Be Rebranded As Citadines Cupertino Sunnyvale
- 19 Sep 2017 CapitaLand Is The Biggest Winner With Seven Awards And The Overall Winner For Corporate Governance At SIAS 18th Investors' Choice Awards
- 07 Sep 2017 CapitaLand Receives World Recognition For Sustainable Practices In Dow Jones Sustainability World Index And Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark
- 06 Sep 2017 CapitaLand Progresses With S$220 Million First Integrated Development And Acquires Prime Serviced Residence In Jakarta CBD
- 28 Aug 2017 CapitaLand Announces Key Executive Appointments As It Deepens Capabilities Groupwide To Support Next Phase Of Expansion
- 23 Aug 2017 CapitaLand Marks Strategic Collaboration With Alibaba Group With Agreement To Manage Alibaba's Shanghai Headquarters And Launch Of Online Mall On Lazada Singapore
- 22 Aug 2017 CapitaLand Debuts US$300-Million Private Equity Fund To Boost Grade A Commercial Real Estate Expansion In Vietnam
- 04 Aug 2017 Ascott Becomes Singapore's Largest Serviced Residence Operator With S$170 Million To Invest And Develop Funan's Co-Living Component
- 03 Aug 2017 CapitaLand 2Q 2017 PATMI Increases 97% To S$579.3 Million
- 24 Jul 2017 Ascott Notches Up Business Transformation With Acquisition Of 80% Stake In Synergy Global Housing In U.S.
- 18 Jul 2017 CapitaLand Receives Best Managed Board Silver Award At Singapore Corporate Awards 2017
- 13 Jul 2017 CapitaLand, CCT And MEC Form Joint Venture To Redevelop Singapore's Golden Shoe Car Park Into Landmark Integrated Development At Raffles Place
- 08 Jul 2017 CapitaLand Donates S$500,000 To Develop Cognitive And Socio-Emotional Skills Programme For Children Of Offenders
- 05 Jul 2017 Ascott Acquires Majority Stake In Quest Apartment Hotels For A$180 Million To Become Largest Serviced Residence Provider In Australasia
- 02 Jul 2017 CapitaLand Marks Milestone As China's Foreign Developer With The Largest Portfolio Of Integrated Developments With Four Landmark Openings
- 28 Jun 2017 CapitaLand's Mall Network Expansion Strategy Scores Again With Three New Management Contracts In China
- 27 Jun 2017 Ascott Surpasses 100th Property Milestone In China With Seven New Properties Secured Across Six Cities
- 15 Jun 2017 Ascott's Latest lyf Brand Trailblazes With Three Properties In China And Singapore
- 10 Jun 2017 CapitaLand Donates S$300,000 To President's Challenge 2017 As Part Of Singapore's NS50 Celebrations
- 06 Jun 2017 CapitaLand Sees Potential To Double Japan AUM To S$5 Billion
- 01 Jun 2017 CapitaLand Undertakes Concurrent Acquisition And Divestment Of Shanghai Office Buildings Valued At RMB4.2 Billion
- 15 May 2017 CapitaLand Clinches BCA Universal Design Mark Platinum Award For Ascott Orchard Singapore And Cairnhill Nine
- 05 May 2017 Ascott To Debut Award-Winning Citadines Brand In United States With Acquisition Of Prime Property On New York's Fifth Avenue
- 26 Apr 2017 CapitaLand 1Q 2017 PATMI Increases 77.2% To S$386.8 Million
- 25 Apr 2017 CapitaLand Announces Key Executive Appointments To Support Next Phase Of Leadership And Business Excellence
- 09 Apr 2017 CapitaLand Salutes National Servicemen With S$500,000 Worth Of NS50 Privileges Across More Than 30 Properties In Singapore
- 04 Apr 2017 Ascott Advances Into South America With Its First Two Franchise Properties In Brazil The Region's Largest Economy
- 28 Mar 2017 CapitaLand Strengthens Leadership Position As Singapore's Largest Mall Operator With Management Contract For SingPost Centre
- 27 Mar 2017 CapitaLand Looking To Significantly Increase Its S$2.1 Billion Multi-Asset Class Presence In Vietnam, Including A Possible Raffles City
- 20 Mar 2017 CapitaLand Ramps Up Earth Hour Campaign With 1.2 Million STAR$ Rewards To Encourage Greener Sustainable Lifestyles
- 02 Mar 2017 CapitaLand Brings Disney Magic To Life At Its Singapore Malls With Southeast Asia's Largest Interactive Tsum Tsum Carnival
- 23 Feb 2017 Ascott Unveils 32,000-Square Feet Living Lab To Field Test Co-Living Concepts Of lyf
- 17 Feb 2017 CapitaLand Strengthens Foothold In Greater Tokyo With Acquisition Of Three Office Buildings And A Mall For S$620.1 Million
- 15 Feb 2017 CapitaLand FY 2016 PATMI Increases 11.7% To S$1.19 Billion
- 19 Jan 2017 Ascott Inks Six New Properties In China As It Scales Up For Another Year Of Exceptional Growth
- 17 Jan 2017 CapitaLand To Develop Grade A Office Development In Ho Chi Minh City With Acquisition Of Prime Site In CBD
- 10 Jan 2017 CapitaLand Crosses 12 Million Sq Ft Of Retail GFA In Western China With Signing Of New Shopping Mall Management Contract In Xi'an
2016
- 16 Dec 2016 Ascott Makes First Foray Into Ireland With Acquisition Of Prime Property In Dublin For EUR55.1 Million
- 09 Dec 2016 680 Underprivileged Children In Malaysia To Benefit From CapitaLand's My Schoolbag Programme
- 02 Dec 2016 IE Singapore, CapitaLand And Leading Chinese Co-Working Space Operator UrWork In Sharing Economy Partnership To Help Singapore SMEs Enter China
- 01 Dec 2016 CapitaLand Wraps Up 2016 With Series Of Year-End Festive Campaigns To Bring Cheer To Underprivileged Children In Singapore
- 24 Nov 2016 Ascott Redefines Travel For Millennials With New Brand Lyf And Targets 10,000 Units By 2020
- 17 Nov 2016 CapitaLand To Open Eight Malls Next Year With Record One Million Square Metres Of Combined Retail Gross Floor Area
- 15 Nov 2016 Ascott's Expansion Hits High Gear As It Crosses 50,000 Units Globally With Record Breaking 10,000 Units Added In 2016
- 10 Nov 2016 Ascott Charts Unparalleled Growth In China As It Adds Record Number Of Over 2,800 Units In Its Largest Market In 2016
- 09 Nov 2016 CapitaLand 3Q 2016 PATMI Up 28.4% To S$247.5 Million
- 03 Nov 2016 CapitaLand Launches S$800,000 Community Development Fund With People's Association For Underprivileged Children In Singapore
- 25 Oct 2016 CapitaLand Sets Up US$1.5 Billion Raffles City China Investment Partners III
- 21 Oct 2016 CapitaLand Unveils Asia's First AI Chatbot Concierge For Shoppers At Future Cities: Asia Forum
- 17 Oct 2016 Ascott Accelerates Growth In The Middle East With Three More Contracts And A New Property Opening In Saudi Arabia
- 05 Oct 2016 CapitaLand Marks 10th Year In India With Mall Openings & New Serviced Residence Management Contracts
- 30 Sep 2016 CapitaLand Is Most Lauded Real Estate Company With Four Wins At SIAS 17th Investors' Choice Awards
- 23 Sep 2016 CapitaLand Propels Growth In Vietnam With Acquisition Of Prime Site In Ho Chi Minh City For US$51.9 Million
- 17 Sep 2016 CapitaLand Pledges S$300,000 Donation To President's Challenge 2016 With #EatSnapGive
- 08 Sep 2016 CapitaLand Lauded As Asia's Most Sustainable Diversified Real Estate Developer
- 03 Sep 2016 CapitaLand's Iconic Megastructure Raffles City Chongqing On Track To Wow The World From 2018
- 01 Sep 2016 CapitaLand Launches Victoria Park Villas In Singapore's Coveted District 10 To Appeal To Homebuyers Seeking Move-In-Ready Houses
- 31 Aug 2016 CapitaLand To Expand Retail Footprint Through Third-Party Management Contracts
- 23 Aug 2016 CapitaLand Steps Up E-Waste Recycling Efforts With Expanded Collection Points Across Malls And Offices In Singapore
- 06 Aug 2016 CapitaLand Launches #PokemonSTAR To Reward Pokemon Trainers With STAR$ For Catching 'em All
- 04 Aug 2016 CapitaLand Registers 2Q 2016 Total PATMI Of S$294 Million
- 12 Jul 2016 Ascott's Strategic Partnership With Quest Forges Ahead With Maiden Acquisition Of Prime Australian Property For A$71 Million
- 07 Jul 2016 CapitaLand & American Express Join Forces To Launch Only Multi-Mall Loyalty Credit Card In Singapore
- 30 Jun 2016 Funan To Bid Farewell To 31-Year-Old Building With Thank You Party As It Prepares For 'Till We Meet Again' In 2019
- 20 Jun 2016 Ascott Poised To Outpace 2015 Growth As It Adds Seven Properties Across Seven Cities Driven By Strong Demand In Asia
- 15 Jun 2016 CapitaLand Taps Start-Ups With S$100-Million Venture Fund To Build Real Estate Of The Future
- 08 Jun 2016 CapitaLand Unveils First Grade A Coworking Space In Singapore's Central Business District As Part Of Joint Venture
- 26 May 2016 CapitaLand More Than Doubles Haul of BCA Awards In Strong Affirmation Of Its Commitment To Sustainability
- 25 May 2016 CapitaLand Marks 30th Anniversary Milestone Of Its Signature 'Raffles City' Brand With Topping Out Of Raffles City Shenzhen
- 23 May 2016 CapitaLand Divests 50.0% Interest In CapitaGreen To CapitaLand Commercial Trust For S$318.3 Million
- 28 Apr 2016 Ascott Notches Another Win In Europe With Investment Of GBP52 Million In Prime London Property
- 20 Apr 2016 CapitaLand 1Q 2016 Total PATMI Up 35.4% To S$218.3 Million
- 15 Apr 2016 CapitaLand Set To Develop Experiential 'Mall Of The Future' At Upsized Funan DigitaLife Mall
- 13 Apr 2016 Ascott Unveils The Crest Collection Of Unique Luxury Properties To Mark Milestone in Global Facelift Programme Launched In 2010
- 06 Apr 2016 Ascott Aims For 5,000 Units In The Middle East By 2020 As It Secures Two More Properties In Saudi Arabia
- 23 Mar 2016 CapitaLand Pilots Innovations At Headquarters Building To Test Bed 'Office Of The Future'
- 18 Mar 2016 Ascott Targets 2,000 Units Under Its Tujia Somerset Brand By End 2016 To Cater To Booming Middle Class Travellers In China
- 14 Mar 2016 CapitaLand Drives Home Message Of Conservation For Earth Hour 2016 With Over 280 Of Its Properties Worldwide Rallying Stakeholders To Support #ChangeClimateChange
- 07 Mar 2016 Ascott Scores Prime Property In one-north To Bolster Singapore As One Of Its Key Focus Markets
- 04 Mar 2016 Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice Batmobile Replica And Life-Size Statues Arrive At CapitaLand Malls
- 23 Feb 2016 CapitaLand Unveils Landmark Integrated Development At Cairnhill In Singapore's World-Renowned Orchard Road District
- 22 Feb 2016 Ascott Fast-Tracks China Expansion Through Alliance With The Country's Largest Construction Firm
- 17 Feb 2016 CapitaLand Achieves FY 2015 Total PATMI Of S$1.07 Billion
- 04 Feb 2016 Ascott Debuts 2016 In Southeast Asia With Seven New Contracts And An Opening To Strengthen Its Leadership Position As The Region's Largest International Serviced Residence Operator
- 21 Jan 2016 CapitaLand Recognised As Sustainability Leader In Global Real Estate Industry
- 08 Jan 2016 Ascott Deepens Access To Over 100 Million Chinese Travellers Through Global Portfolio Listing On Alibaba's Online Travel Service Platform, Alitrip
2015
- 27 Nov 2015 CapitaLand and CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust donate schoolbags worth over RM180,000 to 720 underprivileged children in Malaysia
- 20 Nov 2015 CapitaLand Donates S$600,000 Through My Schoolbag To Benefit Over 18,500 Underprivileged Children In Five Countries
- 13 Nov 2015 CapitaLand Celebrates 'Tis Season Of Giving With Tenants, Shoppers And Staff to Donate Over S$160,000 To 19 Charity Organisations
- 09 Nov 2015 Ascott's Serviced Residence Global Fund With Qatar Investment Authority To Invest USD137 Million In Its Maiden Assets In The Heart Of Paris And Tokyo
- 04 Nov 2015 CapitaLand's 3Q 2015 Total PATMI Increases 48.3% To S$192.7 Million; YTD Total PATMI Increases 8.8% To S$818 Million
- 02 Nov 2015 Ascott Bolsters Expansion In Its Largest Market With Four New Contracts In Top-Tier Cities Of China
- 27 Oct 2015 CapitaLand Steps Up Momentum In Vietnam With Eighth Residential Development
- 23 Oct 2015 Ascott Strengthens Market Leadership In Southeast Asia With Debut In Cambodia
- 16 Oct 2015 CapitaLand Inducted Into Hall Of Fame For Most Transparent Company At SIAS 16th Investors' Choice Awards
- 15 Oct 2015 CapitaLand Mall Trust Sells Rivervale Mall For S$190.5 Million
- 14 Oct 2015 CapitaLand Conferred Inaugural President's Award For Volunteerism And Philanthropy (Corporate)
- 14 Oct 2015 Statement In Response To Reports Regarding A Potential Acquisition Of Asia Square Tower 1
- 08 Oct 2015 Ascott More Than Triples Units Added In Southeast Asia As Region Is Set To Become Its Fastest Growing Market
- 03 Oct 2015 CapitaLand's Call To Support Volunteerism Receives Overwhelming Response With Over 200,000 Volunteer Hours Pledged Towards Its #100KHopeHours Initiative
- 28 Sep 2015 CapitaLand and CMMT Launch CAPITASTAR Rewards Programme At Gurney Plaza And Queensbay Mall In Penang
- 15 Sep 2015 CapitaLand Expands Presence In Vietnam With S$200-Million Residential Development In Ho Chi Minh City
- 10 Sep 2015 CapitaLand Ranks Among Top 10% Of The World's Most Sustainable Real Estate Developers
- 10 Sep 2015 Countdown To Special SG50 Edition Of CapitaLand Volunteer Day Begins With Launch Of #100KHopeHours Challenge
- 09 Sep 2015 CapitaLand Celebrates Milestone In Sustainability Journey With Official Opening Of CapitaGreen
- 03 Sep 2015 CapitaLand And CMMT Launch Grand Draw 2015 With Attractive Prizes Totalling RM80,000
- 02 Sep 2015 Ascott Continues Growth Momentum With Four New Contracts As It Adds Two More Asian Cities To Its Global Footprint
- 31 Aug 2015 CapitaLand Revs Up Sustainability Drive With Largest Network Of Public Electric Vehicle Charging Stations In Singapore
- 05 Aug 2015 CapitaLand's 2Q 2015 Group PATMI Increased 5.8% To S$464 Million
- 03 Aug 2015 CapitaLand To Boost Digital Efforts With Technology Stalwarts As Members Of Its Newly Formed Technology Council
- 01 Aug 2015 CapitaLand's Residential Win Hearts On Social Media As The Most Instagrammed Condos In Singapore
- 14 Jul 2015 CapitaLand Divests Bedok Mall To CapitaLand Mall Trust For S$783.1 Million
- 14 Jul 2015 CapitaLand Set To Enhance Future Built Environment With Smart Buildings To Realise Public's #BuildSG2065 Aspirations
- 14 Jul 2015 CapitaLand Mall Trust To Strengthen Its Leadership Position As Singapore's Largest REIT With Proposed Acquisition Of Bedok Mall
- 13 Jul 2015 CapitaLand To Scale up With Target Of Six New Funds Worth Up To S$10 Billion By 2020
- 08 Jul 2015 CapitaLand Group CFO Accorded Best CFO Of The Year Award At The Singapore Corporate Awards 2015
- 02 Jul 2015 Ascott REIT Makes First Foray Into The United States Of America With Acquisition Of Prime Property In Times Square Of New York For USD163.5 Million
- 28 Jun 2015 CapitaLand's Clarke Quay Notches Up As Asia's Leading F&B And Entertainment Hub With World-Class Dance Club Zouk As Its Newest Entrant
- 26 Jun 2015 Fulfillment Of Conditions Precedent To Acquire Danga Bay A2 Island
- 25 Jun 2015 Ascott REIT Steps Up Growth Through Acquisitions Of Seven Quality Assets In Australia And Japan For S$298.3 Million
- 23 Jun 2015 Ascott Residence Trust - Issue Of S$250 Million Fixed Rate Perpetual Securities
- 23 Jun 2015 Ascott Reit's S$250 Million Perpetual Securities Receive Strong Investor Participation With Orders Exceeding S$1 Billion
- 22 Jun 2015 CapitaLand's Architectural Excellence Receives Worldwide Recognition Again
- 12 Jun 2015 Shoppers can now give to charity through CAPITASTAR
- 04 Jun 2015 Ascott Achieves Global Target Of 40,000 Units Through Aggressive Expansion
- 20 May 2015 CapitaLand Adopts Advanced Energy-Efficient Cooling System For Raffles City Chongqing
- 18 May 2015 Ascott Targets 10,000 Units In Europe By 2020 To Mark 50th Year Of Trade Between Singapore & France
- 14 May 2015 CapitaLand Ranks Top With Most Number Of BCA Universal Design Mark Platinum Awards
- 30 Apr 2015 CapitaLand Achieves 1Q 2015 Group PATMI Of S$161.3 Million
- 15 Apr 2015 Ascott's Next-Generation Serviced Residences Embrace Internet Of Things Technology
- 13 Apr 2015 Ascott Propels Growth Of Citadines Brand With Debut In Vietnam, Sabah And UAE
- 08 Apr 2015 1.5 Million Shoppers In Singapore And China Benefit From CAPITASTAR
- 06 Apr 2015 Mr Peter Seah Lim Huat Retires As Deputy Chairman Of CapitaLand
- 20 Mar 2015 CapitaLand Sets Singapore Record With Upcycling Activity To Kick-Off Earth Hour Efforts
- 17 Mar 2015 CapitaLand Hope Foundation Commits At Least S$1 Million To #100KHopeHours Global Volunteer Challenge
- 10 Mar 2015 Ascott Steps Up Presence In Iskandar Malaysia With Its Third Property In Nusajaya
- 23 Feb 2015 Capitaland Launches National Ideas Drive #BuildSG2065 To Improve Built Environment In 'SG100'
- 17 Feb 2015 CapitaLand's PATMI For 4Q 2014 Increases To S$409.4 Million, Up 187%
- 16 Feb 2015 CapitaLand Fully Acquires Township Development Business To Strengthen Leadership Position In China
- 09 Feb 2015 Ascott Debuts Luxurious Citadines Suites Arc de Triomphe Paris After Euro 26M Facelift
- 30 Jan 2015 Ascott Expands Global Network With Its First Foray Into Fast-Growing Istanbul
- 26 Jan 2015 Ascott's Growth In China Gains Momentum With 3 More Properties In Beijing & Hong Kong
- 22 Jan 2015 CapitaLand Contributes To Singapore's Position As Global Sustainability Leader
- 15 Jan 2015 Ascott Opens Its First Properties In Cyberjaya, Sri Racha And Hai Phong
2014
- 22 Dec 2014 CapitaGreen Obtains TOP & Secures Leasing For 50% Of Total NLA
- 19 Dec 2014 CapitaCommercial Trust - "CCT 'Gifts Of Joy' 2014 Reached Out To 480 Beneficiaries"
- 04 Dec 2014 Ascott Caps 30th Anniversary With Continued Strong Growth
- 27 Nov 2014 600 Underprivileged Children In Malaysia To Benefit From Donation Of RM150,000 Under My Schoolbag Programme
- 21 Nov 2014 Volunteerism Gains Momentum In CapitaLand With 25,000 Hours Devoted To Charity Work Year-To-Date
- 20 Nov 2014 Ascott To Launch Its First Citadines Apart'hotel In South Korea
- 17 Nov 2014 CapitaLand Inks Joint Venture For Its First Integrated Development In Indonesia
- 10 Nov 2014 Ascott Adds 5 More Properties & Crosses Milestone Of 12,000 Apartment Units In China
- 09 Nov 2014 CapitaLand Celebrates 20th Anniversary In China With China-Singapore Economic Development Dialogue 2014
- 07 Nov 2014 CapitaLand Achieved 3Q 2014 PATMI Of S$130M And Operating PATMI Of S$129.5M, Up 1.3% And 37% Y-o-Y
- 31 Oct 2014 CapitaLand Group Bags Five Awards At SIAS 15th Investors' Choice Awards
- 25 Oct 2014 CapitaLand And Hotel Properties Mark Completion Of Singapore's Largest Condominium Project - d'Leedon - With A World Record-Setting Feat
- 23 Oct 2014 Ascott Inks AUD500 Million Strategic Partnership With Quest In Australia
- 23 Oct 2014 Ascott Residence Trust - "Acquisition Of Serviced Residence Properties In Greater Sydney, Australia"
- 21 Oct 2014 CMMT Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
- 16 Oct 2014 Ascott Residence Trust - "Acquisition Of A Hotel Property In Tokyo, Japan"
- 15 Oct 2014 Ascott Opens Three New Serviced Residences In Hangzhou, Hamburg And Jakarta
- 08 Oct 2014 CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust - "CapitaMalls Malaysia REIT Management Appoints New CEO"
- 26 Sep 2014 CapitaCommercial Trust - "CCT Puts Sustainability Into Action With 3rd Annual Eco Race"
- 11 Sep 2014 CapitaLand Scores Hat Trick In Global Leadership Listing In The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
- 05 Sep 2014 Happy Birthday Kai Kai And Jia Jia!
- 01 Sep 2014 CapitaLand Appoints New CEOs For CapitaMalls Asia And CapitaLand China
- 28 Aug 2014 Ascott To Launch Its First Somerset Serviced Residence In Gurgaon
- 15 Aug 2014 Childhood Memories Of Photographer Create Winning Shot Of "Happiness" In The Regional CapitaLand-National Geographic Channel "Building People" Photography Competition
- 12 Aug 2014 Charity Concert Supported By CapitaLand Hope Foundation Raises S$200K For President's Challenge 2014
- 05 Aug 2014 CapitaLand Achieved 2Q 2014 PATMI Of S$438.7M And Operating PATMI Of S$136.5M, Up 14.5% And 30.7% Y-o-Y
- 05 Aug 2014 CapitaLand Further Strengthens Management Bench Strength
- 22 Jul 2014 QCT Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
- 17 Jul 2014 CMA Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
- 17 Jul 2014 CapitaLand Forges Ahead As "One CapitaLand" With Completion Of Compulsory Acquisition Of CapitaMalls Asia
- 15 Jul 2014 CapitaLand's REITs Clinch Top Three Best Annual Report Awards At Singapore Corporate Awards 2014
- 08 Jul 2014 Ascott Bolsters Presence In Saudi Arabia With Two More Properties In Jeddah
- 02 Jul 2014 CapitaGreen Marks Topping-Out Milestone With Aggregate 21% Leasing Commitment
- 27 Jun 2014 The Interlace Wins The Prestigious Inaugural Urban Habitat Award
- 23 Jun 2014 Ascott Crosses Milestone Of 35,000 Apartment Units Globally
- 13 Jun 2014 S$1,000,000,000 2.95 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2022 Payment Of Interest
- 12 Jun 2014 Ascott Secures Its First Franchise Agreements
- 08 Jun 2014 CapitaLand Achieves Stake To Make Compulsory Acquisition Of CapitaMalls Asia
- 06 Jun 2014 Ascott Forms Strategic Alliance With Vanke To Drive Its Growth In China
- 05 Jun 2014 CapitaLand Now Owns More Than 90% Of CapitaMalls Asia
- 22 May 2014 CapitaLand's The Interlace, The Only Residential Project Accorded Universal Design Mark Platinum At BCA Awards 2014
- 21 May 2014 CapitaLand's Stake In CapitaMalls Asia Crosses 80%
- 16 May 2014 CapitaLand Increases Offer Price For CapitaMalls Asia And Declares Offer Unconditional
- 25 Apr 2014 CapitaLand Achieves PATMI Of S$182.8 Million And Operating PATMI Of S$155.7 Million For 1Q 2014
- 16 Apr 2014 CapitaLand-National Geographic Channel "Building People" Photography Competition Focuses On "Happiness"
- 15 Apr 2014 CapitaGreen Secures Pre-Commitment For About 12% Of Total NLA
- 15 Apr 2014 Ascott Brings Its Premier Brand To Tokyo Through Partnership With MEC
- 14 Apr 2014 CapitaLand Launches Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer With A View To Delist CapitaMalls Asia
- 02 Apr 2014 Acquisition Of 100% Stake In Excel Chinese International Limited
- 02 Apr 2014 Ascott Acquires Prime Serviced Residence In Hong Kong For HK$545 Million
- 02 Apr 2014 Ascott Centre For Excellence Offers Direct Degree Path For Its WSQ Diploma Students
- 28 Mar 2014 CapitaLand Acquires 60% Interest In Two Adjacent Prime Residential Sites In Chengdu
- 28 Mar 2014 Subscription Of 60% Interest In Chengdu Kai Guang & Chengdu Hong Hu Zhan
- 26 Mar 2014 CapitaLand Group Supports Earth Hour In 20 Countries
- 21 Mar 2014 Ascott Residence Trust - "Acquisition Of A Rental Housing Property In Fukuoka, Japan"
- 19 Mar 2014 CapitaLand Fully Places Out Its Remaining Stake In Australand
- 19 Mar 2014 CapitaLand Places Out Its Remaining Stake In Australand
- 13 Mar 2014 Ascott Celebrates 30 Years Of Hospitality Excellence
- 19 Feb 2014 Capitaland Achieves PATMI Of S$850 Million In FY 2013 And Proposes A 14% Increase In Dividend To 8 Cents Per Share On Stronger Operating Performance
- 07 Feb 2014 CapitaLand Marks 20 Years In China
- 23 Jan 2014 CapitaLand Acquires Prime Residential Site In Ningbo For S$232 Million
- 22 Jan 2014 CapitaLand Climbs 19 Spots To Be Ranked 58th Position On Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations In The World
- 07 Jan 2014 CapitaLand Conferred Top 10 ASEAN Enterprises Entering China Award By China-ASEAN Business Council
- 03 Jan 2014 CapitaLand, CapitaMalls Asia And CapitaMall Trust Sign Option To Sell Westgate Tower For S$579.4 Million (HK$3,577.2 Million)
2013
- 20 Dec 2013 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Asia And Changi Airport Group To Jointly Develop Project Jewel At Changi Airport"
- 20 Dec 2013 CapitaCommercial Trust - "CCT And Its Tenants Spread Festive Cheer Through Inaugural 'Gifts Of Joy' Charity Drive"
- 10 Dec 2013 Joint News Release By CapitaMalls Asia Limited And CapitaMalls Malaysia REIT Management Sdn. Bhd. - "600 Underprivileged Children In Malaysia Benefit From Donation Of RM150,000 Under My Schoolbag"
- 02 Dec 2013 Ascott Voted World's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand
- 26 Nov 2013 Ascott Crosses Milestone Of 10,000 Apartment Units In China
- 21 Nov 2013 CapitaLand Offers 20% Of Australand Stapled Securities Through Secondary Placement
- 15 Nov 2013 CapitaLand Group's First CapitaLand Volunteer Day In Conjunction With Its 13th Anniversary
- 08 Nov 2013 CapitaLand Group Wins Six Awards At SIAS Investors' Choice Awards 2013
- 01 Nov 2013 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "About 21,000 Underprivileged Children In Five Countries Receive New Schoolbags From CapitaMalls Asia"
- 31 Oct 2013 CapitaLand Achieves PATMI Of S$135.5 Million In 3Q 2013
- 10 Oct 2013 Ascott Extends Footprint To Thailand's Eastern Seaboard
- 04 Oct 2013 CapitaLand Partners People's Association To Enhance The Nutritional Well-Being Of 1,000 Underprivileged Children In Singapore
- 03 Oct 2013 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Asia And Sime Darby Property Begin Construction Of Melawati Mall Located North East Of Kuala Lumpur"
- 02 Oct 2013 Ascott Sweeps 24 Accolades At Business Traveller And World Travel Awards
- 28 Sep 2013 Sky Vue Launch Receives Overwhelming Response
- 27 Sep 2013 CapitaCommercial Trust - "CCT Eco Race 2013 Zeroes In On Carbon Footprint Reduction"
- 19 Sep 2013 CapitaLand Recognised For Business Excellence And Sustainability By Global Analysts And Investors
- 18 Sep 2013 Sky Vue Sets A New Benchmark For City-Fringe Living In Bishan
- 13 Sep 2013 CapitaLand Hope foundation Donates S$735,000 To Establish Special Fund for Underprivileged Children Under The China Foundation For Poverty Alleviation
- 12 Sep 2013 CapitaLand Retains Global Leadership In Sustainability With Listing In The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For The Second Consecutive Year
- 06 Sep 2013 Kai Kai And Jia Jia In Singapore, One Year On
- 05 Sep 2013 CapitaLand Is The Only Company In Asia To Be Named Global Sector Leader By The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark
- 30 Aug 2013 CapitaLand Recognised As Top Investor Relations Performer In The IR Magazine's Global Top 50
- 26 Aug 2013 Ascott Secures Its First Citadines Apart'hotel In Hangzhou
- 16 Aug 2013 Auditor Turned Wedding Videographer Clinched The Top Prize In The Regional CapitaLand-National Geographic Channel "Building People" Photography Competition
- 15 Aug 2013 Ascott Continues Strong Growth In China With Three More Properties In Hefei, Chongqing And Xiamen
- 01 Aug 2013 CapitaLand Group To Operate From A Single Location At Capital Tower In 2015
- 01 Aug 2013 Ascott Acquires Prime Serviced Residence In Hong Kong For HK$462.3 Million
- 31 Jul 2013 CapitaLand's Fourth Global Sustainability Report Reflects Progress In The Reporting Of Its Global Performance
- 25 Jul 2013 CapitaLand's 1H 2013 PATMI Rose 10.1% To S$571.3 Million
- 15 Jul 2013 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaRetail China Trust - CRCT To Acquire Grand Canyon Mall In Beijing"
- 26 Jun 2013 Ascott To Launch Its Premier Brand Of Serviced Residence In India
- 20 Jun 2013 CapitaLand Successfully Completes The Issuance Of S$650 Million Seven-Year Convertible Bond Issue And Repurchase Of Outstanding Bonds
- 18 Jun 2013 CapitaLand Acquires 70% Stake In Shanghai Firm For S$397.5 Million To Develop Mixed Development
- 17 Jun 2013 Ascott Is First Serviced Residence Company To Be Conferred Business Superbrands Status
- 12 Jun 2013 Book At Ease With Ascott's New Web And Mobile Reservation Features
- 10 Jun 2013 Ascott Increases Presence In The Philippines With Contract To Manage Eighth Property
- 03 Jun 2013 Ascott Expands The Citadines Brand Into The Gulf Region
- 20 May 2013 Ascott Secures Its First Serviced Residence In Saudi Arabia
- 16 May 2013 CapitaLand Accorded The Largest Number Of Universal Design Mark awards At BCA Awards 2013
- 15 May 2013 Ascott Enters Wuxi In China With Two Serviced Residences
- 29 Apr 2013 Lee Chee Koon Appointed As Chief Executive Officer Of The Ascott Limited
- 26 Apr 2013 CapitaLand's 1Q 2013 PATMI Rose 41.2% To S$188.2 Million
- 17 Apr 2013 The Fourth Edition Of The CapitaLand-National Geographic Channel "Building People" Photography Competition Injects Life Into Buildings With New Duo-Themed Contest
- 09 Apr 2013 CapitaLand And Khang Dien Celebrate The Topping Out Of PARCSpring
- 08 Apr 2013 Ascott Expands Into Thriving City Of Nanjing In China
- 01 Apr 2013 Surbana Corporation Restructured Into Two Businesses
- 25 Mar 2013 Ascott Opens Its First Boutique-Style Luxury Residence In France
- 21 Mar 2013 Ascott Achieves Strong Progress In Global Sustainability Drive
- 19 Mar 2013 Ascott Opens First Citadines Serviced Residences In Indonesia And Malaysia
- 15 Mar 2013 CapitaLand Supports Earth Hour 2013 For The Sixth Year
- 21 Feb 2013 CapitaLand Achieves PATMI Of S$930.3 Million For FY2012
- 19 Feb 2013 CapitaLand to Enter Joint Venture With Iskandar Waterfront And Temasek To Develop S$3.2 Billion Project In Danga Bay, A2 Island
- 19 Feb 2013 Ascott Strengthens Presence In Iskandar Malaysia With Another Management Contract
- 06 Feb 2013 Ascott Voted Best Serviced Residence Operator For Sixth Consecutive Year By DestinAsian's Readers
- 01 Feb 2013 Ascott Entrenches Presence In Vietnam's Key Cities
- 30 Jan 2013 Ascott To Increase Profile In North American Market Through Marketing Partnership And Appointment Of Sales Representative
- 24 Jan 2013 CapitaLand Conferred Top 10 ASEAN Enterprises Entering China Award By China-ASEAN Business Council
- 23 Jan 2013 CapitaLand Ranked In The Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations In The World, And Named In Sustainability Yearbook At The World Economic Forum
- 17 Jan 2013 Ascott Forms Strategic Alliance With Yuexiu Property And Deepens Its Presence In Guangzhou With Two New Contracts
- 15 Jan 2013 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Asia Awarded Prime Site For Shopping Mall In Wuhan"
- 03 Jan 2013 CapitaLand Realigns Organisational Structure To Sharpen Focus On Key Markets
2012
- 26 Dec 2012 Ascott Continues Expansion In China With Three More Contracts In Shanghai And Suzhou
- 24 Dec 2012 CapitaCommercial Trust - "Quill Capita Trust - MyKasih Love My School Bursary Programme For Sekolah Kebangsaan Selayang Baru Satu"
- 10 Dec 2012 Ascott Strengthens Presence In Indonesia With First Ascott-Branded Serviced Residence In Surabaya
- 06 Dec 2012 Joint News Release By CapitaMalls Asia Limited And CapitaMalls Malaysia REIT Management Sdn. Bhd. - "CapitaMalls Asia And CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust Support 600 Underprivileged Children In Malaysia With A RM120,000 Donation"
- 04 Dec 2012 CapitaLand And Japan's Mitsubishi Estate Awarded Residential Site In Bishan Central
- 30 Nov 2012 CapitaCommercial Trust - "CapitaCommercial Trust To Be Added To MSCI Global Standard Indices"
- 28 Nov 2012 CapitaLand Conferred Business China Enterprise Award
- 26 Nov 2012 Ascott Opens Its First Premier Serviced Residence In Doha
- 22 Nov 2012 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMall Trust - (1) Close Of Private Placement Of 125,000,000 New Units In CMT At An Issue Price Of S$2.00 Per New Unit; And (2) News Release - CapitaMall Trust Successfully Raises S$250 Million Through Private Placement"
- 16 Nov 2012 CapitaLand Group Offers Unique Rewards Programme That Caters To Its Customers' Lifestyle Needs
- 15 Nov 2012 Ascott Deepens Presence In Chengdu With First Citadines
- 15 Nov 2012 Ascott Deepens Presence In Chengdu With First Citadines
- 14 Nov 2012 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "Over 20,000 Underprivileged Children Receive New Schoolbags From CapitaMalls Asia"
- 14 Nov 2012 CapitaLand International Forum 2012 - The Rise Of China - A Paradigm Shift
- 08 Nov 2012 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "Retail Global Connexion Showcases How Top Retailers Have Designed Their Success"
- 07 Nov 2012 CapitaLand Launches Because iCare - Kai Kai And Jia Jia Charity Drive In Support Of President's Challenge 2012
- 31 Oct 2012 CapitaLand Signs Strategic Co-operation Agreements For Credit Limit Allocation Of Up To RMB 50 Billion
- 30 Oct 2012 News Release - "CapitaLand Achieved 85.1% Year-On-Year Increase In 3Q 2012 Patmi To S$148.5 Million" * Financial Statement And Related Announcement
- 29 Oct 2012 News Release - "Ascott Expands In Vietnam With New Properties In Ho Chi Minh City"
- 24 Oct 2012 CapitaLand Establishes Us$215 Million China Value Housing Fund
- 17 Oct 2012 CapitaValue Homes Secures Second Residential Site In Shanghai's Pudong District
- 11 Oct 2012 CapitaLand And Hoang Thanh Celebrate The Topping Out Of Mulberry Lane
- 09 Oct 2012 CapitaCommercial Trust - "Quill Capita Trust - News Release : Quill Capita Management Donates Rm19,730 To Rumah Hope"
- 09 Oct 2012 Mr Lim Ming Yan Appointed As CapitaLand Group President & CEO
- 08 Oct 2012 Ascott Bags Prestigious Awards In Asia Pacific And Europe
- 05 Oct 2012 Joint News Release And Presentation Slides By CapitaCommercial Trust And CapitaMall Trust - "CCT And CMT Announce S$34.7 Million Asset Enhancement For Raffles City Tower"
- 05 Oct 2012 Kids Sharpen Their Culinary Skills At CapitaLand Hope Foundation Kids' Food Fund Junior Chef Cooking Competition
- 03 Oct 2012 CapitaLand Bags Prestigious Golden Circle Award At SIAS Investors' Choice Awards 2012
- 01 Oct 2012 CapitaCommercial Trust - "CapitaCommercial Trust Engages Tenants In First-Ever Eco Race 2012 - Race Around CBD For A Fun Morning Of Eco-Conscious Activities"
- 28 Sep 2012 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "Official Opening Of CapitaMall Crystal in Beijing"
- 28 Sep 2012 Acquisition Of Madison Hamburg
- 28 Sep 2012 CapitaLand, CapitaMalls Asia And Singbridge Holdings Break Ground For Raffles City Chongqing
- 21 Sep 2012 News Release - "CapitaLand Receives Top Honours At Euromoney Real Estate Awards 2012"
- 14 Sep 2012 News Release - "CapitaLand Institute Of Management And Business Expands Its Footprint To China"
- 13 Sep 2012 News Release - "CapitaLand Recognised As Global sustainability Leader By Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2012/2013"
- 07 Sep 2012 Recognising CapitaLand Stakeholders At Inaugural Because iCare Awards For Environment, Health And Safety
- 06 Sep 2012 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Asia Signs Agreement For Its Third Shopping Mall In Wuhan"
- 06 Sep 2012 Presenting Sponsor And Conservation Donor CapitaLand Welcomes Giant Pandas Kai Kai And Jia Jia
- 05 Sep 2012 CapitaLand Joins In Sending-Off Kai Kai And Jia Jia In Chengdu
- 03 Sep 2012 CapitaLand To Launch Raffles City Chengdu
- 24 Aug 2012 CapitaLand Is Committed To Sustainability Across Property Portfolio In Over 20 Countries
- 17 Aug 2012 Winning Photos Of "Building People" Photography Competition Capture The Best Of People And Architecture
- 14 Aug 2012 CapitaLand Group To Relocate To Westgate Tower In 2015
- 08 Aug 2012 News Release - "CapitaLand In Joint Venture With Mitsubishi Estate For A New Residential Condominium In Tokyo, Japan"
- 07 Aug 2012 Ascott Clinches Contract To Manage Its Seventh Property In The Philippines
- 03 Aug 2012 Ascott To Acquire Prime Property In London For £159 Million
- 01 Aug 2012 CapitaLand Achieved 1H2012 Net Profit Of S$519.1 Million And Revenue Of S$1,503.6 Million, Up 3.7% And 11.2% Y-o-Y
- 29 Jul 2012 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Asia To Develop Its First Shopping Mall In Qingdao"
- 29 Jul 2012 CapitaMalls Asia Acquires Olinas Mall In Tokyo
- 19 Jul 2012 Ascott Strengthens Foothold In China's High Growth Cities
- 17 Jul 2012 CapitaLand Residential Wins First Workplace Safety And Health Developer Award
- 09 Jul 2012 CapitaLand To Redevelop Prime Orchard Road Site Into An Integrated Development
- 09 Jul 2012 Ascott Residence Trust - "Proposed Divestment And Acquisitions Of Serviced Residence Properties"
- 02 Jul 2012 CapitaMalls Asia Establishes US$1.0 Billion CapitaMalls China Development Fund III
- 22 Jun 2012 Mr Liew Mun Leong Gives A Year's Notice Of His Retirement As CapitaLand Group President & CEO
- 13 Jun 2012 CapitaLand Partners Community Development Councils For Green for Hope @ CapitaLand For A Second Year
- 28 May 2012 CapitaLand Bags Two Awards In Vietnam
- 24 May 2012 CapitaCommercial Trust - "Green Mark Awards 2012 For CapitaGreen, Wilkie Edge And Six Battery Road Tenant Service Centre
- 24 May 2012 CapitaLand Wins BCA Green Mark Champion Award
- 21 May 2012 News Release By CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Asia And SIPJUD Break Ground For Largest Shopping Mall In East China"
- 09 May 2012 CapitaMalls Asia And Sime Darby Property To Jointly Develop Shopping Mall In The Klang Valley
- 07 May 2012 Mr S R Nathan Makes First Visit To Jamiyah Children's Home As Chairman Of CapitaLand Hope Foundation
- 07 May 2012 CapitaLand Hope Foundation Appoints Mr S R Nathan As Chairman
- 30 Apr 2012 Dr Hu Tsu Tau Appointed As Senior Advisor To CapitaLand Board
- 30 Apr 2012 CapitaLand's 1Q2012 PATMI Rose 31.3% To S$133.2 Million
- 25 Apr 2012 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Asia To Develop Its First Shopping Mall In Beijing's Up-And-Coming South Region"
- 12 Apr 2012 CapitaLand-National Geographic Channel 'Building People' Photography Competition Enters Its Third Year
- 05 Apr 2012 Sky Habitat Redefines Urban Living In Singapore
- 02 Apr 2012 Margaret Goh Joins CapitaLand As CEO Of Special Projects
- 02 Apr 2012 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "Singapore's First Olympic-Size Ice Rink To Open On 2 April 2012 At JCube In Jurong East"
- 27 Mar 2012 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Asia Included As Constituent Stock Of Hang Seng Global Composite Index And Hang Seng Foreign Companies Composite Index"
- 23 Mar 2012 235 CapitaLand Properties Participating In Earth Hour 2012
- 21 Mar 2012 Ascott Secures Its First Serviced Residence In Xiamen
- 08 Mar 2012 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMall Trust - CMT Secures S$800.0 Million Committed Facilities For Refinancing Due In October 2012"
- 05 Mar 2012 CapitaLand (Vietnam) Wins Prestigious Golden Dragon Awards For The Fourth Consecutive Year
- 20 Feb 2012 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Asia Acquires Remaining 73.71% Stakes In Three Malls In Japan"
- 15 Feb 2012 Dr Hu Tsu Tau Retires As Chairman Of CapitaLand Group
- 14 Feb 2012 CapitaLand Delivers PATMI Exceeding S$1 Billion For The Sixth Consecutive Year
- 06 Feb 2012 CapitaLand Launches Because iCare Campaign
- 06 Feb 2012 CapitaGreen At 138 Market Street, A New Business Address In Singapore's CBD
- 03 Feb 2012 CapitaLand Group Makes Changes To Key Appointments
- 19 Jan 2012 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Asia Bags 11 Green Accolades In 2011"
- 12 Jan 2012 Westgate - The New Landmark In Jurong, Singapore's Largest Regional Centre
- 11 Jan 2012 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "(1) Offer Of Up To S$200 Million In Aggregate Principal Amount Of Callable Step-Up Bonds Due 2022 (Subject To Increase By Up To An Additional S$200 Million In Aggregate Principal Amount Of Callable Step-Up Bonds); And (2) CapitaMalls Asia's 10-Year Bonds Generate Keen Interest From Retail Investors"
- 11 Jan 2012 Ascott Increases Presence In Indonesia With First Citadines Apart'hotel In Surabaya
- 10 Jan 2012 CapitaLand-Led Consortium And Chongqing Government Sign Co-operation Agreement On Landmark Mixed Development In Chongqing
- 05 Jan 2012 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "(1) Offer Of Up To S$200 Million In Aggregate Principal Amount Of Callable Step-Up Bonds Due 2022 (Subject To Increase By Up To An Additional S$200 Million In Aggregate Principal Amount Of Callable Step-Up Bonds); And (2) Placement Tranche Of CapitaMalls Asia's 10-Year Bonds Closes At S$180.0 Million After Just Three Days"
- 03 Jan 2012 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Asia Offers First Retail Bond In 2012 Paying 3.8% Per Year To Public, With Step-Up To 4.5%"
2011
- 15 Dec 2011 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Asia Launches Rewards Programme With Largest Mall Network In Singapore"
- 14 Dec 2011 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "Joint News Release By CapitaMalls Asia Limited And CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust - CapitaMalls Asia And CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust Donate RM150,000 To 600 Underprivileged Children In Malaysia, With Funding From CapitaLand Hope Foundation"
- 13 Dec 2011 CCT Secures Committed Facilities For Refinancing Of S$570.0 Million Loan Due 2012
- 29 Nov 2011 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Asia Donates More Than S$500,000 (HK$3.1 Million) To Nearly 19,000 Underprivileged Children, With Funding From CapitaLand Hope Foundation"
- 29 Nov 2011 CapitaLand, CMA And Singbridge Awarded Prime Site For Landmark Mixed Development In Chongqing
- 25 Nov 2011 Ascott Residence Trust - "Acquisition Of 60% Interest In Citadines Shinjuku Tokyo"
- 23 Nov 2011 More Than 350 Units Of Bedok Residences Sold On First Day Of Launch
- 21 Nov 2011 Ascott Expands In China With New Serviced Residences In Foshan And Hong Kong
- 17 Nov 2011 Industry Leaders Debate On 'Navigating Through Turbulence' At CapitaLand International Forum 2011
- 16 Nov 2011 CapitaLand Unveils Cattleya CapitaLand And Phalaenopsis CapitaLand Orchids In Support Of President's Challenge 2011
- 02 Nov 2011 CapitaLand Wins Best Financial Disclosure And Best IR Website In The World Finance Investor Relations Awards 2011
- 02 Nov 2011 Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited - "Manager Of Ascott Reit Wins Best Investment Fund Manager (SE Asia) In The World Finance Real Estate Awards 2011"
- 01 Nov 2011 CapitaValue Homes Acquires Two Sites In Guangzhou And Shanghai
- 28 Oct 2011 CapitaLand's JV Acquires Property At Admiralty To Be StorHub Facility
- 28 Oct 2011 Ascott Strengthens Its Leadership Position With The Opening Of Its Third Citadines In Xi'an
- 25 Oct 2011 CapitaMalls Asia And SIPJUD Sign Agreement To Develop Largest Shopping Mall In Suzhou
- 25 Oct 2011 Ascott Secures Its First Serviced Residence In Iskandar Malaysia
- 21 Oct 2011 CapitaLand Recorded A Net Profit Of S$580.7 Million For The First Nine Months Of 2011
- 19 Oct 2011 Ascott Enters Oman With New Somerset Serviced Residence In Muscat
- 14 Oct 2011 CapitaLand Projects Clinch Both Awards In The Singapore Institute Of Landscape Architects' Professional Design Award For The Residential Design Category
- 12 Oct 2011 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Asia Launches Inaugural Retail Global Connexion In Singapore To Showcase Successful Retailers"
- 06 Oct 2011 CapitaLand's Kids' Food Fund To Benefit More Than 12,000 Underprivileged Children
- 29 Sep 2011 CapitaMalls Asia To Develop Suzhou's Largest And Best-located Shopping Mall
- 23 Sep 2011 CapitaLand Clinches Nine Awards At 2011 Euromoney Real Estate Awards
- 22 Sep 2011 The Vista - CapitaLand's First Residential Development In Vietnam Completed On Schedule
- 15 Sep 2011 CapitaLand's Raffles City Chengdu Achieves Structural Top-Out
- 15 Sep 2011 CapitaLand, CapitaCommercial Trust And Mitsubishi Estate Asia Unveil Design For Market Street Office Tower By Toyo Ito
- 15 Sep 2011 CapitaLand And Mitsubishi Estate Unveil Condominium At Bishan Central Designed By Moshe Safdie
- 14 Sep 2011 Ascott Opens Its First Somerset Serviced Residence In India
- 31 Aug 2011 Ascott Accelerates Expansion In China With Two More Serviced Residences In Chengdu And Beijing
- 18 Aug 2011 CapitaMalls Asia Acquires Remaining 50.0% Stakes In Minhang Plaza And Hongkou Plaza In Shanghai
- 16 Aug 2011 CapitaLand Acquires Prime Residential Site In Hangzhou
- 08 Aug 2011 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Asia And CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust Launch Drive To Raise Up To RM100,000 For Underprivileged Children In Malaysia"
- 05 Aug 2011 CapitaLand And National Geographic Channel Present The Winning 'Building People' Photo Entries
- 04 Aug 2011 CapitaLand 1H2011 Net Profit Up 35% To S$500.5 Million
- 01 Aug 2011 Green For Hope @ CapitaLand Raises S$700,000 To Benefit Underprivileged Kids Across Singapore
- 27 Jul 2011 Ascott Residence Trust - "Ascott Reit Granted Provisional Outline Planning Permission To Redevelop Singapore Property"
- 26 Jul 2011 CapitaLand Appoints Moshe Safdie As Lead Designer For Bishan Central Condominium
- 20 Jul 2011 Ascott To Open Its First Serviced Residence In India
- 14 Jul 2011 CapitaLand, CCT, And MEA Sign Joint-Venture Agreement To Redevelop Market Street Car Park Into Grade A Office Tower
- 08 Jul 2011 CapitaLand Named Green Builder Of The Year In The Asia Pacific Region
- 05 Jul 2011 CapitaCommercial Trust - "Borouge And CapitaCommercial Trust Focus On The World Water Crisis During Singapore Water Week"
- 30 Jun 2011 CapitaLand Kids Programme To Cultivate Young Chinese Opera Talents
- 23 Jun 2011 Arthur Lang To Be Appointed CapitaLand's Group CFO
- 14 Jun 2011 CapitaLand Publishes Second Sustainability Report
- 01 Jun 2011 Joint News Release And Presentation Slides By CapitaLand Limited, CapitaMalls Asia Limited And CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, The Manager Of CapitaMall Trust - "CapitaMalls Asia, CapitaMall Trust and CapitaLand To Develop Shopping Mall And Office At Singapore's Largest Regional Centre"
- 24 May 2011 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Asia Converts China Development Fund To An Income fund And Upsizes Fund Size By 50% To US$900.0 Million"
- 24 May 2011 Ascott Strengthens Its Leadership Position In Malaysia And Indonesia With Two New Management Contracts
- 19 May 2011 CapitaLand Clinches 10 Awards At BCA Awards 2011
- 10 May 2011 CapitaValue Homes To Develop Its Third Value Housing Project
- 06 May 2011 CapitaLand Appoints Lim Ming Yan As Chief Operating Officer
- 28 Apr 2011 Ascott Appoints Regional General Manager To Drive Growth In Singapore And Malaysia
- 26 Apr 2011 CapitaLand Achieves 1Q2011 Net Profit Of S$101.5 Million
- 20 Apr 2011 CapitaLand Partners Community Development Councils For Green For Hope @ CapitaLand
- 19 Apr 2011 Joint News Release By CapitaLand Limited And CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, As Manager Of CapitaCommercial Trust - "CCT And CapitaLand Intend To Jointly Develop Market Street Car Park Into An Ultra-modern Grade A Office Tower"
- 19 Apr 2011 Ascott Expands In Germany With Acquisition In Frankfurt
- 18 Apr 2011 Ascott Enters Macau With Its Premier Ascott Brand
- 15 Apr 2011 CapitaLand Acquires 40% Stake In Surbana To Accelerate Growth Of Its Value Housing Platform And To Broaden The Technical Skill Set Of The Group
- 13 Apr 2011 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Asia Signs MOU With Parco To Explore Business Collaborations In China And Japan"
- 01 Apr 2011 Joint News Release By CapitaLand Limited And National Geographic Channel - "CapitaLand And National Geographic Channel Launch "Building People" Photography Competition For Second Year Running"
- 31 Mar 2011 Establishment Of Joint Venture With Mitsubishi Estate Asia To Develop Condominium In Bishan Central
- 25 Mar 2011 Over 200 CapitaLand Properties Participating In Earth Hour 2011
- 24 Mar 2011 CapitaCommercial Trust - "Largest Indoor Vertical Garden In Singapore's CBD At Six Battery Road"
- 28 Feb 2011 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMall Trust - Acquisition Of Iluma"
- 22 Feb 2011 CapitaLand Delivers Five Consecutive Years Of Above-Billion PATMI
- 21 Feb 2011 CapitaLand China And Its Partners To Develop 7,800 Waterfront Homes In Panyu District, Guangzhou
- 16 Feb 2011 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMall Trust - (1) Offer Of Up To S$200,000,000 2-Year Retail Bonds; And (2) CapitaMall Trust Offers Up To S$200 million Worth Of 2-Year Retail Bonds To Public And Institutional Investors In Singapore"
- 27 Jan 2011 CapitaLand Acquires Marine Point In The Popular Marine Parade Residential Neighbourhood For Redevelopment
- 21 Jan 2011 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "Offer Of Up To S$200 Million Bonds"
- 12 Jan 2011 Unveiling Of Shinjuku Front Square
- 06 Jan 2011 Chong Lit Cheong Appointed CEO Of CapitaLand Commercial
2010
- 30 Dec 2010 CapitaLand To Develop Second Raffles City Integrated Development In Shanghai; Its Seventh In China
- 28 Dec 2010 CapitaLand Continues To Achieve Strong Sales For Beijing Condominium
- 22 Dec 2010 CapitaMalls Asia To Acquire Queensbay Mall In Penang For About S$275.6 Million
- 03 Dec 2010 CapitaLand Divests 163 Strata-Titled Units At The Adelphi For S$218.132 Million
- 02 Dec 2010 Ascott Opens First Citadines Serviced Residence In Indonesia
- 25 Nov 2010 Joint News Release By CapitaLand Limited And Hotel Properties Limited - "CapitaLand, Hotel Properties Limited And Partners Unveil D'Leedon Condominium Along Farrer Road"
- 25 Nov 2010 Joint News Release By CapitaMalls Asia Limited, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited And Capitaretail China Trust Management Limited - "CMA, CMT And CRCT Hold Inaugural Investor Open Day"
- 25 Nov 2010 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Asia's My Schoolbag Programme Donates S$320,000 To Over 11,000 Underprivileged Children"
- 20 Nov 2010 CMA, CMT And CRCT Hold inaugural Investor Open Day
- 19 Nov 2010 News Release - CapitaLand Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Book Launch
- 08 Nov 2010 CapitaMalls Asia To Invest In Prime Shopping Mall And Office Development In Shanghai
- 03 Nov 2010 Ascott Strengthens Leadership Position In China With Three New Properties In Wuhan, Tianjin And Xi'an
- 29 Oct 2010 CapitaLand Achieves Year-To-Date Net Profit Of S$751.1 Million, A 349% Jump Over 2009
- 29 Oct 2010 CapitaLand Sets Up New Business Unit, CapitaValue Homes
- 28 Oct 2010 CapitaLand Signs Conditional Joint Venture Agreement For Fifth Residential Project In Vietnam
- 27 Oct 2010 Ascott Is First Global Serviced Residence Company To Launch Its Private GDS Code - 'AZ'
- 09 Oct 2010 CapitaLand Investor Day Reaches Out To Retail Investors
- 08 Oct 2010 Ascott Sweeps Top Honours At Prestigious Travel Awards In Asia Pacific And Europe
- 01 Oct 2010 CapitaLand And Its Office Tenants Support Education Needs Of Over 200 Underprivileged Children
- 29 Sep 2010 News Release - "Ascott To Launch Its First Premier Ascott-branded Property In Dubai"
- 17 Sep 2010 CapitaLand Launches Kids' Food Fund Programme
- 08 Sep 2010 Ascott Is First To Offer 'Best Rate Guarantee' In The Serviced Residence Industry
- 03 Sep 2010 Minister Lim Swee Say Launches Ascott's First Property In Chengdu
- 21 Aug 2010 208 Underprivileged Children From Five Chinese Provinces Visit Shanghai World Expo This Weekend
- 05 Aug 2010 Joint News Release By Capitaland Limited And National Geographic Channel - "CapitalLand And National Geographic Channel Present Winning "Building People" Photo Entries"
- 04 Aug 2010 Capitaland Achieves Strong Profit Growth With 1H2010 Net Profit Of S$591.5 Million
- 02 Aug 2010 Ascott Unveils Transformational Change For The Next Phase Of Growth
- 28 Jul 2010 News Release - "Ascott To Launch Its First Serviced Residence In Bali"
- 16 Jul 2010 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Trust Malaysia Lists On The Main Market Of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad"
- 08 Jul 2010 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust - Capitamalls Malaysia Trust Receives Strong Interest For Its Institutional And Retail Offerings"
- 07 Jul 2010 Ascott Accelerates Expansion In China With New Serviced Residences In Xi'an And Shenzhen
- 01 Jul 2010 Ascott Opens Its First Citadines Serviced Residence In Australia
- 28 Jun 2010 CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust, Largest "Pure-Play" Shopping Mall Reit In Malaysia, Launches Prospectus And Retail Offering"
- 08 Jun 2010 News Release - "CapitaLand And Partners Celebrate The Topping-Out Of The Vista In Vietnam"
- 07 Jun 2010 CapitaLand Further Strengthens Its Presence In Vietnam
- 01 Jun 2010 CapitaLand's "Hand In Hand 20.10" Campaign In Singapore Brings Shanghai World Expo To Underprivileged Children
- 31 May 2010 CapitaLand Publishes First Sustainability Report
- 27 May 2010 CapitaCommercial Trust - "CCT Initiates Asset Enhancement Of Six Battery Road Grade A Office Building In Line With Strategy To Increase Value Through Its Portfolio Reconstitution"
- 26 May 2010 Six Battery Road Wins Prestigious BCA Green Mark Platinum Award
- 15 May 2010 News Release - CapitaLand Launches "Hand In Hand 20.10" Campaign In Shanghai
- 10 May 2010 News Release - "CapitaLand Will Build Its First Raffles City Integrated Development In Shenzhen And Its Sixth In China"
- 28 Apr 2010 CapitaLand Strengthens Its Next Level Of Leadership
- 21 Apr 2010 Ascott Boosts Its Presence In Indonesia With Second Citadines Serviced Residence
- 16 Apr 2010 CapitaLand 1Q2010 Net Profit Up 169% To S$115.4 Million
- 05 Apr 2010 Ascott Extends Leadership In China With First Property In Chengdu
- 01 Apr 2010 Joint News Release By CapitaLand Limited And National Geographic Channel - "CapitaLand And National Geographic Channel Photographer Jeff Hutchens Launch "Building People" Photography Competition"
- 27 Mar 2010 Ascott Extends Footprint To Danang, Vietnam's Fourth Largest City
- 08 Mar 2010 CapitaMalls Asia - "CapitaMalls Asia Acquires Integrated Development In Chengdu For About S$114.0m"
- 04 Mar 2010 Ascott Expands Citadines Brand To Kyoto, Japan
- 19 Feb 2010 CapitaLand Celebrates 10 Years Of Building People
- 11 Feb 2010 News Release - CapitaLand Records Healthy S$1.05 Billion Net Profit For FY2009
- 09 Feb 2010 Overwhelming Response To CapitaLand's Condominium In Beijing
- 04 Feb 2010 CapitaMalls Asia - "CapitaMalls Asia Acquires Meili Mall In Chengdu For About S$95M"
- 03 Feb 2010 CapitaLand Donates S$900,000 In Bursaries To Primary Schools
- 26 Jan 2010 Ascott Reinforces Leadership Position In Thailand With Opening Of Eighth Property In Bangkok
- 22 Jan 2010 CapitaLand To Launch "Hand in Hand 20.10" Campaign In Shanghai
- 19 Jan 2010 CapitaLand's Urban Suites Continues To See Strong Sales
- 18 Jan 2010 CapitaLand Acquires 100% Stake In Orient Overseas Developments Limited For US$2.2 Billion
- 12 Jan 2010 CapitaLand Signs JV Agreement For Second Residential Project In Hanoi
- 06 Jan 2010 Phase One Of CapitaLand's Urban Suites Fully Sold
2009
- 17 Dec 2009 Ascott Opens International Serviced Residence In Tbilisi, Georgia's Capital City
- 16 Dec 2009 Ascott Launches First Citadines Serviced Residence In Malaysia
- 11 Dec 2009 CapitaLand Celebrates 15 Years In China
- 11 Dec 2009 Ascott Inks Contract To Manage Third Serviced Residence In Xi'an, China
- 02 Dec 2009 Ascott Strengthens Lead in China With The Opening Of Its Fifth Property In Beijing
- 19 Nov 2009 News Release - "Ascott and CapitaLand Hope Foundation Donate S$120,000 & Other Relief Aid To Victims Of Sumatra Earthquake And Typhoon Ketsana"
- 13 Nov 2009 CapitaLand Celebrates 15 Years In China
- 10 Nov 2009 Ascott Secures Contract For New Premium Serviced Residence In Kuala Lumpur's Largest Commercial & Lifestyle Development
- 04 Nov 2009 Ascott Expands Europe Presence With Second Citadines Serviced Residence In Germany
- 27 Oct 2009 CapitaLand Achieves 3Q2009 Net Profit Of S$281.3 Million
- 05 Oct 2009 Ascott Singapore Raffles Place Wins URA Architectural Heritage Awards
- 30 Sep 2009 Ascott Secures Contract To Manage Serviced Residence In Vietnam's Third Largest City, Hai Phong
- 29 Sep 2009 CapitaLand Wins PUB's Watermark Award 2009
- 29 Sep 2009 Ascott Is Again Tops For The Serviced Residence Categories At Business Traveller Asia-Pacific And UK Awards
- 22 Sep 2009 The Interlace Condominium Achieves 65% Sales For Units Released During Previews
- 04 Sep 2009 Joint News Release By CapitaLand Limited And Hotel Properties Limited - "CapitaLand And Hotel Properties Limited Unveil Oma's Design For The Interlace Condominium At Gillman Heights"
- 30 Jul 2009 CapitaLand Achieves 2Q2009 Net Profit Of S$124.0 Million Excluding Revaluations And Impairments
- 16 Jul 2009 CapitaLand Hope Foundation Donates S$1,000,000 To 154 Primary Schools' Welfare Funds
- 01 Jul 2009 Ascott Expands Its China Presence With Two New Properties In Chongqing And Shenzhen
- 23 Jun 2009 Ascott Marks 25th Anniversary With Over 25 Community Initiatives Worldwide
- 19 Jun 2009 CapitaLand Strengthens Its Management Bench With Younger Senior Officers Taking Leadership Roles
- 08 Jun 2009 CapitaLand Strengthens Presence In China
- 29 May 2009 CapitaLand Launches Shop For Hope And Back To School Initiatives
- 27 May 2009 CapitaLand Wins Eight BCA Awards
- 26 May 2009 Ascott Opens Second Somerset Serviced Residence In Tianjin, China
- 20 May 2009 CapitaLand Wins Cityscape Best Developer (Corporate Social Responsibility) Award
- 18 May 2009 Strong Sales Momentum Continues At the Wharf Residence Over The Weekend
- 12 May 2009 Completion Of Strategic Partnership Between CapitaLand And The Link Management Limited
- 07 May 2009 Payment Collected For About 98% Of RiverGate Apartments
- 06 May 2009 Ascott Awarded Contract To Manage New Premier Serviced Residence In Shanghai Near Xintiandi
- 24 Apr 2009 CapitaLand Achieves 1Q2009 Net Profit Of S$42.9 Million
- 09 Apr 2009 CapitaLand Recognised As Corporate Sustainability Leader By International Benchmarks
- 24 Mar 2009 CapitaLand's Summary Report 2008
- 23 Mar 2009 ION Orchard To Open For Business In July
- 17 Mar 2009 Over 100 CapitaLand Properties Participating In Earth Hour 2009
- 25 Feb 2009 Ascott Opens Its First Citadines Properties In Japan And Singapore Within Two Months
- 23 Feb 2009 CapitaLand Brings Green Message To Primary School Students Through "Green For Hope" Roadshows
- 09 Feb 2009 CapitaLand Records Healthy S$1.26 Billion Net Profit For FY2008
- 22 Jan 2009 Ascott Awarded Contract To Manage Insead's Residences In Fontainebleau, France
- 19 Jan 2009 Capitala Signs Co-Operation Agreement With Abu Dhabi Finance
- 14 Jan 2009 CapitaLand Reduces Electricity And Water Consumption
2008
- 23 Dec 2008 CapitaLand's Deputy Chairman Hsuan Owyang Retires Wef 1 January 2009 Peter Seah Appointed As New Deputy Chairman
- 22 Dec 2008 Ascott Expands Its Citadines Brand To Jakarta, Indonesia
- 03 Dec 2008 CapitaLand To Reduce Executive Staff Salaries Between 3% To 20% Group CEO To Take Maximum Salary Reduction Of 20% Steps Up Training And Staff Development
- 27 Nov 2008 Ascott Garners Seven Awards in China In Three Weeks
- 05 Nov 2008 Ascott REIT Acquires Another Yield Accretive Serviced Residence In Hanoi, Vietnam
- 31 Oct 2008 CapitaLand's Year-To-Date Net Profit Crosses Billion-Dollar Mark To Reach S$1.18 Billion
- 30 Oct 2008 Groundbreaking Of The Integrated Civic, Cultural, Retail And Entertainment Hub At Vista Xchange, one-north
- 29 Oct 2008 Ascott Awarded Contract To Manage Another Premier Serviced Residence In Beijing
- 20 Oct 2008 Raffles City Bahrain Receives Highly Prestigious CNBC Arabian Property Awards
- 16 Oct 2008 CapitaLand Receives Overwhelming Buyer Interest For Residential Apartments In Bahrain And Abu Dhabi
- 15 Oct 2008 Ascott Sweeps Top Awards As Serviced Residence Operator
- 13 Oct 2008 Ascott Acquires Historic Building In Paris
- 08 Oct 2008 Ascott Expands Presence In Gulf Region With Its Flagship Premier Property In Bahrain
- 07 Oct 2008 Developer Of Raffles City Bahrain Presents At Region's Biggest Property Exhibition - Cityscape Dubai 2008
- 06 Oct 2008 Capitala, CapitaLand's Associated Company, Receives Overwhelming Buyer Interest For Rihan Heights Residential Apartments In Arzanah, Abu Dhabi
- 05 Oct 2008 Public Sales Of Residential Apartments In Raffles City Bahrain To Be Launched At Cityscape Dubai 2008
- 03 Oct 2008 Ascott Sweeps Top Awards From Continent To Continent
- 29 Sep 2008 CRCT To Acquire Phase 2 Of Xizhimen Mall, Beijing
- 23 Sep 2008 Capitala Awards AED 1.9 Billion Main Construction Contract For Rihan Heights
- 17 Sep 2008 Management Changes At CapitaLand Retail
- 15 Sep 2008 Joint News Release By Rock Productions Pte Ltd and CapitaLand Limited - "Integrated Civic, Cultural, Retail And Entertainment Hub, Vista Xchange, One-North Contract Awarded To Hexacon Construction For Approximately S$633.0 Million"
- 11 Sep 2008 Capitala Launches Sales Of Rihan Heights - First Phase Of Arzanah
- 10 Sep 2008 Ascott Wins Three Awards For Excellence In Australia
- 08 Sep 2008 CapitaLand Divests Somerset Orchard In Singapore For S$100 Million With Gains Of About S$43 Million
- 04 Sep 2008 CapitaCommercial Trust - "CCT's Grade A Office Tenants Expand, Renew Or Take Up New Leases"
- 03 Sep 2008 CapitaLand Divests Capital Tower Beijing And Recognises A Gain Of S$163M
- 29 Aug 2008 CapitaLand Divests Its Stake In Menara Citibank, Kuala Lumpur
- 22 Aug 2008 CapitaLand Injects Four Raffles City Developments As Seed Assets Into Its 50% Owned Raffles City China Fund (RCCF)
- 06 Aug 2008 Singapore Adds Another National Heritage Icon
- 01 Aug 2008 CapitaLand Records 1H 2008 Net Profit Of S$762.7 Million
- 29 Jul 2008 Raffles City Bahrain Receives Overwhelming Buyer Interest For Its Luxurious Residential Apartments
- 28 Jul 2008 Australand 1 For 1 Rights Issue, CapitaLand Entities Commit Unconditionally To Subscribe For Full Entitlement
- 25 Jun 2008 CapitaLand Acquires Approximately 61.9% of The Total Strata Area Of Sungei Wang Plaza, Kuala Lumpur In Malaysia For RM595 Million (Approximately S$250 Million)
- 23 Jun 2008 CapitaLand And CITIC Trust Establish First RMB-Denominated Real Estate Private Equity Fund In China
- 20 Jun 2008 Ascott Opens Global Hospitality Training Centre In Singaopore
- 16 Jun 2008 Ascott Opens 4 New Properties In 4 Countries In 2 Weeks
- 11 Jun 2008 CapitaLand Wins Singapore's "Green Oscar" For Its Comprehensive Green Strategy
- 22 May 2008 CMT Signs Agreement To Acquire The Atrium@Orchard For S$839.8 Million
- 15 May 2008 CapitaLand Launches "Building A Greener Future" Programme
- 14 May 2008 CapitaLand Donates S$1 Million For Sichuan Disaster Relief
- 13 May 2008 Capitala's Flagship Project Unveiled
- 08 May 2008 Ascott Acquires Prime London Property For £43.5 Million (S$116.4 Million)
- 30 Apr 2008 CapitaLand Posts 1Q2008 Net Profit Of S$247.5 Million
- 28 Apr 2008 CapitaLand Completes Compulsory Acquisition Of Ascott
- 25 Apr 2008 CapitaLand And Eurasia Logistics No Longer Pursuing Transaction
- 24 Apr 2008 CapitaLand Acquires Prime 30-Acre Site To Build Its First IT Park & Office Development In India In Partnership With Arcapita
- 23 Apr 2008 Somerset Capital To Compulsorily Acquire Ascott
- 21 Apr 2008 Mubadala & CapitaLand Launch Joint Venture Real Estate Company
- 31 Mar 2008 News Release - Organisational Re-Alignment At CapitaLand Group
- 31 Mar 2008 Joint News Release By CapitaLand Limited And Spring Singapore - "SPRING Singapore And CapitaLand Retail Co-Organise Inaugural Overseas Mission To China For Singapore SME Retailers"
- 27 Mar 2008 CapitaLand To Develop 1,400 Homes In Ho Chi Minh City
- 20 Mar 2008 Date Of Despatch Of Summary Report To Shareholders 2007 And Circular To Shareholders
- 14 Mar 2008 Somerset Capital Notifies Ascott Shareholders It Will Acquire Remaining Ascott Shares
- 11 Mar 2008 The Offer For Ascott Is Now Closed
- 27 Feb 2008 CapitaLand Strengthens Vietnam Presence With New Business Initiatives
- 25 Feb 2008 Somerset Capital Now Owns 96.7% Of Ascott
- 22 Feb 2008 CapitaLand Forms Joint Venture With Australand To Establish A Pan-Asian Development Platform In The Industrial And Logistics Sectors
- 22 Feb 2008 CapitaLand Achieves Exceptional S$2.8 Billion Profit for FY2007, A Record For Fourth Consecutive Year
- 21 Feb 2008 Somerset Capital Now Owns More Than 90% Of Ascott
- 01 Feb 2008 CapitaLand Raises S$1.3 Billion Through A 10-Year Convertible Bond Issue
- 31 Jan 2008 CapitaLand Supports Singapore's 2010 Youth Olympic Games Bid
- 29 Jan 2008 Somerset Capital Despatches Offer Document To Ascott Shareholders
- 26 Jan 2008 CapitaRetail China Trust's ATM Offering Fully Taken Up
- 25 Jan 2008 CapitaRetail China Trust To Issue New Units At An Issue Price Of S$1.36 Per Unit
- 25 Jan 2008 CapitaRetail China Trust's Private Placement Fully Subscribed Within 30 Minutes After Its Launch
- 22 Jan 2008 CapitaLand Partners Prestige Group And Advance India Projects Limited
- 08 Jan 2008 Somerset Capital Launches Unconditional Cash Offer To Privatise The Ascott Group Limited
2007
- 21 Dec 2007 Strata Titles Board's Approval Obtained For The En-bloc Purchase Of Gillman Heights Condomium
- 22 Nov 2007 CapitaLand Establishes Approximately US$600 Million (S$880M) India Private Property Fund, CapitaRetail India Development Fund
- 22 Nov 2007 CapitaLand Cements Staff Development Commitment With Official Opening Of CLIMB
- 17 Nov 2007 CapitaLand Hope Foundation And CapitaLand Retail Partner UNICEF And Singapore's Community Chest in Inaugural Charity Drive
- 26 Oct 2007 CapitaLand Achieves 3Q 2007 Profit Of S$564 Million, More Than Two Times That Of 3Q 2006
- 25 Oct 2007 CapitaLand Zhixin Acquires Three Sites In Chengdu City To Develop Integrated Township Of More Than 7,000 Homes
- 19 Oct 2007 CapitaLand Acquires Prime Commercial Site In Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province
- 16 Oct 2007 Chairman And CEO Of American Express Company Speaks At CapitaLand's 3rd Raffles International Leadership Lecture
- 13 Oct 2007 Official Opening Of Xizhimen Mall, Beijing
- 02 Oct 2007 Twenty-First Anniversary Of Raffles City Singapore
- 24 Sep 2007 CapitaLand Hope Foundation Donates $1,000,000 To Ten Charities
- 09 Sep 2007 Rock Productions And CapitaLand Develop Integrated Civic, Cultural, Retail And Entertainment Hub At Vista Xchange, one-north
- 06 Sep 2007 CapitaLand Successfully Establishes CapitaRetail China Development Fund II
- 23 Aug 2007 CapitaLand Acquires A Commercial Site For Quality Offices And High-End Business Accommodation In Shanghai
- 22 Aug 2007 CapitaLand And Vietnamese Partner To Jointly Develop 1,200 Apartments In Ho Chi Minh City
- 16 Aug 2007 CapitaLand Acquires Gurney Plaza, Penang And MINES Shopping Fair, Selangor In Malaysia For Over RM1.2 Billion (Approximately S$527.1 Million)
- 31 Jul 2007 CapitaLand Records 1H 2007 Profit Of S$1.5 Billion
- 30 Jul 2007 CapitaLand To Establish Two CapitaRetail Funds Worth Over US$1.2 Billion
- 16 Jul 2007 ION Orchard - 'Centre Of Gravity' For Singapore Retail
- 10 Jul 2007 CapitaLand Signs Co-operative Agreement With Vanke
- 12 Jun 2007 CapitaLand Acquires Char Yong Gardens, A Freehold Site In The Prime Orchard Road District
- 11 Jun 2007 Mubadala And CapitaLand Sign Joint Venture
- 11 Jun 2007 CapitaLand To Sign JV Agreement With Mubadala Development Company
- 07 Jun 2007 CapitaLand's First Residential Project In Vietnam Sees Overwhelming Buyers' Interest
- 25 May 2007 CapitaLand Achieves Highest Conversion Premium At 72% For Its 2.95%, S$1 Billion Convertible Bond Issue
- 25 May 2007 CapitaLand China Acquires Residential Site For 3,800 Homes In Chengdu City, Sichuan Province
- 02 May 2007 Successful Close Of CapitaLand's 12th Private Equity And Second Islamic Real Estate Fund
- 27 Apr 2007 CapitaLand Achieves 1Q2007 Record Profit Of S$608 Million, More than 4 Times Higher Than 1Q2006
- 26 Apr 2007 CapitaLand Signs MOU With Eurasia Logistics, A Major Russian Logistics Property Developer
- 09 Apr 2007 CapitaLand Launches The Seafront On Meyer
- 05 Apr 2007 CapitaLand Acquires Shanghai Residential Site For Development Into 200 Homes
- 03 Apr 2007 The Orchard Residences' Phase One Comprising 98 Units Fully Sold
- 30 Mar 2007 CapitaLand Announces Management Changes
- 28 Mar 2007 CapitaLand's Malaysia Commercial Development Fund Attracts Strong Interest Of Over 3 Times Upon Closing
- 23 Mar 2007 CapitaLand Monetises Temasek Tower For Over S$1 Billion
- 21 Mar 2007 The Orchard Residences Achieves Record Pricing Of Over $4,000 Per Square Foot In Singapore
- 16 Feb 2007 CapitaLand Divests Its Strata Space In Samsung Hub For S$152.9 Million
- 14 Feb 2007 CapitaLand Posts Record Profit Of Over S$1 Billion For FY2006
- 13 Feb 2007 CapitaLand To Acquire Stake In Japan REIT
- 06 Feb 2007 CapitaLand Acquires Gillman Heights Condominium
- 05 Feb 2007 Orchard Turn Residential Development Named ''The Orchard Residences''
- 31 Jan 2007 Kee Teck Koon Takes On Additional Role As Chief Investment Officer (CIO)
- 31 Jan 2007 CapitaLand Appoints Jennie Chua As Chief Strategic Relations Officer
- 15 Jan 2007 CapitaLand's China Retail Footprint On Track to More Than Double To Over 70 Malls With 6 New Acquisitions And MOUs Signed
- 10 Jan 2007 Macao Studio City To Bring Unique Asian Starpower To Booming Cotai
- 09 Jan 2007 CapitaLand Signs Share Purchase Agreement For A Prime Integrated Leisure And Entertainment Development Project In Macau
- 08 Jan 2007 Quill Capita Trust Posted 17% Premium Over Its Retail Offer Price Of RM0.84 On The Close of Its First Day Of Trading
2006
- 28 Dec 2006 MRCB, CapitaLand And Quill Form Joint Venture Company And Acquire Site For Prime Project In KL Sentral
- 27 Dec 2006 Quill Capita Trust Closes Retail Offering With 7.6 Times Demand
- 26 Dec 2006 CapitaLand Celebrates The Completion Of Clarke Quay's S$85 Million Redevelopment Works
- 26 Dec 2006 CapitaLand's Joint Venture Company Acquires First Residential Site In Chengdu City, Sichuan Province
- 21 Dec 2006 CapitaLand Acquires A 5.45% Stake In Leading Kansai Residential Developer, SAMTY Co., Ltd.
- 20 Dec 2006 CapitaLand And YNH Property Sign MOU To Jointly Develop Prime Site In Kuala Lumpur Golden Triangle
- 19 Dec 2006 Quill Capita Trust Institutional Offering 12.41 Times Subscribed
- 15 Dec 2006 CapitaLand Acquires Third Residential Site In Foshan City
- 14 Dec 2006 CCT Accepts Offer To Invest In Quill Capita Trust
- 13 Dec 2006 CapitaLand Launches First Malaysia Commercial Development Fund With Development Value Of US$1 Billion (S$1.5 Billion)
- 12 Dec 2006 CapitaLand Launches The Largest Shariah Compliant Real Estate Fund Of Its Kind In The GCC Region And Asia
- 11 Dec 2006 CapitaLand Launches Quill Capita Trust In Malaysia With The Quill Group
- 29 Nov 2006 CapitaLand Acquires 1st Commercial Site In Chengdu City, Sichuan Province
- 29 Nov 2006 CapitaRetail China Trust Receives Overwhelming Institutional Demand Of 196 Times Subscription
- 29 Nov 2006 Atlantis Sentosa Offers State-Of-The-Art Water Wonderland With Thrills And Spills For The Whole Family In Aquaventure Attraction
- 21 Nov 2006 Atlantis Sentosa To Be A New Gourmet Food Destination
- 21 Nov 2006 Atlantis Sentosa To Be A New Gourmet Food Destination
- 20 Nov 2006 Atlantis Sentosa To Deliver Interactive And Edutainment Experiences For Guests Of All Ages
- 06 Nov 2006 CapitaLand's Preview Sales For The Metropolitan Sees Strong Demand - Increases Phase One units From 180 To 250 Units
- 01 Nov 2006 CapitaLand Acquires Second Residential Site In Foshan City, Guangdong Province
- 31 Oct 2006 Orchard Turn Groundbreaking Ceremony Unveils Iconic Architectural And Experiential Concept For Orchard Road
- 29 Oct 2006 CapitaLand Acquires 29.75% Stake In Central China Holdings Group, A Leading Henan Developer
- 23 Oct 2006 CapitaLand Receives Eligibility To List The First Pure-Play China Retail REIT, CapitaRetail China Trust ('CRCT'), In Singapore
- 16 Oct 2006 Kerzner CapitaLand's Proposed Sentosa IR, Atlantis Sentosa - Total Investment Of S$5.28 Billion
- 12 Oct 2006 Kerzner And CapitaLand Reiterate Commitment To Sentosa IR Bid
- 10 Oct 2006 CapitaLand Acquires Residential Site In Foshan City, Guangdong Province
- 10 Oct 2006 Kerzner And CapitaLand Submit Proposal For Sentosa Integrated Resort
- 29 Sep 2006 CapitaRetail Japan Fund Acquires Fifth Mall In Hokkaido, Japan For Over JPY 4 Billion (S$56 Million)
- 28 Sep 2006 CapitaLand Acquires Silver Tower, A Freehold Site In The Prime Orchard Road District
- 25 Sep 2006 CapitaLand Receives Foreign Investment Licence For Its Vietnam Residential Project
- 05 Sep 2006 CapitaLand Signs MOU For Second Residential Project In Ho Chi Minh City
- 04 Sep 2006 ARC-CapitaLand Residences Japan To Acquire Three New Residential Properties From SAMTY Co.
- 16 Aug 2006 CapitaLand Sells 'Penthouse Series' At Scotts HighPark For Above S$2,000 psf
- 14 Aug 2006 Final Phase of RiverGate Launched With Record Price Of S$1,700 psf Achieved
- 03 Aug 2006 CapitaLand Achieves 1H2006 Profit Of S$288.7 Million, Up 35.2%
- 01 Aug 2006 CapitaLand Sells Its Interest In Hotel Inter-Continental, Valuing The Hotel Property At S$250 Million
- 21 Jul 2006 Orchard Turn Contract Awarded To Penta-Ocean For S$478M
- 13 Jul 2006 CapitaLand Invests in Two Residential Sites In Beijing
- 11 Jul 2006 Kerzner And CapitaLand To Put Sentosa On The World Map With The Magical Touch Of Architect Frank Gehry And IR Visionary Sol Kerzner
- 16 Jun 2006 CapitaLand Appoints Wong Heang Fine As The CEO Of CapitaLand Integrated, Leisure, Entertainment And Conventions (CapitaLand ILEC) And Dr Lynda Wee As Principal / SVP (Learning & Development)
- 07 Jun 2006 CapitaLand Prepares Scotts HighPark For Private Previews
- 06 Jun 2006 CapitaLand Establishes Two CapitaRetail Funds Of Over US$1 Billion (S$1.6 Billion) And Proposes Listing Of China Retail REIT
- 18 May 2006 CapitaLand Signs Agreement To Acquire Xihuan Plaza Retail Mall In Beijing For S$260 Million
- 17 May 2006 CapitaLand Acquires First Residential Site In Hangzhou
- 09 May 2006 CapitaLand Completes Clarke Quay's Phase-Two S$80 Million Repositioning Project
- 03 May 2006 CapitaLand And Sun Hung Kai Properties Appoint Soon Su Lin As CEO, Orchard Turn Developments
- 03 May 2006 CapitaLand Signs MOU To Develop Prime Waterfront Integrated Development In Bahrain's Capital
- 20 Apr 2006 CapitaLand Forms Joint Venture With India's Largest Listed Retailer, Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd
- 30 Mar 2006 MGM MIRAGE And CapitaLand Submit Proposal For Marina Bay Integrated Resort
- 16 Mar 2006 Cirque du Soleil In Exclusive Tie Up With MGM MIRAGE-CapitaLand For Marina Bay Integrated Resort
- 13 Mar 2006 MGM Mirage-CapitaLand Teams Up With Media Asia & Associates To Bring Top Asian Artistes And Performers To Marina Bay Integrated Resort
- 13 Mar 2006 CapitaLand Acquires 20% Stake In Lai Fung Holdings, A Hong Kong-Listed Company
- 09 Mar 2006 CapitaLand Launches CapitaCard
- 08 Mar 2006 Press Statement - TCC Capital Land
- 28 Feb 2006 MGM Mirage-CapitaLand Announce Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates As Principal Architect For Marina Bay Integrated Resort Bid
- 17 Feb 2006 CapitaLand's Profit Doubles To S$750.5 Million For FY2005
- 15 Feb 2006 CapitaLand Forms Joint Venture To Develop Residential Project In Mumbai, India
- 14 Feb 2006 CapitaLand In Joint Venture To Acquire And Develop Prime Residential Site In Ho Chi Minh City
- 23 Jan 2006 CapitaLand Supports Ascott's First Pan-Asian REIT
- 20 Jan 2006 CapitaLand Projects Win Six Awards For Landscape Architecture
- 18 Jan 2006 CapitaLand's Joint Venture To Acquire And Develop Prime Residential Site In Kuala Lumpur
2005
- 30 Dec 2005 CapitaLand Sets Up New Unit And Recruits Senior Executive To Spearhead Its Shari'ah Compliant Real Estate Financial Business
- 08 Dec 2005 CapitaLand's Thai JV Launches The Empire Place, A Luxurious Condominium In Bangkok's CBD
- 02 Dec 2005 CapitaLand Sells Seiyu Singapore To Beijing Hualian Group For S$4 Million
- 30 Nov 2005 CapitaRetail Japan Fund Acquires Fourth Mall In Hokkaido, Japan For Approximately JPY5.3 Billion (S$79 Million)
- 22 Nov 2005 CapitaLand Partners Hong Kong's Lai Fung Holdings To Build 3,000 Homes In Guangzhou
- 21 Nov 2005 CapitaLand Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Launch Of Charity Foundation And Book
- 11 Nov 2005 CapitaLand's profit increases five-fold to S$443.8 million in 3Q 2005 boosting year-to-date profit to S$657.3 million
- 04 Nov 2005 Raffles International Leadership Lecture 2005
- 03 Nov 2005 CapitaLand Launches RiverEdge Condominium In Tanjong Rhu
- 31 Oct 2005 CapitaRetail Japan Fund Acquires Third Mall In Chiba For Approximately JPY21 Billion (S$313 Billion)
- 27 Oct 2005 CapitaLand Acquires Dragon View Park Site Through A Collective Sale
- 26 Oct 2005 CapitaLand, As Strategic Partner To The Link Management, Remains Committed To Invest US$180 Million
- 24 Oct 2005 CapitaLand Sets Up Its Eighth Private Equity Fund
- 18 Oct 2005 CapitaLand Acquires Seiyu Singapore To Unlock Value At Parco Bugis Junction
- 17 Oct 2005 CapitaLand Invests In Largest Private Rental Apartment Project In Japan's Fukuoka City
- 22 Sep 2005 ARC-CapitaLand Residences Japan Acquires Five Properties And Secures Pipeline Of Rental Apartments
- 19 Sep 2005 CapitaLand's Thai JV Acquires Two New Prime Residential Sites In Bangkok
- 26 Aug 2005 OKS Capital Joins CapitaLand As Strategic Partner For Tanjong Rhu Site
- 05 Aug 2005 CapitaLand's profit jumps 79% to S$214 million for 1H2005
- 08 Jul 2005 CapitaLand to invest and manage 15 more retail malls in China, anchored by Wal-Mart
- 24 Jun 2005 Nurturing Of Youths In Singapore And Abroad
- 14 Jun 2005 AIG Tower 80% Pre-Leased Prior To Receiving Its Occupation Permit
- 08 Jun 2005 CapitaLand's Thai JV Acquires 2nd Prime Residential Site In Bangkok - Plans To Have High-End Landed Homes Launch Ready In 4Q2005
- 19 May 2005 RiverGate to be officially launched this weekend - 65% of 210 units released for preview sales have been sold
- 16 May 2005 Management changes at CapitaLand Group
- 13 May 2005 CapitaLand And Keppel Land Jointly Sign Agreements For Participation in An Increased Interest In Bugis Junction
- 11 May 2005 CapitaLand establishes first Shari'ah compliant property joint venture with Bahrain-based Arcapita - US$300 million (S$480 million) to invest in Japanese rental apartments
- 05 May 2005 CapitaLand's profit up by 43% to S$70 million for 1Q2005
- 29 Apr 2005 CapitaLand divests property services unit, PREMAS International, for S$62 million
- 14 Apr 2005 CapitaLand signs agreement to increase its stake in Bugis Junction
- 13 Apr 2005 CapitaLand acquires its first development site in Ningbo, China - Plans to build mid to high-rise apartments, offices and retail shops
- 06 Apr 2005 Enbloc sale of 80 units of RiverGate
- 04 Apr 2005 CapitaRetail Japan Fund Closes at JPY44.13 billion (S$680 million)
- 07 Mar 2005 CapitaLand signs agreement to acquire office property in Beijing / Building to be CapitaLand's flagship office when completed in 2006
- 01 Mar 2005 CapitaLand acquires 90% stake in Ghim Li Property / To develop riverfront residential site in Tanjong Rhu in 2005
- 25 Feb 2005 CapitaLand acquires Beijing site for mixed development / Plans to build high-rise apartments, office and retail podium
- 21 Feb 2005 CapitaRetail Japan Fund acquires its second mall in Osaka for JPY7.5 billion (S$120 million) / Enlarging CapitaLand?s retail footprint in Japan
- 07 Feb 2005 CapitaLand triples its PATMI to S$313 million for FY2004
- 24 Jan 2005 CapitaLand sells stake in project company owning Shanghai office building for S$50 million gain
- 20 Jan 2005 CapitaLand Partners Kerzner International And MGM MIRAGE For Integrated Resorts
- 14 Jan 2005 CapitaLand develops its Guangzhou site into a mixed project with homes and serviced apartments
2004
- 23 Dec 2004 CapitaLand Signs Joint Venture To Acquire And Manage Retail Malls Anchored By Wal-Mart In China
- 09 Dec 2004 AIG, CapitaLand And Lai Sun Celebrate AIG Tower Topping Out
- 01 Dec 2004 TCC Capital Land To Officially Launch Athenee Residence In Bangkok
- 30 Nov 2004 CapitaLand launches its Jellicoe Road condominium, Citylights - Features include sky terraces, unobstructed views for most units
- 08 Nov 2004 CapitaLand reorganises business structure to take on growing opportunities in real estate and hospitality businesses
- 24 Sep 2004 CapitaLand acquires new residential site in Shanghai - Plans to develop 700 homes on the site
- 02 Sep 2004 CapitaLand Starts Preview For Varsity Park
- 27 Aug 2004 The Link Management appoints CapitaLand as strategic partner
- 05 Aug 2004 CapitaLand posts after-tax profit of S$118.6 million
- 29 Jul 2004 CapitaLand plans to launch Varsity Park Condominium
- 06 Jul 2004 CapitaLand Acquires First Residential Site In Guangzhou, China
- 29 Jun 2004 CapitaLand divests its stake in Shinjuku Square Tower, Tokyo
- 17 Jun 2004 CapitaLand acquires prime landed site in Chaoyang, Beijing
- 15 Jun 2004 CapitaLand units divest Somerset Lake Point for THB1,825 million
- 16 May 2004 Raffles City Shanghai Official Launch Ceremony
- 11 May 2004 CapitaCommercial Trust (CCT) made its debut today on the Singapore Exchange
- 10 May 2004 CapitaCommercial Trust (CCT) starts trading on SGX-ST tomorrow
- 03 May 2004 CapitaLand posts S$48.5 million net profit for first quarter
- 23 Apr 2004 CapitaLand's S$262 million rated RMBS two times subscribed, Strong investor demand seen in Europe and U.S. for all tranches
- 19 Apr 2004 CapitaLand's Japan Fund to buy more malls, Fund secures 10 billion (S$155 million) from institutional investors
- 07 Apr 2004 CapitaLand's Thai JV acquires prime residential site in Bangkok CBD, Plans to have high end condominium launch ready in 2004
- 05 Apr 2004 CapitaLand launches S$262 million rated RMBS issue, Its third RMBS, backed by successful residential sales
- 29 Mar 2004 CapitaLand acquires prime Shanghai residential site
- 16 Mar 2004 S$580 million CMBS for CCT more than four times oversubscribed
- 16 Mar 2004 CapitaCommercial Trust (CCT) proposes to start trading in May 2004 subject to relevant approvals, Forecast* for annualised distribution per CCT unit raised by 6.6%
- 12 Mar 2004 Richard Hu to assume position as Chairman of CapitaLand Board from Philip Yeo who provided leadership since its inception
- 02 Mar 2004 CapitaLand launches S$580 million rated CMBS for CapitaCommercial Trust (CCT), Follows CapitaRetail Singapore's recent S$506 million CMBS issue forretail properties
- 01 Mar 2004 CapitaRetail Singapore successfully closes S$506 million CMBS issue for retail properties, Singapore's first CMBS with Euro-denominated Notes
- 11 Feb 2004 ANA Hotel Singapore to close in April 2004
- 06 Feb 2004 CapitaLand rewards shareholders with free commercial REIT units
- 06 Feb 2004 CapitaLand posts S$105.3 million net profit for 2003
- 19 Jan 2004 CapitaLand signs conditional agreement to acquire prime residential site in Tanjong Rhu for S$51.9 million
2003
- 07 Nov 2003 CapitaLand Attains Profit After Tax Of S$67.0 Million For Third Quarter Of 2003
- 05 Nov 2003 CapitaLand to launch The Botanic on Lloyd (懿园)
- 08 Oct 2003 CapitaLand plans 43-storey condominium for Jellicoe site
- 22 Sep 2003 Sophisticated security access system to debut in Hitachi Tower
- 15 Sep 2003 CapitaLand China acquires prime residential site in Beijing
- 11 Sep 2003 CapitaLand Signs Joint Venture Agreement With TCC Land To Expand Its Presence In Thailand
- 10 Sep 2003 CapitaMall Trust Proposes to Take Stake In Fund To Enjoy Yield Accretion
- 03 Sep 2003 CapitaLand Commercial establishes trust to acquire Lot 1 Shoppers' Mall for S$243.8 million
- 10 Aug 2003 CapitaLand Posts A Profit After Tax Of S$112.3 Million For The First Half Of 2003, A 13.9% Increase
- 04 Aug 2003 Two leading property developers in first joint venture to purchase Parkview Condo Site for redevelopment
- 16 Jul 2003 CapitaLand sells 70% of units launched at La Cité
- 09 Jul 2003 Temasek Holdings, IE Singapore and CapitaLand co-present largest forum in post-Sars China
- 03 Jul 2003 Capital Tower bags regional award for energy efficiency
- 22 Jun 2003 Overwhelming Demand For New CMT Units
- 12 Jun 2003 CapitaMall Trust - Public ATM Offering Of 30 Million New Units Fully Taken Up
- 11 Jun 2003 CapitaMall Trust New Units To Be Issued At S$1.07 Per Unit
- 05 Jun 2003 Robinson Group to open John Little and Marks & Spencer at Plaza Singapura
- 19 May 2003 CapitaLand employees donate to Healthcare Frontliners Award for Nursing Students at Nanyang Polytechnic
- 13 May 2003 IMM Building Acquisition expected to increase Unitholder Distributions by over 9% to about 8 per unit
- 25 Apr 2003 CapitaLand Posts S$71.2 Million Profit Before Tax For First Quarter
- 17 Mar 2003 Plaza Singapura to see more new tenants soon
- 13 Mar 2003 Ubi Techpark Relaunch A Success
- 07 Mar 2003 CapitaLand's China homes record strong sales
- 03 Mar 2003 CapitaLand China CEO sees strong underpinnings for growth in China
- 03 Mar 2003 CapitaLand to increase overseas earnings to over 50% in 2003
- 03 Mar 2003 CapitaLand to grow its assets under management (AUM) in 2003 through North East Asian initiatives
- 02 Mar 2003 CapitaLand blue chip offices continue to command above market rents
- 27 Feb 2003 Kee Teck Koon takes over as CEO for CapitaLands Commercial and Financial business units
- 17 Feb 2003 CapitaLand enhances asset value for Clarke Quay
- 29 Jan 2003 CapitaLand plans for more electronic parking systems for its office buildings and retail malls
2002
- 20 Dec 2002 CapitaLand signs conditional agreement to buy IMM Building
- 05 Dec 2002 Singapore premanent residents, town councils and statutory boards to receive gross income distributions
- 21 Nov 2002 CapitaLand creates new garden homes with Glentrees
- 15 Oct 2002 CapitaLand's Summit Residences (汇豪天下) Previews
- 24 Sep 2002 CapitaLand acquires residential site in Beijing
- 18 Sep 2002 CapitaLand to officially launch freehold Casabella
- 12 Sep 2002 CapitaMall Trust - CPF members may now use Ordinary Account savings to invest in CMT
- 02 Sep 2002 CapitaLand officially launches Belmond Green at $948 psf
- 02 Sep 2002 CapitaLand and partners commemorate topping-out for Raffles City Shanghai
- 09 Aug 2002 Remaking Singapore - A New Look For The Real Estate Market
- 29 Jul 2002 AIG Tower A New Icon in Hong Kong's Spectacular Skyline
- 30 May 2002 CapitaLand to launch The Shelford at average price of $738 psf
- 25 Apr 2002 Preview Sales For The Waterina Hits 80%
- 22 Apr 2002 More than half of The Waterina Phase 1 taken up over Sunday preview
- 18 Apr 2002 CapitaLand acquires prime residential site in Shanghai
- 16 Apr 2002 CapitaLand Wins Two Construction Excellence Awards
- 22 Feb 2002 Exclusive Real Estate Joint Venture a First in China
- 25 Jan 2002 PREMAS International Seals Agreement with the Halton Group
- 21 Jan 2002 CapitaLand Restructures Strategic Business Units
- 16 Jan 2002 CapitaLand Appoints Supervisory Team To Review The Structure For The Proposed Listing Of The SPT
- 10 Jan 2002 Official Launch Of Singapores First Wholesale Property Fund
- 04 Jan 2002 News Release
2001
- 17 Dec 2001 Tanamera Crest fully sold in three weeks
- 10 Dec 2001 CapitaLand Residential chalks up strong sales over the weekend
- 06 Dec 2001 Singapore launch for Australands The Docks Phase Two this weekend
- 05 Dec 2001 CapitaLand Residential launches The Levelz this weekend at $788 psf
- 03 Dec 2001 Tanamera Crest gets Overwhelming Response
- 29 Nov 2001 CapitaLand Residential sets benchmark price for Tanamera Crest at $445 psf
- 28 Nov 2001 CapitaLand Commercial Finalises Plans For Private Trust
- 12 Nov 2001 SingMall Property Trust Management Limited, A Subsidiary Of CapitaLand Limited, Announces The Deferment Of Listing Of SingMall Property Trust And Cancels Initial Public Offering
- 31 Oct 2001 CapitaLand Attains Net Profit of $82 million in 3rd Quarter
- 12 Oct 2001 CapitaLand creates new fee-based business unit under its former CFO and appoints new CFO to augment its senior management
- 08 Oct 2001 CapitaLand Commercial Sells Prime London Office Property For S$125 Million
- 23 Aug 2001 PREMAS International launches PREMAS Training College, and sets the pace for training and development in the Property Services industry
- 22 Aug 2001 CapitaLand Commercial progresses plans for listed Singapore Property Trust for retail malls
- 17 Aug 2001 Research MOU Signing Between PREMAS International And Centre For Total Building Performance (NUS)
- 17 Aug 2001 PREMAS International - Breaking New Grounds & Redefining Property Services
- 01 Aug 2001 CapitaLand Limited posts a 27% increase in turnover, a 204% increase in earnings before interest and tax and exceeds full year divestment goal in 1H 2001
- 26 Jul 2001 Launch Of S$875 Million Singapore Property Fund
- 19 Jul 2001 Propbuzz Acquires PropertyLifestyle
- 29 Jun 2001 CapitaLand Residential has sold 20 units of freehold condominium Avalon to IP Property Fund Asia Limited
- 26 Jun 2001 CapitaLand seals long-term commitment to China property market, officially launching CapitaLand China Holdings Group in Shanghai
- 25 Jun 2001 CapitaLand Forms Strategic Alliance With ERGO Trust, Financial Services Provider Of ERGO Insurance Group And Other Institutional Investors
- 20 Jun 2001 CapitaLand Residential To Launch SunGlade - About 40 Per Cent Of Phase I Sold During Preview
- 15 Jun 2001 CapitaLand And HVB Closing First Rated Securitisation Bond In Singapore Amid Positive Response
- 13 Jun 2001 CapitaLand China Officially Launches Manhattan Heights In Shanghai
- 25 Apr 2001 Standard Chartered Bank and CapitaLand Residential forge Financial Investment Package for homebuyers of The Floravale and Woodsvale
- 09 Feb 2001 CapitaLand Commercial Sells Three Properties
- 01 Feb 2001 Tanamera Crest - CapitaLand's Maiden Residential Launch
2000
- 28 Nov 2000 Official Launch Of CapitaLand Group
No results found.