News
PREMAS International - Breaking New Grounds & Redefining Property Services
Singapore, August 17, 2001 - PREMAS International presented today its new corporate positioning and novel approach to Total Asset Management and Facilities Management. The company's goal to grow its regional base is supported by a redeployment of its commercial and technical strategy. PREMAS emphasized its commitment to innovative technologies and building performance by signing a partnership with the Centre for Total Building Performance. The new spirit blowing through the company, and now expressed in a new corporate identity, was also revealed then. PREMAS International, which now incorporates ESMACO (following the merger, between DBS Land and Pidemco Land, that formed CapitaLand Limited in November last year), has emerged as the largest property management company in Asia. Having fully integrated its services, PREMAS has redefined its business and is redrawing the boundaries of property management to respond to market evolution. The company now positions itself as a Total Asset Manager and is set for further expansion regionally. "We are undergoing massive changes that impact not only our service offer but also the way we do business with our customers. We have integrated services and introduced new technology to provide innovative solutions that respond to market concerns." said Mr Anthony Seah, CEO, PREMAS International. PREMAS' vision of Total Asset Management is driven by the company's objective to bring more value to building owners. The company acknowledges that property management has a growing role to play to help control the long-term cost of a building and to increase the asset value. "We bring forth value-oriented concepts and value creation in the course of managing facilities and properties to improve and maintain their economic value. The comprehensive range of services we provide as part of our total supply chain, also allows our corporate and industrial customers to focus on their core businesses", said Mr Seah. In order to achieve such plans, with tangible results, PREMAS will leverage on the concept of Total Building Performance. As a clear sign of commitment, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Centre for Total Building Performance (CTBP) - a joint Research Centre established by the Building and Construction Authority and the National University of Singapore in November 2000. Under the Research MOU, PREMAS International and the CTBP will work together in the areas of building performance and energy efficiency. This MOU represents a milestone for both parties. It is the first time the CTBP signs an MOU with a local leading property services company, and by choosing PREMAS as its industry partner, the Centre acknowledges its confidence in the company's capabilities to support the development of the concept of building performance PREMAS also unveiled its new identity, a vibrant symbol and representation of the company's tremendous momentum in developing innovative solutions that will set the standards for tomorrow's property services. With many years of proven experience in property services management and a new outlook on its business, PREMAS International is able to take full responsibility for the entire life cycle of property investments, while enhancing the value of properties. By integrating its core businesses and focusing on new technology and real asset value enhancement, PREMAS will achieve the industry paradigm shift to Total Asset Management. In addition, Mr Seah noted that the projected revenue this year is about S$120 million, with a margin of about 5% - 10%. PREMAS is open to a listing status.