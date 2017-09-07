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About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Receives World Recognition For Sustainable Practices In Dow Jones Sustainability World Index And Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark

07 Sep 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 7, 2017 17:09
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand receives world recognition for sustainable practices in DJSI and 2017 GRESB
Announcement Reference SG170907OTHRBGQF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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