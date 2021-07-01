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News

CapitaLand Divests Two Malls For Over JPY 42 Billion And Invests JPY 7.5 Billion In Second Logistics Asset In Japan To Grow In New Economy Sector

01 Jul 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 1, 2021 6:25
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand divests 2 malls for over JPY42 bil & invests JPY7.5 bil in 2nd logistics asset in Japan
Announcement Reference SG210701OTHRY6EW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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