News
CapitaLand To Roll Out Enhanced COVID-19 Safety Measures At Its Singapore Malls Through Innovative Tech Solutions
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 29, 2020 6:41
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand enhances COVID-19 safety measures at its malls through innovative tech solutions
|Announcement Reference
|SG200529OTHRQON4
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.