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About Us
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Global

English

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News

CapitaLand Achieves International Acclaim In Sustainability With Listings On Dow Jones Sustainability Indices And Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark

17 Sep 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 17, 2019 7:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand listed on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices & Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark
Announcement Reference SG190917OTHRQ4KV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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