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About Us
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Global

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News

Adapting To A New Normal For Real Estate - CapitaLand Boosts Recovery In China With Digitalisation Strategy

15 Jun 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 15, 2020 6:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Adapting to a new normal - CapitaLand boosts recovery in China with digitalisation strategy
Announcement Reference SG200615OTHR907F
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 161,940 bytes)
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