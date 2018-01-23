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About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Is Ranked The World's Most Sustainable Corporation In Real Estate Development And Management

23 Jan 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 23, 2018 17:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand is ranked world's most sustainable corporation in real estate development and management
Announcement Reference SG180123OTHR395L
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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