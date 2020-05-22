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About Us
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Global

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News

CapitaLand Launches eCommerce Platform eCapitaMall And Online Food Ordering Platform Capita3Eats In Singapore

22 May 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 22, 2020 6:52
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand launches ecommerce platform eCapitaMall and online food ordering platform Capita3Eats
Announcement Reference SG200522OTHR01Z7
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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