News
CapitaLand's #CareKitWithLove Receives Strong Volunteer Response To Make Over 9,000 Mask Pouches In Support Of President's Challenge
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 14, 2020 12:20
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand receives strong response to make over 9k mask pouches in support of President's Challenge
|Announcement Reference
|SG201014OTHRQ200
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.