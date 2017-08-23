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About Us
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News

CapitaLand Marks Strategic Collaboration With Alibaba Group With Agreement To Manage Alibaba's Shanghai Headquarters And Launch Of Online Mall On Lazada Singapore

23 Aug 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 23, 2017 7:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand to manage Alibaba's Shanghai headquarters and launch online mall on Lazada Singapore
Announcement Reference SG170823OTHRYLL0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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