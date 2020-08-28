News
CapitaLand Is First To Win Top BCA SGBuilds Star Award For Developers For Expanding Singapore's Foothold Overseas
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 28, 2020 12:54
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand is first to win top BCA SGBuilds Star Award for developers
|Announcement Reference
|SG200828OTHR262M
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.