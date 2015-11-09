News
Ascott's Serviced Residence Global Fund With Qatar Investment Authority To Invest USD137 Million In Its Maiden Assets In The Heart Of Paris And Tokyo
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 9, 2015 7:22
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.