News
Adapting To A New Normal For Real Estate - CapitaLand Boosts Recovery In China With Digitalisation Strategy
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 15, 2020 6:26
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Adapting to a new normal - CapitaLand boosts recovery in China with digitalisation strategy
|Announcement Reference
|SG200615OTHR907F
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.