News
CapitaLand Residential To Launch SunGlade - About 40 Per Cent Of Phase I Sold During Preview
Singapore, June 20 - SunGlade condominium will be officially launched this Saturday, June 23, at an average price of S$500 per square foot. A total of 216 units will be available under the Phase 1 launch of the 475-unit, 99-year leasehold condomimium.
Over a two-day preview, about 40 per cent were sold as buyers welcome its convenient location opposite the future Serangoon Central MRT station. Sited at the junction of Serangoon Avenue 2 and Upper Serangoon Road, SunGlade is an ideal choice for upgraders and those who have grown up in the area and have come to appreciate its convenient proximity to schools, amenities and transportation links.
Stamp duty will be absorbed by CapitaLand Residential and buyers will also receive a $3,000 voucher for computer equipment.
To encourage multi-generation families to stay closer to their loved ones, immediate family members who purchase more than one unit will enjoy an additional one per cent discount off each unit purchased.
CapitaLand Residential Chief Operating Officer Steve McMillan said: "We believe that SunGlade is very attractively priced given its proximity to the MRT station. The design theme centres around the needs of both multi-generation families and young couples starting out."
Unit sizes range from 807 sq ft to 1,830 sq ft (75 sqm to 170 sqm) and buyers have a choice of five unit types, from two-bedroom to four-bedroom. There are 24 duplex-penthouse units with four bedrooms and roof terraces.
Each unit is tastefully finished with quality marble flooring and timber skirtings for the living and dining areas, and timber parquet for the bedrooms and study. It also comes complete with furnishings including built-in wardrobes, designer kitchen cabinets and granite worktop for the kitchen. The apartments are wired with Internet connection points in the various rooms.
SunGlade offers a variety of facilities with something for everyone in the family. Grandparents may enjoy Tai Chi by the bamboo grove or watch their grandchildren form new friendships in the fun pool. Modern-day parents may prefer a shared moment at the pavilion, or head for the gymnasium or tennis court for some exercise. Families may also enjoy a get-together barbecue with friends and relatives.
SunGlade is easily accessible via major highways including TPE, CTE and PIE, the future Serangoon Central MRT station (expected to be completed by 2002 on the NE line and 2010 on the Circle line) and the nearby Serangoon Central bus interchange. It is also conveniently located near amenities including shops and supermarkets. In the vicinity, there is also a childcare centre kindergartens, and schools including Rosyth Primary, Yanzheng Primary, St Gabriels, Maris Stella, Paya Lebar MGS, Zhonghua Secondary, Serangoon Junior College and Nanyang Junior College.
About CapitaLand Residential Limited:
CapitaLand Residential Limited is committed to developing premier, high quality homes in its target markets. Its portfolio includes quality developments such as Avalon, Aspen Heights, The Loft and SunHaven in Singapore, Woodcroft and Balmain Shores in Australia, and Chrysanthemum Park in Shanghai, China.
It aims to build its premium position with emphasis on product leadership and the continuous introduction of innovation including enhanced living environments and intelligent e-lifestyle residences.
CapitaLand Residential is the residential property business unit of CapitaLand Limited, Southeast Asias largest listed property company with assets of more than S$19 billion.