News
CapitaLand Is Ranked The World's Most Sustainable Corporation In Real Estate Development And Management
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 23, 2018 17:11
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand is ranked world's most sustainable corporation in real estate development and management
|Announcement Reference
|SG180123OTHR395L
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.