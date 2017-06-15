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News

Ascott's Latest lyf Brand Trailblazes With Three Properties In China And Singapore

15 Jun 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 15, 2017 9:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title News Release - "Ascott's latest lyf brand trailblazes with three properties in China and Singapore"
Announcement Reference SG170615OTHRG2PN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.The above news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2017.

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