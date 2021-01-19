News
CapitaSpring Tops Out, On Track For Full Completion In 2H 2021
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 19, 2021 6:12
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaSpring tops out, on track for full completion in 2H 2021
|Announcement Reference
|SG210119OTHRDSY9
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, as manager of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust on the above matter is for information.