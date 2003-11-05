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CapitaLand to launch The Botanic on Lloyd (懿园)
CapitaLand will be launching its latest residential development, The Botanic on Lloyd. This freehold, boutique development at Lloyd Road is priced at an average of $1,030 per square foot.
The Botanic on Lloyd is elegantly designed with private gardens for each home. These homes are surrounded by lush landscaping that draws its inspiration from botanic gardens. The release of The Botanic on Lloyd follows the successful launch of The Imperial condominium at Jalan Rumbia in August this year. Currently, about 82% of The Imperial is sold.
Ms Patricia Chia, Deputy CEO of CapitaLand Residential Singapore, said: "We have received many enquiries from high net-worth individuals, both in Singapore and from overseas. To-date, we have accepted bookings for about 20 units. The buyers are attracted to The Botanic on Lloyd as it is a distinctive development in a prime location, close to the bustling Orchard Road. At the same time, they can enjoy the lush greenery of their own private gardens and the spaciousness of the individual homes."
The Botanic on Lloyd resembles a garden located in the city. Its verdantlandscaping is reminiscent of a small botanic garden. The flora and fauna include tall palms found in drier climes, and water plants that flourish near the water's edge. Even the swimming pool has been designed with a lush landscape around it to look like a natural lake.
The development nestles amidst the Lloyd Road residential estate, which has a charming mix of spacious homes with sprawling grounds, modern apartments, and a wide range of shophouse establishments. It is a short walk to the Somerset MRT Station and allows residents to enjoy the amenities along Orchard Road.
The Botanic on Lloyd has six townhouses and 60 apartments, designed along contemporary architectural lines for those who appreciate nature and space. Fullheight windows create a visual extension from the interior of the homes to the beautiful gardens. In addition, each of these homes is designed with open terraces, patios or courtyards that can be used to create private gardens.
For the apartments, buyers can choose from three- or four-bedroom unit types, with sizes ranging from 1,500 sq ft to 3,500 sq ft. These apartments are generous in size and designed to maximise the sense of spaciousness. The entrance to the living room for most of the apartments is through a timber-decked patio, right next to a private garden.
The three-storey townhouses are designed as strata terrace homes within the development. Each townhouse is about 4,400 sq ft in size and comes with five bedrooms and two private carpark lots. An internal courtyard garden infuses the entire home with ample natural light and ventilation. All the rooms open into private gardens. As this is a condominium development, there are no restrictions for foreigners to purchase the townhouses.
Temporary Occupation Permit for The Botanic on Lloyd is expected by the end of 2006.
About CapitaLand LimitedCapitaLand is one of the largest listed property companies in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, the multi-national company has property and property-related services focused in select gateway cities in China, Australia and the UK. The company's hospitality businesses, in hotel and serviced residences, span more than 60 cities around the world.
Its business interests cover commercial and industrial buildings, residentialproperties, property funds, real estate financials and property services, besides hotels and serviced residences. CapitaLand also leverages on its significant real estate asset base and market knowledge to develop fee-based products and services.
Kindly visit www.capitaland.com for more details.