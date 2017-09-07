News
CapitaLand Receives World Recognition For Sustainable Practices In Dow Jones Sustainability World Index And Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 7, 2017 17:09
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand receives world recognition for sustainable practices in DJSI and 2017 GRESB
|Announcement Reference
|SG170907OTHRBGQF
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.