News
Ascott Surpasses 100th Property Milestone In China With Seven New Properties Secured Across Six Cities
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 27, 2017 9:00
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|News Release - "Ascott surpasses 100th property milestone in China with seven new properties"
|Announcement Reference
|SG170627OTHRXB7J
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.The above news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2017.