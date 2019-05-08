News
Funan's Twin Office Blocks Achieve 98% Pre-Leasing Commitment
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 8, 2019 6:37
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Funan's twin office blocks achieve 98% pre-leasing commitment
|Announcement Reference
|SG190508OTHRW8U5
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, on the above matter is for information.