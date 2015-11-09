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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

Ascott's Serviced Residence Global Fund With Qatar Investment Authority To Invest USD137 Million In Its Maiden Assets In The Heart Of Paris And Tokyo

09 Nov 2015 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 9, 2015 7:22
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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