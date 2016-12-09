News
680 Underprivileged Children In Malaysia To Benefit From CapitaLand's My Schoolbag Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 9, 2016 18:07
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|680 underprivileged children in Malaysia to benefit from CapitaLand's My Schoolbag programme
|Announcement Reference
|SG161209OTHRA0CF
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued a news release on the above matter, as attached for information.