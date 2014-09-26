News
CapitaCommercial Trust - "CCT Puts Sustainability Into Action With 3rd Annual Eco Race"
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 26, 2014 11:57
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued a news release on the above matter, as attached for information. The above news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2014.