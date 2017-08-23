News
CapitaLand Marks Strategic Collaboration With Alibaba Group With Agreement To Manage Alibaba's Shanghai Headquarters And Launch Of Online Mall On Lazada Singapore
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 23, 2017 7:26
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand to manage Alibaba's Shanghai headquarters and launch online mall on Lazada Singapore
|Announcement Reference
|SG170823OTHRYLL0
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.