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News

CapitaSpring Tops Out, On Track For Full Completion In 2H 2021

19 Jan 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 19, 2021 6:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaSpring tops out, on track for full completion in 2H 2021
Announcement Reference SG210119OTHRDSY9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, as manager of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust on the above matter is for information.

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