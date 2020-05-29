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About Us
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Global

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News

CapitaLand To Roll Out Enhanced COVID-19 Safety Measures At Its Singapore Malls Through Innovative Tech Solutions

29 May 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 29, 2020 6:41
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand enhances COVID-19 safety measures at its malls through innovative tech solutions
Announcement Reference SG200529OTHRQON4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 311,333 bytes)
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