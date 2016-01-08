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About Us
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

Ascott Deepens Access To Over 100 Million Chinese Travellers Through Global Portfolio Listing On Alibaba's Online Travel Service Platform, Alitrip

08 Jan 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 8, 2016 7:24
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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