News
CapitaLand Launches eCommerce Platform eCapitaMall And Online Food Ordering Platform Capita3Eats In Singapore
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 22, 2020 6:52
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand launches ecommerce platform eCapitaMall and online food ordering platform Capita3Eats
|Announcement Reference
|SG200522OTHR01Z7
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.