News
CapitaLand Achieves International Acclaim In Sustainability With Listings On Dow Jones Sustainability Indices And Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 17, 2019 7:00
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand listed on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices & Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark
|Announcement Reference
|SG190917OTHRQ4KV
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.