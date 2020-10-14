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About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand's #CareKitWithLove Receives Strong Volunteer Response To Make Over 9,000 Mask Pouches In Support Of President's Challenge

14 Oct 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 14, 2020 12:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand receives strong response to make over 9k mask pouches in support of President's Challenge
Announcement Reference SG201014OTHRQ200
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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