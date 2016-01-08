News
Ascott Deepens Access To Over 100 Million Chinese Travellers Through Global Portfolio Listing On Alibaba's Online Travel Service Platform, Alitrip
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 8, 2016 7:24
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.