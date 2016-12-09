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News

680 Underprivileged Children In Malaysia To Benefit From CapitaLand's My Schoolbag Programme

09 Dec 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 9, 2016 18:07
Status New
Announcement Sub Title 680 underprivileged children in Malaysia to benefit from CapitaLand's My Schoolbag programme
Announcement Reference SG161209OTHRA0CF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued a news release on the above matter, as attached for information.

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