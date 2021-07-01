News
CapitaLand Divests Two Malls For Over JPY 42 Billion And Invests JPY 7.5 Billion In Second Logistics Asset In Japan To Grow In New Economy Sector
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 1, 2021 6:25
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand divests 2 malls for over JPY42 bil & invests JPY7.5 bil in 2nd logistics asset in Japan
|Announcement Reference
|SG210701OTHRY6EW
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.